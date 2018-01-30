pingdom-api - Pingdom API for Node.js

pingdom-api provides a simple, programmatic access to Pingdom's API and simplifies its usage somewhat.

Authenticate

To authenticate with the module, you must provide your pingdom credentials when initializing. You can also provide the field "accountEmail," which will allow for multi-user auth.

var pingdomApi = require ( 'pingdom-api' )({ user : 'edit this' , pass : 'edit this' , appkey : 'edit this' });

All of the GET endpoints can be accessed using methods which have the following camelCase syntax:

getChecks (where Checks is the name of the endpoint reference). If there is a "." in the original reference name, it becomes camelCase. For example, getSummaryPerformance();

All endpoint methods are callback/promise compatible. To pass querystring options (per the pingdom API), simply add an object called "qs" with the necessary options. If the endpoint calls for a parameter, pass this in using the "target" field in options.

Example:

pingdomApi.getChecks({ target : 'someCheckId' , qs : { limit : 10 } }, function ( err, checks, response ) { console .log(err, checks); });

or

pingdomApi.getChecks() .spread( function ( checks, response ) { console .log(checks, response); }) .catch( function ( e ) { console .log(e); });

All of the POST endpoints can be accessed using methods which follow the same syntax as the aforementioned GET methods.

All of the PUT endpoints can be accessed using methods which follow the same syntax as the aforementioned GET methods.

All of the DELETE endpoints can be accessed using methods which follow the same syntax as the aforementioned GET methods.

LEGACY DOCS (STILL WORK)

Consider the example below:

var pingdom = require ( 'pingdom-api' ); var credentials = { user : 'updatethis' , pass : 'updatethis' , appkey : 'updatethis' } var api = pingdom(credentials); api.checks( function ( err, checks ) { if (err) return console .error(err); console .log( 'received checks' , checks); api.results( function ( err, results ) { if (err) return console .error(err); console .log( 'received results' , results); }, { target : checks[ 0 ].id, qs : { limit : 100 } }); });

Currently the API provides access just read-only access to Pingdom's API. In case you need something else, either poke me with an issue or create a pull request.

Contributors

rwky - Handling of irregular parts of the API

Kevin Moritz - Massive improvements (promise-based API, basic tests, cleanup)

Leonhardt Wille - PUT for update calls

Sean Soper - Fixed remove API

License