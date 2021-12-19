pimatic

pimatic is a home automation framework that runs on node.js. It provides a common extensible platform for home control and automation tasks.

Read more at pimatic.org or visit the forum.

Screenshots

Getting Started

Installation instructions can be found on pimatic.org. If you need any help, please ask at the forum.

Donation

Happy with pimatic and using it every day? Consider a donation to support development and keeping the website and forum up:

We promise, that pimatic will always be free to use and its code be open sourced.

Get Involved

pimatic is your opportunity to contribute to a growing OpenSource-Project.

Architecture Overview

+-------------------------------------------+ | mobile- | rest- | cron | homeduino | ... | Plugins (Views, Device-/Preidcates- | frontend | api | | | | Action-Provider, Services) |-------------------------------------------| | pimatic (framework) | Framework |-------------------------------------------| | rule | device | (core) | (core) | Model | system | schemata | predicates | actions | |-------------------------------------------| | node.js (non-blocking, async IO, | Low-Level Infrastructure | event-loop, v8) | +-------------------------------------------+

Extensions and Hacking

The framework is built to be extendable by plugins. If you have devices that are currently not supported please add a plugin for your devices. As well, if you have nice ideas for plugins or need support for special devices you are welcome to create an issue or submit a patch.

For plugin development take a look at the development guide and plugin template.

Feel free to ask development questions at the plugin template repository.

Copyright / License