Description

pino-caller is a wrapper for pino which adds the call site of each log message to the log output. This can be useful when developing with large codebases in order to locate the exact point where pino is invoked.

Install

For Pino v4 and below use the v2 line, which can be installed with the @legacy tag:

npm install pino-caller@legacy

For Pino v5 and above use the v3+ line, which will install using the usual command:

npm install pino-caller

WARNING: THIS IS A DEVELOPMENT TOOL AVOID PRODUCTION USE!

Usage

Basic

const pino = require ( 'pino' )() const pinoCaller = require ( 'pino-caller' )(pino) pinoCaller.info( 'info1' ) pinoCaller.error( 'error1' ) pinoCaller.debug( 'debug1' )

Advanced

const pino = process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development' ? require ( 'pino-caller' )( require ( 'pino' )(), { relativeTo : __dirname }) : require ( 'pino' )() pino.info( 'info1' ) pino.error( 'error1' ) pino.debug( 'debug1' )

You can find also a working example in the examples directory and you can run it with npm run example

Example output