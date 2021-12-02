Customizable, lightweight React Native carousel component with accessibility support.
Pinar is a lightweight and customizable React Native carousel component that works well when creating simple image sliders or app onboarding flows.
If you need more advanced things like animations, lazy loading of images, or parallax, then please consider using a library like react-native-snap-carousel.
yarn add pinar --save
## or
## npm install pinar --save
import React from "react";
import { Text, View } from "react-native";
import Carousel from "pinar";
const styles = {
slide1: {
flex: 1,
justifyContent: "center",
alignItems: "center",
backgroundColor: "#a3c9a8"
},
slide2: {
flex: 1,
justifyContent: "center",
alignItems: "center",
backgroundColor: "#84b59f"
},
slide3: {
flex: 1,
justifyContent: "center",
alignItems: "center",
backgroundColor: "#69a297"
},
text: {
color: "#1f2d3d",
opacity: 0.7,
fontSize: 48,
fontWeight: "bold"
}
};
export default () => (
<Carousel>
<View style={styles.slide1}>
<Text style={styles.text}>1</Text>
</View>
<View style={styles.slide2}>
<Text style={styles.text}>2</Text>
</View>
<View style={styles.slide3}>
<Text style={styles.text}>3</Text>
</View>
</Carousel>
);
Result:
The
/examples folder has a React Native app that you can run on your machine to see the carousel being used with a lot of different options.
If you don't want to run the app, you can have a look at the components folder for example components.
|Property
|Default
|Type
|Description
horizontal
|true
boolean
|Set to
false for a vertical carousel.
loop
|false
boolean
|Set to
true to enable continuous loop mode.
index
|0
number
|Index number of initial slide.
showsControls
|true
boolean
|Set to
false to hide prev/next buttons.
showsDots
|true
boolean
|Set to
false to hide pagination dots.
autoplay
|false
boolean
|Set to
true enable autoplay mode.
autoplayInterval
|3000
number
|Delay between autoplay page changes (in milliseconds).
width
|-
number
|If not specified, the default fullscreen mode is enabled using
flex: 1.
height
|-
number
|If not specified, the default fullscreen mode is enabled using
flex: 1.
accessibility
|true
boolean
|Set to
false to disable accessibility features (not recommended).
accessibilityLabelPrev
|Previous
string
|Accessibility label for the prev button.
accessibilityLabelNext
|Next
string
|Accessibility label for the next button.
mergeStyles
|false
boolean
|Set to
true to merge your custom styles with the default styles.
Use these properties to be notified when the user scrolls the carousel or changes the page.
|Property
|Parameters
|Type
|Description
onIndexChanged
|({ index, total }) => void
function
|Called with the new page index when the user changes a page.
onLayout
|(event) => void
function
|Called when layout changes for the main
<View> wrapper element.
onScroll
|(event) => void
function
|Called when
<ScrollView> is scrolled.
onMomentumScrollEnd
|(event) => void
function
|Called when
<ScrollView>'s momentum scroll finishes.
To use methods you need to get a reference to the carousel inside your React class component.
<Carousel
ref={carousel => {
this.carousel = carousel;
}}
/>
You can then call the method from outside the carousel:
<Button
title="scroll to next page"
onPress={() => {
this.carousel.scrollToNext();
}}
/>
|Method
|Arguments
|Type
|Description
scrollToPrev
|None
function
|Scroll to the previous page.
scrollToNext
|None
function
|Scroll to the next page.
scrollBy
|{
index: number,
animated: boolean}
function
|Scroll by a number of pages. The number can be negative to scroll backwards.
scrollToIndex
|{
index: number,
animated: boolean}
function
|Scroll to a page index (0 based).
startAutoplay
|None
function
|Starts carousel autoplay.
stopAutoplay
|None
function
|Stops carousel autoplay.
Use these properties to customize how the carousel is styled.
Set the
mergeStyles property to
true if you want to merge your custom styles with the default ones instead of having define all the needed styles. You can also
import { defaulStyles } from "pinar" to get access to the default styles and use them as defaults.
