ping

by dan zelisko
0.4.1 (see all)

a poor man's ping library (using udp scanning) for node

Documentation
26.2K

GitHub Stars

263

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

44

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

NODE-PING Build Status

a ping wrapper for nodejs

@last-modified: 2020-12-26

LICENSE MIT

(C) Daniel Zelisko

http://github.com/danielzzz/node-ping

DESCRIPTION

node-ping is a simple wrapper for the system ping utility

INSTALLATION

npm install ping

USAGE

Below are examples extracted from examples

Tradition calls

var ping = require('ping');

var hosts = ['192.168.1.1', 'google.com', 'yahoo.com'];
hosts.forEach(function(host){
    ping.sys.probe(host, function(isAlive){
        var msg = isAlive ? 'host ' + host + ' is alive' : 'host ' + host + ' is dead';
        console.log(msg);
    });
});

Tradition calls with configuration

var cfg = {
    timeout: 10,
    // WARNING: -i 2 may not work in other platform like windows
    extra: ['-i', '2'],
};

hosts.forEach(function(host){
    ping.sys.probe(host, function(isAlive){
        var msg = isAlive ? 'host ' + host + ' is alive' : 'host ' + host + ' is dead';
        console.log(msg);
    }, cfg);
});

Promise wrapper

var ping = require('ping');

var hosts = ['192.168.1.1', 'google.com', 'yahoo.com'];

hosts.forEach(function (host) {
    ping.promise.probe(host)
        .then(function (res) {
            console.log(res);
        });
});

Promise Wrapper with configurable ping options

hosts.forEach(function (host) {
    // WARNING: -i 2 argument may not work in other platform like windows
    ping.promise.probe(host, {
        timeout: 10,
        extra: ['-i', '2'],
    }).then(function (res) {
        console.log(res);
    });
});

Async-Await

var ping = require('ping');

var hosts = ['192.168.1.1', 'google.com', 'yahoo.com'];

for(let host of hosts){
    let res = await ping.promise.probe(host);
    console.log(res);
}

Async-Await with configurable ping options

var ping = require('ping');

var hosts = ['192.168.1.1', 'google.com', 'yahoo.com'];

for(let host of hosts){
     // WARNING: -i 2 argument may not work in other platform like windows
    let res = await ping.promise.probe(host, {
           timeout: 10,
           extra: ['-i', '2'],
       });
    console.log(res);
}

Support configuration

Below is the possible configuration

/**
 * Cross platform config representation
 * @typedef {Object} PingConfig
 * @property {boolean} numeric - Map IP address to hostname or not
 * @property {number} timeout - Timeout in seconds for each ping request.
 * Behaviour varies between platforms. Check platform ping documentation for more information.
 * @property {number} deadline - Specify a timeout, in seconds, before ping exits regardless of
              how many packets have been sent or received. In this case ping
              does not stop after count packet are sent, it waits either for
              deadline expire or until count probes are answered or for some
              error notification from network. This option is only available on linux and mac.
 * @property {number} min_reply - Exit after sending number of ECHO_REQUEST
 * @property {boolean} v6 - Ping via ipv6 or not. Default is false
 * @property {string} sourceAddr - source address for sending the ping
 * @property {number} packetSize - Specifies the number of data bytes to be sent
                                   Default: Linux / MAC: 56 Bytes, Windows: 32 Bytes
 * @property {string[]} extra - Optional options does not provided
 */

Output specification

  • For callback based implementation:
/**
 * Callback after probing given host
 * @callback probeCallback
 * @param {boolean} isAlive - Whether target is alive or not
 * @param {Object} error - Null if no error occurs
 */
  • For promise based implementation
/**
 * Parsed response
 * @typedef {object} PingResponse
 * @param {string} inputHost - The input IP address or HOST
 * @param {string} host - Parsed host from system command's output
 * @param {string} numeric_host - Target IP address
 * @param {boolean} alive - True for existed host
 * @param {string} output - Raw stdout from system ping
 * @param {number} time - Time (float) in ms for first successful ping response
 * @param {Array} times - Array of Time (float) in ms for each ping response
 * @param {string} min - Minimum time for collection records
 * @param {string} max - Maximum time for collection records
 * @param {string} avg - Average time for collection records
 * @param {string} packetLoss - Packet Losses in percent (100% -> "100.000")
 * @param {string} stddev - Standard deviation time for collected records
 */

Note

  • Since ping in this module relies on the ping from underlying platform, arguments in PingConfig.extra will definitely be varied across different platforms.

  • However, numeric, timeout and min_reply have been abstracted. Values for them are expected to be cross platform.

  • By setting numeric, timeout or min_reply to false, you can run ping without corresponding arguments.

FAQ

  • It does not work with busybox's ping implemetation #89

Try to install package iputils. For example, running apk add iputils

  • For questions regarding to the implementation of timeout, and deadline, please checkout discussions in #101

  • For questions regarding to the defintions of host, inputHost, and numeric_host, please checkout discussions in #133

Contributing

Before opening a pull request please make sure your changes follow the contribution guidelines.

