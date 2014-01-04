pineapple

http://pineapple.werle.io/

A MVC based, yet arguably liberal RESTful API framework. Includes routing, controllers, models, utilities, and a MongoDB interface.

NO LONGER SUPPORTED

Table of Contents

Install

pineapple requires global installation for the CLI utilitiy. If you do not plan on using pineapple to manage a pineapple application from the command line then using it as a local module is fine.

$ [sudo] npm install -g pineapple

Creating a new app

pineapple gen <name>

Creating a pineapple application can easily be achieved with pineapple gen

$ pineapple gen myapp [pineapple] => Going to grab all of those dependencies now.. [pineapple] => This may take a while .. [pineapple] => Sweet! I 've created a new Pineapple application here => /Users/werle/myapp

Starting a pineapple server

pineapple server

Starting a pineapple server of a pineapple application is as simple as executing pineapple server from the directory of the pineapple application.

shell

$ pineapple server Requiring app module /config/environment Requiring app module /config/development Requiring app module /config/application Requiring app module /config/routes.js Requiring app module /app/controllers Requiring app module /app/models [app] => Found the Paplfile file. => /Users/werle/repos/myapp/Paplfile [server] => Listening on port 4000

node

You could utilize the pineapple module and create your own server without using a skeleton pineapple application. The contents of the app.js file below whose only dependency is pineapple demonstrates the process of using pineapple in node with minimal requirements. Consider the following app structure:

├── app.js └── node_modules └── pineapple (pineapple module)

You could then use pineapple to create a server, bind routes, and listen on a port to start the service.

require ( 'pineapple' ); var appName = "myService" ; var serverConfig = { config : { name : appName } }; pineapple.app.name = appName; pineapple.api.create(serverConfig); var router = new pineapple.router.Router(); router.get( '/hello' , function ( request, response ) { var request = this .request , response = this .response pineapple.api.logger.success( "Got the request, emitting response.." ); this .json({ message : "Hello world! I'm a pineapple api server." }); }); pineapple.api.bindRoutes(router.routes); pineapple.api.listen( 4000 );

From the command line you can then execute the app.js file with the node executable which will output something like this:

$ node app.js

From the browser or from a program like cURL you could hit the following url http://localhost:4000/hello while your app is running.

$ curl http://localhost:4000/hello { "code" :200, "status" : true , "data" :{ "message" : "Hello world! I'm a pineapple api server." }}

Starting a pineapple console

$ pineapple console ... everybit-local> pineapple.models { User : { [ Function : User] super : [ Function ] }, Profile : { [ Function : Profile] super : [ Function ] }, CreditCard : { [ Function : CreditCard] super : [ Function ] }, Video : { [ Function : Video] super : [ Function ] }, Version : { [ Function : Version] super : [ Function ] }, Media : { [ Function : Media] super : [ Function ] }, Image : { [ Function : Image] super : [ Function ] }, Blurb : { [ Function : Blurb] super : [ Function ] }, Audio : { [ Function : Audio] super : [ Function ] }, user : { User : { [ Function : User] super : [ Function ] }, Profile : { [ Function : Profile] super : [ Function ] }, CreditCard : { [ Function : CreditCard] super : [ Function ] } }, media : { Video : { [ Function : Video] super : [ Function ] }, Version : { [ Function : Version] super : [ Function ] }, Media : { [ Function : Media] super : [ Function ] }, Image : { [ Function : Image] super : [ Function ] }, Blurb : { [ Function : Blurb] super : [ Function ] }, Audio : { [ Function : Audio] super : [ Function ] } }, getSchema : [ Function ] } everybit-local>

Basic app structure

myapp/ ├── Capfile ├── Jakefile ├── Paplfile ├── Procfile ├── README .md ├── app │ ├── controllers │ │ ├── Application .js │ │ ├── index .js │ │ └── pineapple │ │ ├── Api .js │ │ └── index .js │ └── models │ └── index .js ├── config │ ├── README .md │ ├── application .json │ ├── development .json │ ├── environment .json │ ├── production .json │ └── routes .js ├── index .js ├── package .json └── test └── app └── README .md

Submit all bugs here

Community

Join the google group here

IRC? Hang out with us at #papl

Copyright and license

Copyright 2012

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this work except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License in the LICENSE file, or at:

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

pineapple copyright 2012 werle.io - joseph@werle.io