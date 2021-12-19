openbase logo
Readme

pimatic

Build Status NPM version Mentioned in Awesome SmartHome

pimatic is a home automation framework that runs on node.js. It provides a common extensible platform for home control and automation tasks.

Read more at pimatic.org or visit the forum.

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/pimatic/pimatic

Screenshots

Screenshot 1 Screenshot 2 Screenshot 3 Screenshot 4

Getting Started

Installation instructions can be found on pimatic.org. If you need any help, please ask at the forum.

Donation

Happy with pimatic and using it every day? Consider a donation to support development and keeping the website and forum up: PayPal donate button

We promise, that pimatic will always be free to use and its code be open sourced.

Get Involved

pimatic is your opportunity to contribute to a growing OpenSource-Project.

Architecture Overview

+-------------------------------------------+
| mobile-  | rest- | cron | homeduino | ... |  Plugins (Views, Device-/Preidcates-
| frontend | api   |      |           |     |  Action-Provider, Services)
|-------------------------------------------|
| pimatic (framework)                       |  Framework
|-------------------------------------------|
| rule   | device    | (core)     | (core)  |  Model
| system | schemata  | predicates | actions |
|-------------------------------------------|
| node.js (non-blocking, async IO,          |  Low-Level Infrastructure
| event-loop, v8)                           |
+-------------------------------------------+

Extensions and Hacking

The framework is built to be extendable by plugins. If you have devices that are currently not supported please add a plugin for your devices. As well, if you have nice ideas for plugins or need support for special devices you are welcome to create an issue or submit a patch.

For plugin development take a look at the development guide and plugin template.

Feel free to ask development questions at the plugin template repository.

Copyright / License

Copyright (C) 2014-2019 Oliver Schneider <oliverschneider89+sweetpi@gmail.com>
and contributors


pimatic is free software: you can redistribute it and/or modify
it under the terms of the GNU General Public License as published by
the Free Software Foundation, either version 2 of the License, or
(at your option) any later version.

pimatic is distributed in the hope that it will be useful,
but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of
MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE.  See the
GNU General Public License for more details.

You should have received a copy of the GNU General Public License
along with pimatic.  If not, see <http://www.gnu.org/licenses/>.

