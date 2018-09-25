openbase logo
pikaday-time

by Owen Mead-Robins
1.6.1

A refreshing JavaScript Datepicker — lightweight, no dependencies, modular CSS

1.9K

GitHub Stars

151

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

83

Package

Dependencies

1

License

(0BSD OR MIT)

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

😴 Deprecated - No Longer Maintained 😴

As you can tell from the lack of commits, I'm no longer maintaining this. Leaving it up as a reference, or if someone would like to carry it on as the main maintainer.

Pikaday - With Time Picker

Key Config Changes

showTime: true
showMinutes: true
showSeconds: false
use24hour: false
incrementHourBy: 1
incrementMinuteBy: 1
incrementSecondBy: 1
autoClose: true
timeLabel: null // optional string added to left of time select
i18n: {
  en: {
    midnight: '', // Label for 0 AM
    noon: '', // Label for 12 AM
  }
}

Time support added to dbushell/Pikaday

This fork allows the user to specify the time along with their date. Done so by adding a couple select inputs to manipulate the date Pikaday is generating.

  • Used to set time aspects of date.
  • Will not change the currently selected date.
  • If no date is selected, will select today. Any of the arguments may be null, and will not affect the date.

