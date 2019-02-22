A web component for pinch zooming DOM elements.

Usage

npm install --save-dev pinch-zoom-element

< pinch-zoom > < h1 > Hello! </ h1 > </ pinch-zoom >

Now the above can be pinch-zoomed!

API

< pinch-zoom class = "my-pinch-zoom" > < h1 > Hello! </ h1 > </ pinch-zoom > < script > const pinchZoom = document .querySelector( '.my-pinch-zoom' ); </ script >

Properties

pinchZoom.x; pinchZoom.y; pinchZoom.scale;

Methods

Set the transform. All values are optional.

pinchZoom.setTransform({ scale : 1 , x : 0 , y : 0 , allowChangeEvent : false , });

Scale in/out of a particular point.

pinchZoom.scaleTo(scale, { originX : 0 , originY : 0 , relativeTo : 'content' , allowChangeEvent : false , });

Demo

Simple image pinch-zoom. Although you can put any element in <pinch-zoom> .

