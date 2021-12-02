Customizable, lightweight React Native carousel component with accessibility support.

Pinar is a lightweight and customizable React Native carousel component that works well when creating simple image sliders or app onboarding flows.

If you need more advanced things like animations, lazy loading of images, or parallax, then please consider using a library like react-native-snap-carousel.

Table of contents

Install

yarn add pinar --save

Basic example

import React from "react" ; import { Text, View } from "react-native" ; import Carousel from "pinar" ; const styles = { slide1 : { flex : 1 , justifyContent : "center" , alignItems : "center" , backgroundColor : "#a3c9a8" }, slide2 : { flex : 1 , justifyContent : "center" , alignItems : "center" , backgroundColor : "#84b59f" }, slide3 : { flex : 1 , justifyContent : "center" , alignItems : "center" , backgroundColor : "#69a297" }, text : { color : "#1f2d3d" , opacity : 0.7 , fontSize : 48 , fontWeight : "bold" } }; export default () => ( < Carousel > < View style = {styles.slide1} > < Text style = {styles.text} > 1 </ Text > </ View > < View style = {styles.slide2} > < Text style = {styles.text} > 2 </ Text > </ View > < View style = {styles.slide3} > < Text style = {styles.text} > 3 </ Text > </ View > </ Carousel > );

Result:

More examples

The /examples folder has a React Native app that you can run on your machine to see the carousel being used with a lot of different options.

If you don't want to run the app, you can have a look at the components folder for example components.

Properties

Basic carousel properties

Property Default Type Description horizontal true boolean Set to false for a vertical carousel. loop false boolean Set to true to enable continuous loop mode. index 0 number Index number of initial slide. showsControls true boolean Set to false to hide prev/next buttons. showsDots true boolean Set to false to hide pagination dots. autoplay false boolean Set to true enable autoplay mode. autoplayInterval 3000 number Delay between autoplay page changes (in milliseconds). width - number If not specified, the default fullscreen mode is enabled using flex: 1 . height - number If not specified, the default fullscreen mode is enabled using flex: 1 . accessibility true boolean Set to false to disable accessibility features (not recommended). accessibilityLabelPrev Previous string Accessibility label for the prev button. accessibilityLabelNext Next string Accessibility label for the next button. mergeStyles false boolean Set to true to merge your custom styles with the default styles.

Callbacks

Use these properties to be notified when the user scrolls the carousel or changes the page.

Property Parameters Type Description onIndexChanged ({ index, total }) => void function Called with the new page index when the user changes a page. onLayout (event) => void function Called when layout changes for the main <View> wrapper element. onScroll (event) => void function Called when <ScrollView> is scrolled. onMomentumScrollEnd (event) => void function Called when <ScrollView> 's momentum scroll finishes.

Methods

To use methods you need to get a reference to the carousel inside your React class component.

<Carousel ref={carousel => { this .carousel = carousel; }} />

You can then call the method from outside the carousel:

<Button title= "scroll to next page" onPress={() => { this .carousel.scrollToNext(); }} />

Method Arguments Type Description scrollToPrev None function Scroll to the previous page. scrollToNext None function Scroll to the next page. scrollBy { index: number , animated: boolean } function Scroll by a number of pages. The number can be negative to scroll backwards. scrollToIndex { index: number , animated: boolean } function Scroll to a page index (0 based). startAutoplay None function Starts carousel autoplay. stopAutoplay None function Stops carousel autoplay.

Custom styling properties

Use these properties to customize how the carousel is styled.

Set the mergeStyles property to true if you want to merge your custom styles with the default ones instead of having define all the needed styles. You can also import { defaulStyles } from "pinar" to get access to the default styles and use them as defaults.

Have a look at the "custom styles" component and "custom styles with merge" component for an example.

Property Default Type Description style {...} StyleProp<ViewStyle> See default style in the source code. ScrollView containerStyle {...} StyleProp<ViewStyle> See default style in the source code. contentContainerStyle {...} StyleProp<ViewStyle> See default container style in the source code. Prev/Next buttons controlsContainerStyle {...} StyleProp<ViewStyle> Custom style for the prev/next buttons container. controlsButtonStyle {...} StyleProp<ViewStyle> Custom style for the prev/next button. controlsTextStyle {...} StyleProp<TextStyle> Custom style for the prev/next button text. Pagination dots dotsContainerStyle {...} StyleProp<ViewStyle> Custom style for the pagination dots container. dotStyle {...} StyleProp<ViewStyle> Custom style for a single pagination dot. activeDotStyle {...} StyleProp<ViewStyle> Custom style for the active pagination dot.

