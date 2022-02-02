Very low overhead Node.js logger.
$ npm install pino
If you would like to install pino v6, refer to https://github.com/pinojs/pino/tree/v6.x.
const logger = require('pino')()
logger.info('hello world')
const child = logger.child({ a: 'property' })
child.info('hello child!')
This produces:
{"level":30,"time":1531171074631,"msg":"hello world","pid":657,"hostname":"Davids-MBP-3.fritz.box"}
{"level":30,"time":1531171082399,"msg":"hello child!","pid":657,"hostname":"Davids-MBP-3.fritz.box","a":"property"}
For using Pino with a web framework see:
http
The
pino-pretty module can be used to
format logs during development:
Due to Node's single-threaded event-loop, it's highly recommended that sending, alert triggering, reformatting and all forms of log processing be conducted in a separate process or thread.
In Pino terminology we call all log processors "transports", and recommend that the
transports be run in a worker thread using our
pino.transport API.
For more details see our Transports⇗ document.
Using minimum resources for logging is very important. Log messages tend to get added over time and this can lead to a throttling effect on applications – such as reduced requests per second.
In many cases, Pino is over 5x faster than alternatives.
See the Benchmarks document for comparisons.
Pino supports to being bundled using tools like webpack or esbuild.
See Bundling document for more informations.
Pino is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:
Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.
See the CONTRIBUTING.md file for more details.
This project was kindly sponsored by nearForm.
Logo and identity designed by Cosmic Fox Design: https://www.behance.net/cosmicfox.
Licensed under MIT.
When I am changing between different frameworks what I need most is having a consistent logger, and here we go we have pino which is amazingly fast and supports major nodejs frameworks. It is extremely easy to set up and requires less configuration time. Documentation is detailed bt could have been better. It comes with almost all major DB supports as well, as in case if we have to use kibana to display logs it has a layer for pushing logs into elasticsearch.
Pino logging is great but i used in my personal project. Different levels of logging with pino gives great idea about the log level which seems different from morgan. Pino logging can be adopted with any node frameworks and it provides dedicated support to the framework we use. Types support to the pino is appreciable and it can be taken with the typescript projects without defining the custom types.
We have been working with Winston logger for years. But setting up with a different framework needs a lot of attention. I was looking for a new gen type of logger that's where pino comes in picture. Work pretty well with all frameworks. We were able to push all our logs to elastic search with the beat module. While developing locally it shows logs in colorful manner.
Pino is fast, easy to use and relatively straightforward. We can log messages on different levels. With Pino storing information about the flow of the application is possible. Implementing logging is easy with Pino. Pino tutorial is quite easy to understand which saves hours of debugging work.
Pino is a great logger and barely uses any resources, but I'm not too fond of the fact that you have to install separate packages for simple things, and for the pino packages I've come across, they don't have typing's readily available, and you have to make your own typings for it.