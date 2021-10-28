An uptime event emitter for http and tcp servers.
npm install ping-monitor
const Monitor = require('ping-monitor');
const myWebsite = new Monitor(options);
myWebsite.on(event, function(response, state) {
// Do something with the response
});
stop - stop an active monitor
restart - stop and start an active monitor
address - Server address to be monitored
website - Website address to be monitored
port - Server port (optional).
interval (defaults to 15 mins) - time interval for polling requests.
httpOptions - allows you to define your http/s request with more control. A full list of the options can be found here: https://nodejs.org/api/http.html#http_http_request_url_options_callback
expect - allows you define what kind of a response you expect for your endpoint. At the moment expect accepts 1 prop (more to be added in future versions),
statusCode a http status code.
config { intervalUnits } - configuration for your Monitor, currently supports one property,
intervalUnits.
intervalUnits specifies which to time unit you want your Monitor to use. There are 4 options,
milliseconds,
seconds,
minutes (default), and
hours.
ignoreSSL - ignore broken/expired certificates
expect {
statusCode: Integer, // http status codes
contentSearch: String
}
// http Get
const myApi = new Monitor({
website: 'http://api.ragingflame.co.za',
title: 'Raging Flame',
interval: 5,
config: {
intervalUnits: 'minutes' // seconds, milliseconds, minutes {default}, hours
},
httpOptions: {
path: '/users',
method: 'get',
query: {
id: 3
}
},
expect: {
statusCode: 200
}
});
// http Post
const myApi = new Monitor({
website: 'http://api.ragingflame.co.za',
title: 'Raging Flame',
interval: 10,
config: {
intervalUnits: 'minutes' // seconds, milliseconds, minutes {default}, hours
},
httpOptions: {
path: '/users',
method: 'post',
query: {
first_name: 'Que',
last_name: 'Fire'
},
body: 'Hello World!'
},
expect: {
statusCode: 200
}
});
up - All is good website is up.
down - Not good, website is down.
stop - Fired when the monitor has stopped.
error - Fired when there's an error
timeout - Fired when the http request times out
object.website - website being monitored.
object.address - server address being monitored.
object.port - server port.
object.time - (aka responseTime) request response time.
object.responseMessage - http response code message.
object.responseTime - response time in milliseconds.
object.httpResponse - native http/s response object.
object.id
null - monitor id, useful when persistence.
object.title
null - monitor label for humans.
object.isUp
true - flag to indicate if monitored server is up or down.
object.created_at <Date.now()> - monitor creation date.
object.isUp
true - current uptime status of the monitor.
object.port
null - server port.
object.totalRequests
0 - total requests made.
object.totalDownTimes
0 - total number of downtimes.
object.lastDownTime <Date.now()> - time of last downtime.
object.lastRequest <Date.now()> - time of last request.
object.interval
5 - polling interval in minutes
object.website
null - website being monitored.
object.address
null - server address being monitored.
object.port
null - server port.
'use strict';
const Monitor = require('ping-monitor');
const myMonitor = new Monitor({
website: 'http://www.ragingflame.co.za',
title: 'Raging Flame',
interval: 10 // minutes
});
myMonitor.on('up', function (res, state) {
console.log('Yay!! ' + res.website + ' is up.');
});
myMonitor.on('down', function (res) {
console.log('Oh Snap!! ' + res.website + ' is down! ' + res.statusMessage);
});
myMonitor.on('stop', function (website) {
console.log(website + ' monitor has stopped.');
});
myMonitor.on('error', function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
'use strict';
const Monitor = require('ping-monitor');
const myMonitor = new Monitor({
address: '162.13.124.139',
port: 8080,
interval: 5 // minutes
});
myMonitor.on('up', function (res, state) {
console.log('Yay!! ' + res.address + ':' + res.port + ' is up.');
});
myMonitor.on('down', function (res, state) {
console.log('Oh Snap!! ' + res.address + ':' + res.port + ' is down! ');
});
myMonitor.on('stop', function (res, state) {
console.log(res.address + ' monitor has stopped.');
});
myMonitor.on('error', function (error, res) {
console.log(error);
});
myMonitor.on('timeout', function (error, res) {
console.log(error);
});
Changes
