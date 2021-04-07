a ping wrapper for nodejs
@last-modified: 2020-12-26
(C) Daniel Zelisko
http://github.com/danielzzz/node-ping
node-ping is a simple wrapper for the system ping utility
npm install ping
Below are examples extracted from
examples
var ping = require('ping');
var hosts = ['192.168.1.1', 'google.com', 'yahoo.com'];
hosts.forEach(function(host){
ping.sys.probe(host, function(isAlive){
var msg = isAlive ? 'host ' + host + ' is alive' : 'host ' + host + ' is dead';
console.log(msg);
});
});
var cfg = {
timeout: 10,
// WARNING: -i 2 may not work in other platform like windows
extra: ['-i', '2'],
};
hosts.forEach(function(host){
ping.sys.probe(host, function(isAlive){
var msg = isAlive ? 'host ' + host + ' is alive' : 'host ' + host + ' is dead';
console.log(msg);
}, cfg);
});
var ping = require('ping');
var hosts = ['192.168.1.1', 'google.com', 'yahoo.com'];
hosts.forEach(function (host) {
ping.promise.probe(host)
.then(function (res) {
console.log(res);
});
});
hosts.forEach(function (host) {
// WARNING: -i 2 argument may not work in other platform like windows
ping.promise.probe(host, {
timeout: 10,
extra: ['-i', '2'],
}).then(function (res) {
console.log(res);
});
});
var ping = require('ping');
var hosts = ['192.168.1.1', 'google.com', 'yahoo.com'];
for(let host of hosts){
let res = await ping.promise.probe(host);
console.log(res);
}
var ping = require('ping');
var hosts = ['192.168.1.1', 'google.com', 'yahoo.com'];
for(let host of hosts){
// WARNING: -i 2 argument may not work in other platform like windows
let res = await ping.promise.probe(host, {
timeout: 10,
extra: ['-i', '2'],
});
console.log(res);
}
Below is the possible configuration
/**
* Cross platform config representation
* @typedef {Object} PingConfig
* @property {boolean} numeric - Map IP address to hostname or not
* @property {number} timeout - Timeout in seconds for each ping request.
* Behaviour varies between platforms. Check platform ping documentation for more information.
* @property {number} deadline - Specify a timeout, in seconds, before ping exits regardless of
how many packets have been sent or received. In this case ping
does not stop after count packet are sent, it waits either for
deadline expire or until count probes are answered or for some
error notification from network. This option is only available on linux and mac.
* @property {number} min_reply - Exit after sending number of ECHO_REQUEST
* @property {boolean} v6 - Ping via ipv6 or not. Default is false
* @property {string} sourceAddr - source address for sending the ping
* @property {number} packetSize - Specifies the number of data bytes to be sent
Default: Linux / MAC: 56 Bytes, Windows: 32 Bytes
* @property {string[]} extra - Optional options does not provided
*/
/**
* Callback after probing given host
* @callback probeCallback
* @param {boolean} isAlive - Whether target is alive or not
* @param {Object} error - Null if no error occurs
*/
/**
* Parsed response
* @typedef {object} PingResponse
* @param {string} inputHost - The input IP address or HOST
* @param {string} host - Parsed host from system command's output
* @param {string} numeric_host - Target IP address
* @param {boolean} alive - True for existed host
* @param {string} output - Raw stdout from system ping
* @param {number} time - Time (float) in ms for first successful ping response
* @param {Array} times - Array of Time (float) in ms for each ping response
* @param {string} min - Minimum time for collection records
* @param {string} max - Maximum time for collection records
* @param {string} avg - Average time for collection records
* @param {string} packetLoss - Packet Losses in percent (100% -> "100.000")
* @param {string} stddev - Standard deviation time for collected records
*/
Since
ping in this module relies on the
ping from underlying platform,
arguments in
PingConfig.extra will definitely be varied across different
platforms.
However,
numeric,
timeout and
min_reply have been abstracted. Values for
them are expected to be cross platform.
By setting
numeric,
timeout or
min_reply to false, you can run
ping
without corresponding arguments.
Try to install package
iputils. For example, running
apk add iputils
For questions regarding to the implementation of
timeout, and
deadline, please checkout discussions in
#101
For questions regarding to the defintions of
host,
inputHost, and
numeric_host, please checkout
discussions in #133
Before opening a pull request please make sure your changes follow the contribution guidelines.