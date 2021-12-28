Write Pino transports easily.

Install

npm i pino- abstract -transport

Usage

import build from 'pino-abstract-transport' export default async function ( opts ) { return build( async function ( source ) { for await ( let obj of source) { console .log(obj) } }) }

or in CommonJS and streams:

const build = require ( 'pino-abstract-transport' ) module .exports = function ( opts ) { return build( function ( source ) { source.on( 'data' , function ( obj ) { console .log(obj) }) }) }

Typescript usage

Install the type definitions for node. Make sure the major version of the type definitions matches the node version you are using.

Node 16

npm i -D @ types / node @ 16

API

build(fn, opts) => Stream

Create a split2 instance and returns it. This same instance is also passed to the given function, which is called synchronously.

If opts.transform is true , pino-abstract-transform will wrap the split2 instance and the returned stream using duplexify , so they can be concatenated into multiple transports.

Events emitted

In addition to all events emitted by a Readable stream, it emits the following events:

unknown where an unparsable line is found, both the line and optional error is emitted.

Options

parse an option to change to data format passed to build function. When this option is set to lines , the data is passed as a string, otherwise the data is passed as an object. Default: undefined .

close(err, cb) a function that is called to shutdown the transport. It's called both on error and non-error shutdowns. It can also return a promise. In this case discard the the cb argument.

parseLine(line) a function that is used to parse line received from pino .

Example

custom parseLine

You can allow custom parseLine from users while providing a simple and safe default parseLine.

const build = require ( 'pino-abstract-transport' ) function defaultParseLine ( line ) { const obj = JSON .parse(line) obj.foo = 'bar' return obj } module .exports = function ( opts ) { const parseLine = typeof opts.parseLine === 'function' ? opts.parseLine : defaultParseLine return build( function ( source ) { source.on( 'data' , function ( obj ) { console .log(obj) }) }, { parseLine : parseLine }) }

Stream concatenation / pipeline

You can pipeline multiple transports:

const build = require ( 'pino-abstract-transport' ) const { Transform, pipeline } = require ( 'stream' ) function buildTransform ( ) { return build( function ( source ) { return new Transform({ objectMode : true , autoDestroy : true , transform (line, enc, cb) { line.service = 'bob' cb( null , JSON .stringify(line)) } }) }, { enablePipelining : true }) } function buildDestination ( ) { return build( function ( source ) { source.on( 'data' , function ( obj ) { console .log(obj) }) }) } pipeline(process.stdin, buildTransform(), buildDestination(), function ( err ) { console .log( 'pipeline completed!' , err) })

License

MIT