Custom render properties

Use these properties to provide your own functions render custom elements instead of the default ones. Have a look at the custom rendering component for an example.

Property Function parameters Type Description Pagination dots renderDots ({ index, total, context }) => void function Use to render custom pagination dots. renderDot ({ index }) => void function Use to render custom dot (not active). renderActiveDot ({ index }) => void function Use to render custom active dot. Prev/Next buttons renderControls ({ scrollToPrev, scrollToNext }) => void function Use to render custom prev/next controls. renderPrev ({ scrollToPrev }) => void function Use to render custom prev control. renderNext ({ scrollToNext }) => void function Use to render custom next control.

Properties of <ScrollView />

These properties are exposed from <ScrollView /> . You can provide your own properties if you want to customize it.

Property Default Type Description automaticallyAdjustContentInsets false bool Controls whether iOS should automatically adjust the content inset for scroll views that are placed behind a navigation bar or tab bar/ toolbar. bounces false bool If true , the scroll view bounces when it reaches the end of the content if the content is larger then the scroll view along the axis of the scroll direction. If false , it disables all bouncing even if the alwaysBounce* props are true. contentContainerStyle undefined StyleProp<ViewStyle> These styles will be applied to the scroll view content container which wraps all of the child views. onMomentumScrollEnd undefined function Called when the momentum scroll ends (scroll which occurs as the ScrollView glides to a stop). onScroll undefined function Fires at most once per frame during scrolling. The frequency of the events can be controlled using the scrollEventThrottle prop. pagingEnabled true bool When true , the scroll view stops on multiples of the scroll view's size when scrolling. This can be used for horizontal pagination. removeClippedSubviews true bool When true , offscreen child views (whose overflow value is hidden) are removed from their native backing superview when offscreen. This can improve scrolling performance on long lists. scrollEnabled true bool When false , the view cannot be scrolled via touch interaction. scrollEventThrottle 16 number This controls how often the scroll event will be fired while scrolling (as a time interval in ms). A lower number yields better accuracy for code that is tracking the scroll position, but can lead to scroll performance problems due to the volume of information being send over the bridge. You will not notice a difference between values set between 1-16 as the JS run loop is synced to the screen refresh rate. If you do not need precise scroll position tracking, set this value higher to limit the information being sent across the bridge. scrollsToTop false bool When true , the scroll view scrolls to top when the status bar is tapped. showsHorizontalScrollIndicator false bool When true , shows a horizontal scroll indicator. The default value is true. showsVerticalScrollIndicator false bool When true , shows a vertical scroll indicator. The default value is true.

for more info: http://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/scrollview.html

Dependencies

No other dependencies than React Native.

Development

If you want help out with the development of this library, bug reports and fixes are very welcome. If you are thinking about a new feature, please open a feature request issue first to verify that implementing it makes sense.

How to develop locally

First make sure that you have Node.js, Yarn and React Native installed. It is also a good idea to have Xcode and/or Android Studio installed to be able to run the iOS simulators / Android emulators.

If you choose to install emulators or simulators, you can use the example app to test your changes in a React Native app.

Automated tests

When making changes to the code, please add a unit test or a functional test to verify that the code is working. The test runner that the project uses is Jest, Enzyme is used to test React Components, and Detox is used to run functional tests against the project's example app. The command to run unit tests is yarn test and the command to run functional tests is yarn functional .

Before you submit the code for a Pull Request, make sure that you run yarn test , yarn tsc , and yarn lint to verify that unit tests pass and both the Typescript type checking and ESLint linting are not printing any errors.

Special thanks

Special thanks for these libraries for providing inspiration for code and other things:

react-native-swiper - Inspiration for the code and the library API.

react-native-snap-carousel - Inspiration for the library API and naming.

svgr - Inspiration for the issue labels and issue templates.

License

MIT