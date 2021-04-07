a ping wrapper for nodejs

@last-modified: 2020-12-26

LICENSE MIT

(C) Daniel Zelisko

http://github.com/danielzzz/node-ping

DESCRIPTION

node-ping is a simple wrapper for the system ping utility

INSTALLATION

npm install ping

USAGE

Below are examples extracted from examples

Tradition calls

var ping = require ( 'ping' ); var hosts = [ '192.168.1.1' , 'google.com' , 'yahoo.com' ]; hosts.forEach( function ( host ) { ping.sys.probe(host, function ( isAlive ) { var msg = isAlive ? 'host ' + host + ' is alive' : 'host ' + host + ' is dead' ; console .log(msg); }); });

Tradition calls with configuration

var cfg = { timeout : 10 , extra : [ '-i' , '2' ], }; hosts.forEach( function ( host ) { ping.sys.probe(host, function ( isAlive ) { var msg = isAlive ? 'host ' + host + ' is alive' : 'host ' + host + ' is dead' ; console .log(msg); }, cfg); });

Promise wrapper

var ping = require ( 'ping' ); var hosts = [ '192.168.1.1' , 'google.com' , 'yahoo.com' ]; hosts.forEach( function ( host ) { ping.promise.probe(host) .then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }); });

Promise Wrapper with configurable ping options

hosts.forEach( function ( host ) { ping.promise.probe(host, { timeout : 10 , extra : [ '-i' , '2' ], }).then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }); });

var ping = require ( 'ping' ); var hosts = [ '192.168.1.1' , 'google.com' , 'yahoo.com' ]; for ( let host of hosts){ let res = await ping.promise.probe(host); console .log(res); }

Async-Await with configurable ping options

var ping = require ( 'ping' ); var hosts = [ '192.168.1.1' , 'google.com' , 'yahoo.com' ]; for ( let host of hosts){ let res = await ping.promise.probe(host, { timeout : 10 , extra : [ '-i' , '2' ], }); console .log(res); }

Support configuration

Below is the possible configuration

Output specification

For callback based implementation:

For promise based implementation

Note

Since ping in this module relies on the ping from underlying platform, arguments in PingConfig.extra will definitely be varied across different platforms.

However, numeric , timeout and min_reply have been abstracted. Values for them are expected to be cross platform.

By setting numeric , timeout or min_reply to false, you can run ping without corresponding arguments.

FAQ

It does not work with busybox's ping implemetation #89

Try to install package iputils . For example, running apk add iputils

For questions regarding to the implementation of timeout , and deadline , please checkout discussions in #101

For questions regarding to the defintions of host , inputHost , and numeric_host , please checkout discussions in #133

Contributing

Before opening a pull request please make sure your changes follow the contribution guidelines.