Strongly inspired by img-touch-canvas.
It's a simple library for pinch to zoom an image based on a canvas element for smooth rendering. The library use a Impetus for adding a momentus on move the image zoomed. Impetus is not required but recommended.
This plugin is written in Vanilla JS.
$ bower install --save pinch-zoom-canvas
$ npm install --save pinch-zoom-canvas
<script src="pinch-zoom-canvas.js"></script>
canvas mandatory. It is a DOM element where the image is rendered.
path mandatory. It is a path url of image.
doubletap optional (default
true). Double tap for zooming.
momentum optional (defalut
false). Set a momentum when the image is dragged. This parameter require Impetus library.
maxZoom optional (default
2). It is the zoom max.
onZoomEnd optional (default
null). It is a callback function called when the pinch ended.
onZoom optional (default
null). It is a callback function called when zooming.
threshold optional (default
40). Area (in px) of the screen to release touch events.
Stop the render canvas.
Resume the render canvas.
Update the canvas offset.
Return a boolean value for the image state of zoomed.
Stop all events and render canvas.
<canvas id="mycanvas" style="width: 100%; height: 100%"></canvas>
var pinchZoom = new PinchZoomCanvas({
canvas: document.getElementById('mycanvas'),
path: "your image url",
momentum: true,
zoomMax: 2,
doubletap: true,
onZoomEnd: function (zoom, zoomed) {
console.log("---> is zoomed: %s", zoomed);
console.log("---> zoom end at %s", zoom);
},
onZoom: function (zoom) {
console.log("---> zoom is %s", zoom);
}
});
See the LICENSE file.