Have a look at the "custom styles" component and "custom styles with merge" component for an example.
|Property
|Default
|Type
|Description
style
|{...}
StyleProp<ViewStyle>
|See default style in the source code.
|ScrollView
containerStyle
|{...}
StyleProp<ViewStyle>
|See default style in the source code.
contentContainerStyle
|{...}
StyleProp<ViewStyle>
|See default container style in the source code.
|Prev/Next buttons
controlsContainerStyle
|{...}
StyleProp<ViewStyle>
|Custom style for the prev/next buttons container.
controlsButtonStyle
|{...}
StyleProp<ViewStyle>
|Custom style for the prev/next button.
controlsTextStyle
|{...}
StyleProp<TextStyle>
|Custom style for the prev/next button text.
|Pagination dots
dotsContainerStyle
|{...}
StyleProp<ViewStyle>
|Custom style for the pagination dots container.
dotStyle
|{...}
StyleProp<ViewStyle>
|Custom style for a single pagination dot.
activeDotStyle
|{...}
StyleProp<ViewStyle>
|Custom style for the active pagination dot.
Use these properties to provide your own functions render custom elements instead of the default ones. Have a look at the custom rendering component for an example.
|Property
|Function parameters
|Type
|Description
|Pagination dots
renderDots
|({ index, total, context }) => void
function
|Use to render custom pagination dots.
renderDot
|({ index }) => void
function
|Use to render custom dot (not active).
renderActiveDot
|({ index }) => void
function
|Use to render custom active dot.
|Prev/Next buttons
renderControls
|({ scrollToPrev, scrollToNext }) => void
function
|Use to render custom prev/next controls.
renderPrev
|({ scrollToPrev }) => void
function
|Use to render custom prev control.
renderNext
|({ scrollToNext }) => void
function
|Use to render custom next control.
<ScrollView />
These properties are exposed from
<ScrollView />. You can provide your own properties if you want to customize it.
|Property
|Default
|Type
|Description
automaticallyAdjustContentInsets
false
bool
|Controls whether iOS should automatically adjust the content inset for scroll views that are placed behind a navigation bar or tab bar/ toolbar.
bounces
false
bool
|If
true, the scroll view bounces when it reaches the end of the content if the content is larger then the scroll view along the axis of the scroll direction. If
false, it disables all bouncing even if the alwaysBounce* props are true.
contentContainerStyle
undefined
StyleProp<ViewStyle>
|These styles will be applied to the scroll view content container which wraps all of the child views.
onMomentumScrollEnd
undefined
function
|Called when the momentum scroll ends (scroll which occurs as the ScrollView glides to a stop).
onScroll
undefined
function
|Fires at most once per frame during scrolling. The frequency of the events can be controlled using the scrollEventThrottle prop.
pagingEnabled
true
bool
|When
true, the scroll view stops on multiples of the scroll view's size when scrolling. This can be used for horizontal pagination.
removeClippedSubviews
true
bool
|When
true, offscreen child views (whose overflow value is hidden) are removed from their native backing superview when offscreen. This can improve scrolling performance on long lists.
scrollEnabled
true
bool
|When
false, the view cannot be scrolled via touch interaction.
scrollEventThrottle
16
number
|This controls how often the scroll event will be fired while scrolling (as a time interval in ms). A lower number yields better accuracy for code that is tracking the scroll position, but can lead to scroll performance problems due to the volume of information being send over the bridge. You will not notice a difference between values set between 1-16 as the JS run loop is synced to the screen refresh rate. If you do not need precise scroll position tracking, set this value higher to limit the information being sent across the bridge.
scrollsToTop
false
bool
|When
true, the scroll view scrolls to top when the status bar is tapped.
showsHorizontalScrollIndicator
false
bool
|When
true, shows a horizontal scroll indicator. The default value is true.
showsVerticalScrollIndicator
false
bool
|When
true, shows a vertical scroll indicator. The default value is true.
for more info: http://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/scrollview.html
No other dependencies than React Native.
If you want help out with the development of this library, bug reports and fixes are very welcome. If you are thinking about a new feature, please open a feature request issue first to verify that implementing it makes sense.
First make sure that you have Node.js, Yarn and React Native installed. It is also a good idea to have Xcode and/or Android Studio installed to be able to run the iOS simulators / Android emulators.
If you choose to install emulators or simulators, you can use the example app to test your changes in a React Native app.
When making changes to the code, please add a unit test or a functional test to verify that the code is working. The test runner that the project uses is Jest, Enzyme is used to test React Components, and Detox is used to run functional tests against the project's example app. The command to run unit tests is
yarn test and the command to run functional tests is
yarn functional.
Before you submit the code for a Pull Request, make sure that you run
yarn test,
yarn tsc, and
yarn lint to verify that unit tests pass and both the Typescript type checking and ESLint linting are not printing any errors.
Special thanks for these libraries for providing inspiration for code and other things: