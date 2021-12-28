Write Pino transports easily.
npm i pino-abstract-transport
import build from 'pino-abstract-transport'
export default async function (opts) {
return build(async function (source) {
for await (let obj of source) {
console.log(obj)
}
})
}
or in CommonJS and streams:
'use strict'
const build = require('pino-abstract-transport')
module.exports = function (opts) {
return build(function (source) {
source.on('data', function (obj) {
console.log(obj)
})
})
}
Install the type definitions for node. Make sure the major version of the type definitions matches the node version you are using.
npm i -D @types/node@16
Create a
split2 instance and returns it.
This same instance is also passed to the given function, which is called
synchronously.
If
opts.transform is
true,
pino-abstract-transform will
wrap the split2 instance and the returned stream using
duplexify,
so they can be concatenated into multiple transports.
In addition to all events emitted by a
Readable
stream, it emits the following events:
unknown where an unparsable line is found, both the line and optional error is emitted.
parse an option to change to data format passed to build function. When this option is set to
lines,
the data is passed as a string, otherwise the data is passed as an object. Default:
undefined.
close(err, cb) a function that is called to shutdown the transport. It's called both on error and non-error shutdowns.
It can also return a promise. In this case discard the the
cb argument.
parseLine(line) a function that is used to parse line received from
pino.
You can allow custom
parseLine from users while providing a simple and safe default parseLine.
'use strict'
const build = require('pino-abstract-transport')
function defaultParseLine (line) {
const obj = JSON.parse(line)
// property foo will be added on each line
obj.foo = 'bar'
return obj
}
module.exports = function (opts) {
const parseLine = typeof opts.parseLine === 'function' ? opts.parseLine : defaultParseLine
return build(function (source) {
source.on('data', function (obj) {
console.log(obj)
})
}, {
parseLine: parseLine
})
}
You can pipeline multiple transports:
const build = require('pino-abstract-transport')
const { Transform, pipeline } = require('stream')
function buildTransform () {
return build(function (source) {
return new Transform({
objectMode: true,
autoDestroy: true,
transform (line, enc, cb) {
line.service = 'bob'
cb(null, JSON.stringify(line))
}
})
}, { enablePipelining: true })
}
function buildDestination () {
return build(function (source) {
source.on('data', function (obj) {
console.log(obj)
})
})
}
pipeline(process.stdin, buildTransform(), buildDestination(), function (err) {
console.log('pipeline completed!', err)
})
MIT