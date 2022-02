Pimg is a Progessive Image Component For React, Preact and Vue.js.

It helps in lazy loading of images in a nice and cool way.

It's 2KB (gzipped).

It has first-class support for Cloudinary Images.

Installation

To install:

npm install --save pimg

Documentation

https://ooade.gitbooks.io/pimg/

Contributions

Feel free to send a PR.

