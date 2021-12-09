openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

pino-caller

by pinojs
3.2.0 (see all)

🌲 Include call site of pino log messages

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.2K

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

pino-caller

npm version Build Status Known Vulnerabilities Coverage Status js-standard-style

Description

pino-caller is a wrapper for pino which adds the call site of each log message to the log output. This can be useful when developing with large codebases in order to locate the exact point where pino is invoked.

Install

For Pino v4 and below use the v2 line, which can be installed with the @legacy tag:

npm install pino-caller@legacy

For Pino v5 and above use the v3+ line, which will install using the usual command:

npm install pino-caller

WARNING: THIS IS A DEVELOPMENT TOOL AVOID PRODUCTION USE!

Usage

Basic

'use strict'

const pino = require('pino')() // it will print as usual
const pinoCaller = require('pino-caller')(pino) // it will print also the calling site

pinoCaller.info('info1')
pinoCaller.error('error1')
pinoCaller.debug('debug1')

Advanced

'use strict'
// dynamically load the plugin if in development environment, output paths relative to __dirname
const pino = process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development' ? require('pino-caller')(require('pino')(), { relativeTo: __dirname }) : require('pino')()

pino.info('info1')
pino.error('error1')
pino.debug('debug1')

You can find also a working example in the examples directory and you can run it with npm run example

Example output

╭─phra at debian in /home/phra/git/pino-caller (master ✔)
╰─λ npm run example

> pino-caller@1.0.0 example /home/phra/git/pino-caller
> env NODE_ENV=development node examples/index.js

{"pid":44837,"hostname":"debian","level":30,"time":1487873713227,"msg":"hello from the module!","caller":"Object.<anonymous> (/home/phra/git/pino-caller/examples/module.js:4:12)","v":1}
{"pid":44837,"hostname":"debian","level":30,"time":1487873713230,"msg":"info1","caller":"Object.<anonymous> (index.js:8:12)","v":1}
{"pid":44837,"hostname":"debian","level":50,"time":1487873713230,"msg":"error1","caller":"Object.<anonymous> (index.js:9:12)","v":1}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial