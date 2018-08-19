Checkout Grenache , a DHT based high-performance microservices framework for Node.js, Ruby and Go. Supports ZeroMQ and WebSocket transports.
PIGATO - an high-performance Node.js microservices framework based on ZeroMQ
PIGATO aims to offer an high-performance, reliable, scalable and extensible service-oriented framework supporting multiple programming languages: Node.js/Io.js and Ruby.
Supported Programming Languages
Start a Broker
node examples/broker
1) echo : simple echo request-reply
node examples/echo/worker
node examples/echo/client
2) stocks : get stocks data from yahoo
node examples/stocks/worker
node examples/stocks/client
More examples
PIGATO-EXAMPLES : a collection of multi-purpose useful examples.
PIGATO-PERF : a command-line tool to test PIGATO performances in different scenarios. i
PIGATO.Broker(addr, conf)
addr - Broker address (string, i.e: 'tcp://*:12345')
conf - configuration override (type=object, i.e { concurrency: 20 })
onStart: function to be called when the Broker start
onStop: function to be called when the Broker stop
Simply starts up a broker.
var Broker = require('./../index').Broker;
var broker = new Broker("tcp://*:55555");
broker.start(function() {
console.log("Broker started");
});
start : on Client start
stop : on Client stop
PIGATO.Worker(addr, serviceName, conf)
addr - Broker address (type=string, i.e: 'tcp://localhost:12345')
serviceName - service implemented by the Worker (type=string, i.e: 'echo')
conf - configuration override (type=object, i.e { concurrency: 20 })
prefix - sets the Worker identifier prefix
concurrency - sets max number of concurrent requests (type=int, -1 = no limit)
onConnect: function to be called when the Worker connects to the Broker
onDisconnnect: function to be called when the Worker disconnects from the Broker
on
Worker receives
request events with 3 arguments:
data - data sent from the Client (type=string/object/array).
reply - extended writable stream (type=object)
opts - client request options (type=object)
reply writable stream exposes also following methods and attributes:
write() - sends partial data to the Client
end() - sends last data to the Client and completes/closes current Request
reject() - rejects a Request.
heartbeat() - forces sending heartbeat to the Broker
active() - returns the status of the Request (type=boolean). A Request becomes inactive when the Worker disconnects from the Broker or it has been discarded by the Client or the Client disconnects from the Broker. This is useful for long running tasks so the Worker can monitor whether or not continue processing a Request.
ended - tells if the Request has been ended (type=boolean).
Example
var worker = new PIGATO.Worker('tcp://localhost:12345', 'my-service');
worker.start();
worker.on('request', function(data, reply, copts) {
for (var i = 0; i < 1000; i++) {
reply.write('PARTIAL DATA ' + i);
}
reply.end('FINAL DATA');
});
// or
worker.on('request', function(data, reply, copts) {
fs.createReadStream(data).pipe(reply);
});
Worker can change concurrency level updating its configuration. This information is carried with the heartbeat message.
Example
worker.conf.concurrency = 2;
Take note: due to the framing protocol of
zmq only the data supplied to
response.end(data) will be given to the client's final callback.
start : on Worker start
stop : on Worker stop
connect : on Worker connect
disconnect : on Worker disconnect
PIGATO.Client(addr, conf)
addr - Broker address (type=string, i.e: 'tcp://localhost:12345')
conf
prefix - sets the Client identifier prefix
autostart: automatically starts the Client (type=boolean, default=false)
onConnect: function to be called when the Client connects to the Broker
onDisconnnect: function to be called when the Client disconnects from the Broker
start
Start the Client
request
Send a Request
serviceName - name of the Service we wish to connect to (type=string)
data - data to give to the Service (type=string/object/buffer)
opts - options for the Request (type=object)
timeout: timeout in milliseconds (type=number, default=60000, -1 for infinite timeout)
retry: if a Worker dies before replying, the Request is automatically requeued. (type=number, values=0|1, default=0)
nocache: skip Broker's cache
workerId: ID of the Worker that must handle the Request (type=string)
Example
var client = new PIGATO.Client('tcp://localhost:12345');
client.start()
client.request('my-service', { foo: 'bar' }, { timeout: 120000 })
.on('data', function(data) {
console.log("DATA", data);
})
.on('end', function() {
console.log("END");
});
// or
client.request('my-service', 'foo', { timeout: 120000 }).pipe(process.stdout);
Clients may also make request with partial and final callbacks instead of using streams.
serviceName
data
partialCallback(err, data) - called whenever the request does not end but emits data
finalCallback(err, data) - called when the request will emit no more data
opts
Example
client.request('my-service', 'foo', function (err, data) {
// frames sent prior to final frame
console.log('PARTIAL', data);
}, function (err, data) {
// this is the final frame sent
console.log('FINAL', data);
}, { timeout: 30000 });
start : on Client start
stop : on Client stop
connect : on Client connect
disconnect : on Client disconnect
Core services are a set of Services that interact with a Broker via a dedicated PUB/SUB channel to extend its core functionalities.
var broker = new PIGATO.Broker(bhost);
var csrv = new PIGATO.services.ExampleCoreService(bhost, {
intch: broker.conf.intch // internal pub/sub channel
});
broker.start();
csrv.start();
PIGATO.services.Directory
Directory service ($dir) replies to Requests with the list of available Workers for a selected service.
Example
// Broadcast a message to all Workers that offer 'echo' Service
client.request(
'$dir', 'echo', undefined,
function(err, workers) {
workers.forEach(function(wid) {
client.request('echo', 'foo', { workerId: wid });
});
}
);
inproc socket the broker must become active before any queued messages.