pino-caller is a wrapper for pino which adds the call site of each log message to the log output.
This can be useful when developing with large codebases in order to locate the exact point where pino is invoked.
For Pino v4 and below use the v2 line, which can be installed with the
@legacy tag:
npm install pino-caller@legacy
For Pino v5 and above use the v3+ line, which will install using the usual command:
npm install pino-caller
WARNING: THIS IS A DEVELOPMENT TOOL AVOID PRODUCTION USE!
'use strict'
const pino = require('pino')() // it will print as usual
const pinoCaller = require('pino-caller')(pino) // it will print also the calling site
pinoCaller.info('info1')
pinoCaller.error('error1')
pinoCaller.debug('debug1')
'use strict'
// dynamically load the plugin if in development environment, output paths relative to __dirname
const pino = process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development' ? require('pino-caller')(require('pino')(), { relativeTo: __dirname }) : require('pino')()
pino.info('info1')
pino.error('error1')
pino.debug('debug1')
You can find also a working example in the
examples directory and you can run it with
npm run example
╭─phra at debian in /home/phra/git/pino-caller (master ✔)
╰─λ npm run example
> pino-caller@1.0.0 example /home/phra/git/pino-caller
> env NODE_ENV=development node examples/index.js
{"pid":44837,"hostname":"debian","level":30,"time":1487873713227,"msg":"hello from the module!","caller":"Object.<anonymous> (/home/phra/git/pino-caller/examples/module.js:4:12)","v":1}
{"pid":44837,"hostname":"debian","level":30,"time":1487873713230,"msg":"info1","caller":"Object.<anonymous> (index.js:8:12)","v":1}
{"pid":44837,"hostname":"debian","level":50,"time":1487873713230,"msg":"error1","caller":"Object.<anonymous> (index.js:9:12)","v":1}