let ping = new Monitor({
website: 'https://google.com',
interval: 5,
config: {
intervalUnits: 'minutes',
generateId: false // defaults is true
}
});
ping.on('up', function (res, state) {
//state.id === null
console.log('Yay!! Google is up');
});
ping.on('error', function (error, res) {
console.error(error);
});
Changes
active from props (redundant)
host from props (not used)
ignoreSSL to support websites with expired certificates
let ping = new Monitor({
website: 'https://wrong.host.badssl.com',
interval: 1,
config: {
intervalUnits: 'minutes' // seconds, milliseconds, minutes {default}, hours
},
ignoreSSL: true
});
ping.on('up', function (res, state) {
console.log('Yay!! Service is up');
});
ping.on('error', function (error, res) {
console.error(error);
});
Changes
let ping = new Monitor({
website: 'https://webservice.com',
interval: 1,
config: {
intervalUnits: 'minutes' // seconds, milliseconds, minutes {default}, hours
}
});
ping.on('up', function (res, state) {
console.log('Yay!! Service is up');
});
ping.on('error', function (error, res) {
console.error(error);
});
Changes
let ping = new Monitor({
website: 'https://ecommorce-shop.com/playstation5',
interval: 0.1,
expect: {
contentSearch: 'In stock'
}
});
ping.on('up', function (res, state) {
console.log('Yay!! Content cantains the phrase "In stock"');
});
ping.on('error', function (error, res) {
console.error(error);
});
Changes
timeout event to Monitor instance. This event is passed from the htt/s module.
myMonitor.on('timeout', function (error, res) {
console.log(error);
});
// also make sure that you are handling the error event
myMonitor.on('error', function (error, res) {
console.log(error);
});
Please note: When the
timeout event is fired, it is followed by the
error event which is created when we manually abort the http request.
Dependencies update
Changes
Monitor response object
You can now include a body in your
httpOptions:
// http Post
const myApi = new Monitor({
website: 'http://api.ragingflame.co.za',
title: 'Raging Flame',
interval: 10 // minutes
// new options
httpOptions: {
path: '/users',
method: 'post',
query: {
first_name: 'Que',
last_name: 'Fire'
},
body: 'Hello World!'
},
expect: {
statusCode: 200
}
});
myApi.on('up', function (res, state) {
/*
response {
responseTime <Integer> milliseconds
responseMessage <String> response code message
website <String> url being monitored.
address <String> server address being monitored
port <Integer>
httpResponse <Object> native http/s response object
}
state {
created_at <Date.now()>
isUp <Boolean>
port: <Integer>
totalRequests <Integer>
lastDownTime <Date.now()>
lastRequest <Date.now()>
interval <Integer>
}
*/
});
Changes
Added some utility methods used when updating a monitor and added immediate ping on monitor creation.
pause method to Monitor.
unpause method to Monitor.
Tip: See options section to learn how they work.
Changes
Changes in v0.4.1 give you more control to define your http requests and what response to expect.
httpOptions prop to Monitor instance options.
expect prop for naming your your monitor.
Tip: See options section to learn how they work.
Changes
Most of the changes introduced in this version were introduced to support database persistence.
id prop, useful when you add database persistence.
title prop for naming your your monitor.
active prop to flag if monitoring is active.
totalDownTimes prop for keeping record of total downtimes.
isUp prop to indicate if monitored server is up or down.
website,
address,
totalDownTimes,
active,
active props to the emitted
state object
stop event now takes a callback that accepts 2 arguments,
response &&
state (same as the
up and
down events).
New Feature
Added a
state object in the response that returns useful monitoring data
State object
const Monitor = require('ping-monitor');
const myMonitor = new Monitor(options);
myMonitor.on(event, function(response, state) {
/*
response {...}
state {
created_at <Date.now()>
isUp <Boolean>
port: <Integer>
totalRequests <Integer>
lastDownTime <Date.now()>
lastRequest <Date.now()>
interval <Integer>
}
*/
});
Changes made
response and
state, please see above examples.
error event - required for handling module usage related errors
responseTime to the response object
error event - now being handled internally
npm test
(MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2013 - 2018 Qawelesizwe Mlilo qawemlilo@gmail.com
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.