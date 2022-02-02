openbase logo
pino

by pinojs
7.5.1 (see all)

🌲 super fast, all natural json logger

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.2M

GitHub Stars

8.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

217

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Logging

Reviews

Average Rating

4.8/59
Read All Reviews
oldCoder29
riginoommen
parimalyeole1
pari-deshmukh
flleeppyy

Top Feedback

8Easy to Use
8Performant
6Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

banner

pino

npm version Build Status Known Vulnerabilities js-standard-style

Very low overhead Node.js logger.

Documentation

Install

$ npm install pino

If you would like to install pino v6, refer to https://github.com/pinojs/pino/tree/v6.x.

Usage

const logger = require('pino')()

logger.info('hello world')

const child = logger.child({ a: 'property' })
child.info('hello child!')

This produces:

{"level":30,"time":1531171074631,"msg":"hello world","pid":657,"hostname":"Davids-MBP-3.fritz.box"}
{"level":30,"time":1531171082399,"msg":"hello child!","pid":657,"hostname":"Davids-MBP-3.fritz.box","a":"property"}

For using Pino with a web framework see:

Essentials

Development Formatting

The pino-pretty module can be used to format logs during development:

pretty demo

Transports & Log Processing

Due to Node's single-threaded event-loop, it's highly recommended that sending, alert triggering, reformatting and all forms of log processing be conducted in a separate process or thread.

In Pino terminology we call all log processors "transports", and recommend that the transports be run in a worker thread using our pino.transport API.

For more details see our Transports⇗ document.

Low overhead

Using minimum resources for logging is very important. Log messages tend to get added over time and this can lead to a throttling effect on applications – such as reduced requests per second.

In many cases, Pino is over 5x faster than alternatives.

See the Benchmarks document for comparisons.

Bundling support

Pino supports to being bundled using tools like webpack or esbuild.

See Bundling document for more informations.

The Team

Matteo Collina

https://github.com/pinojs

https://www.npmjs.com/~matteo.collina

https://twitter.com/matteocollina

David Mark Clements

https://github.com/davidmarkclements

https://www.npmjs.com/~davidmarkclements

https://twitter.com/davidmarkclem

James Sumners

https://github.com/jsumners

https://www.npmjs.com/~jsumners

https://twitter.com/jsumners79

Thomas Watson Steen

https://github.com/watson

https://www.npmjs.com/~watson

https://twitter.com/wa7son

Contributing

Pino is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:

Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.

See the CONTRIBUTING.md file for more details.

Acknowledgements

This project was kindly sponsored by nearForm.

Logo and identity designed by Cosmic Fox Design: https://www.behance.net/cosmicfox.

License

Licensed under MIT.

oldCoder2978 Ratings81 Reviews
January 12, 2021
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant
Highly Customizable

When I am changing between different frameworks what I need most is having a consistent logger, and here we go we have pino which is amazingly fast and supports major nodejs frameworks. It is extremely easy to set up and requires less configuration time. Documentation is detailed bt could have been better. It comes with almost all major DB supports as well, as in case if we have to use kibana to display logs it has a layer for pushing logs into elasticsearch.

0
Rigin OommenPune61 Ratings72 Reviews
4 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Great Documentation

Pino logging is great but i used in my personal project. Different levels of logging with pino gives great idea about the log level which seems different from morgan. Pino logging can be adopted with any node frameworks and it provides dedicated support to the framework we use. Types support to the pino is appreciable and it can be taken with the typescript projects without defining the custom types.

0
Parimal YeolePune73 Ratings81 Reviews
Lang :Node[TS,JS] | Dart | Go | Haskell DB: Mongo | Postgres | Redis | DynamoDb | ElasticSearch Acrhitecture: Micro-service | Serverless AWS Certified
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

We have been working with Winston logger for years. But setting up with a different framework needs a lot of attention. I was looking for a new gen type of logger that's where pino comes in picture. Work pretty well with all frameworks. We were able to push all our logs to elastic search with the beat module. While developing locally it shows logs in colorful manner.

0
Pranali DeshmukhRemote, UK32 Ratings32 Reviews
6 days ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

Pino is fast, easy to use and relatively straightforward. We can log messages on different levels. With Pino storing information about the flow of the application is possible. Implementing logging is easy with Pino. Pino tutorial is quite easy to understand which saves hours of debugging work.

0
FlleeppyyCalifornia, United States22 Ratings15 Reviews
I make music, code stuff, and exist.
8 days ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

Pino is a great logger and barely uses any resources, but I'm not too fond of the fact that you have to install separate packages for simple things, and for the pino packages I've come across, they don't have typing's readily available, and you have to make your own typings for it.

0

