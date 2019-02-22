A web component for pinch zooming DOM elements.
npm install --save-dev pinch-zoom-element
<pinch-zoom>
<h1>Hello!</h1>
</pinch-zoom>
Now the above can be pinch-zoomed!
<pinch-zoom class="my-pinch-zoom">
<h1>Hello!</h1>
</pinch-zoom>
<script>
const pinchZoom = document.querySelector('.my-pinch-zoom');
</script>
pinchZoom.x; // x offset
pinchZoom.y; // y offset
pinchZoom.scale; // scale
Set the transform. All values are optional.
pinchZoom.setTransform({
scale: 1,
x: 0,
y: 0,
// Fire a 'change' event if values are different to current values
allowChangeEvent: false,
});
Scale in/out of a particular point.
pinchZoom.scaleTo(scale, {
// Transform origin. Can be a number, or string percent, eg "50%"
originX: 0,
originY: 0,
// Should the transform origin be relative to the container, or content?
relativeTo: 'content',
// Fire a 'change' event if values are different to current values
allowChangeEvent: false,
});
Simple image pinch-zoom. Although you can put any element in
<pinch-zoom>.
lib/index.ts - Original TypeScript.
dist/pinch-zoom.mjs - JS module. Default exports
PinchZoom.
dist/pinch-zoom.js - Plain JS. Exposes
PinchZoom on the global.
dist/pinch-zoom-min.js - Minified plain JS. 2.3k gzipped.