With a simple and modular approach lets you introduce in Node.js with a soft learning curve, if you're an advanced JS/Node developer, get an organized and efficient environment. Pillars has a powerful state control that lets you manage your application in a completely new way.
Pillars.js is still an Beta version. Now we are writing reference, test, tutorials...
We are working on the English version of the reference and web site. Sorry for the inconvenience, if you have a good knowledge of Spanish and English would be a wonderful help to us your contribution. The entire site pillarsjs.com is available (Spanish) in pillars.docs repository. Please contact us!
For English speakers, sample codes are available fully commented in English overview. It is a review of some of the basic features of the framework.
HTTP Negotiation
Controllers and environment
Internationalization
Utils