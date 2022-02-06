openbase logo
pigeon-maps

by Marius Andra
0.19.7 (see all)

ReactJS Maps without external dependencies

Overview

Readme

Pigeon Maps - ReactJS maps without external dependencies

npm version minified minified + gzipped

Demo: https://pigeon-maps.js.org/ (using maps from MapTiler, OSM and Stamen)

What is it?

Are you tired of waiting 3 seconds to parse 200kb of Google Maps JavaScript just to display a few tiles and a marker? 140kb of minified Leaflet too much?

Welcome to the club!

This project aims to provide a performance-first React-centric extendable map engine.

We're currently at:

  • minified
  • minified + gzipped

Implemented:

  • Show tiles
  • Arbitrary overlays (markers, etc)
  • Move the map by dragging
  • Move the map by touch on mobile
  • Zooming with the scroll wheel
  • Zooming by touch
  • Fractional zooming (e.g. to level 12.2)
  • Zoom without flickering (keep old tiles until new ones load)
  • Smooth animated zooming
  • Slide when dragging and letting go
  • Event handling (clicks, etc)
  • Double click and double tap zooming
  • Option to block dragging with one finger and mouse wheel scrolling without holding meta key
  • Enable/disable touch and mouse events as needed - you could make a 100% static server rendered react map
  • Support for 100% width/height containers
  • Markers
  • Overlays
  • Draggable Overlays
  • Zoom Controls

Missing:

  • Double tap and then swipe touch zooming
  • Many other components

Install

Read the docs here!

Yeah, but why "pigeon"??

Pigeons are experts in magnetoreception. Good pigeons can find their way home from anywhere.

Magnets were essential in making the first maps. With a good map you can find your way home from anywhere.

Thus, pigeon.

Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Homing_pigeon

October 13, 2020

