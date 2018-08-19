PIGATO

Checkout Grenache , a DHT based high-performance microservices framework for Node.js, Ruby and Go. Supports ZeroMQ and WebSocket transports.

PIGATO - an high-performance Node.js microservices framework based on ZeroMQ

PIGATO aims to offer an high-performance, reliable, scalable and extensible service-oriented framework supporting multiple programming languages: Node.js/Io.js and Ruby.

Supported Programming Languages

PIGATO : PIGATO Client/Worker/Broker for Node.js / Io.js

PIGATO-RUBY : PIGATO Client/Worker for Ruby

PIGATO-GO : PIGATO Client for Go

Structure and Protocol

Actors

Worker : receives requests, does something and replies. A Worker offers a Service, should be a functionality as atomic as possible

Client : creates, pushes Requests and waits for results. A request always includes a service name and data for the Worker

Broker : handles Requests queueing and routing

Benefits

High-performance

Realiable, Distributed and Scalable

Load Balancing

No central point of failure

Multi-Worker : infinite Services and infinite Workers for each Service

Multi-Client : infinite Clients

Multi-Broker : infinite Brokers to avoid bottlenecks and improve network reliability

Features

Request / Reply protocol

Support for partial Replies

Client concurrent Requests

Client streaming Requests

Worker concurrent Requests

Worker dynamic load balancing

Client heartbeating for long running requests. Allows Workers to dected whenever Clients disconnect or lose interest in some request. This feature is very useful to stop long-running partial requests (i.e data streaming).

Examples

Start a Broker

node examples/broker

1) echo : simple echo request-reply

node examples/ echo /worker node examples/ echo /client

2) stocks : get stocks data from yahoo

node examples/stocks/worker node examples/stocks/client

More examples

PIGATO-EXAMPLES : a collection of multi-purpose useful examples.

Performance

PIGATO-PERF : a command-line tool to test PIGATO performances in different scenarios. i

API

Broker

addr - Broker address (string, i.e: 'tcp://*:12345')

- Broker address (string, i.e: 'tcp://*:12345') conf - configuration override (type=object, i.e { concurrency: 20 }) onStart : function to be called when the Broker start onStop : function to be called when the Broker stop

- configuration override (type=object, i.e { concurrency: 20 })

Simply starts up a broker.

var Broker = require ( './../index' ).Broker; var broker = new Broker( "tcp://*:55555" ); broker.start( function ( ) { console .log( "Broker started" ); });

Events

start : on Client start

: on Client start stop : on Client stop

Worker

addr - Broker address (type=string, i.e: 'tcp://localhost:12345')

- Broker address (type=string, i.e: 'tcp://localhost:12345') serviceName - service implemented by the Worker (type=string, i.e: 'echo') wildcards are supported (i.e: 'ech')

- service implemented by the Worker (type=string, i.e: 'echo') conf - configuration override (type=object, i.e { concurrency: 20 }) prefix - sets the Worker identifier prefix concurrency - sets max number of concurrent requests (type=int, -1 = no limit) onConnect : function to be called when the Worker connects to the Broker onDisconnnect : function to be called when the Worker disconnects from the Broker

- configuration override (type=object, i.e { concurrency: 20 })

Methods

on

Worker receives request events with 3 arguments:

data - data sent from the Client (type=string/object/array).

- data sent from the Client (type=string/object/array). reply - extended writable stream (type=object)

- extended writable stream (type=object) opts - client request options (type=object)

reply writable stream exposes also following methods and attributes:

write() - sends partial data to the Client

- sends partial data to the Client end() - sends last data to the Client and completes/closes current Request

- sends last data to the Client and completes/closes current Request reject() - rejects a Request.

- rejects a Request. heartbeat() - forces sending heartbeat to the Broker

- forces sending heartbeat to the Broker active() - returns the status of the Request (type=boolean). A Request becomes inactive when the Worker disconnects from the Broker or it has been discarded by the Client or the Client disconnects from the Broker. This is useful for long running tasks so the Worker can monitor whether or not continue processing a Request.

- returns the status of the Request (type=boolean). A Request becomes inactive when the Worker disconnects from the Broker or it has been discarded by the Client or the Client disconnects from the Broker. This is useful for long running tasks so the Worker can monitor whether or not continue processing a Request. ended - tells if the Request has been ended (type=boolean).

Example

var worker = new PIGATO.Worker( 'tcp://localhost:12345' , 'my-service' ); worker.start(); worker.on( 'request' , function ( data, reply, copts ) { for ( var i = 0 ; i < 1000 ; i++) { reply.write( 'PARTIAL DATA ' + i); } reply.end( 'FINAL DATA' ); }); worker.on( 'request' , function ( data, reply, copts ) { fs.createReadStream(data).pipe(reply); });

Worker can change concurrency level updating its configuration. This information is carried with the heartbeat message.

Example

worker.conf.concurrency = 2

Take note: due to the framing protocol of zmq only the data supplied to response.end(data) will be given to the client's final callback.

Events

start : on Worker start

: on Worker start stop : on Worker stop

: on Worker stop connect : on Worker connect

: on Worker connect disconnect : on Worker disconnect

Client

addr - Broker address (type=string, i.e: 'tcp://localhost:12345')

- Broker address (type=string, i.e: 'tcp://localhost:12345') conf prefix - sets the Client identifier prefix autostart : automatically starts the Client (type=boolean, default=false) onConnect : function to be called when the Client connects to the Broker onDisconnnect : function to be called when the Client disconnects from the Broker



Methods

start

Start the Client

request

Send a Request

serviceName - name of the Service we wish to connect to (type=string)

- name of the Service we wish to connect to (type=string) data - data to give to the Service (type=string/object/buffer)

- data to give to the Service (type=string/object/buffer) opts - options for the Request (type=object) timeout : timeout in milliseconds (type=number, default=60000, -1 for infinite timeout) retry : if a Worker dies before replying, the Request is automatically requeued. (type=number, values=0|1, default=0) nocache : skip Broker's cache workerId : ID of the Worker that must handle the Request (type=string)

- options for the Request (type=object)

Example

var client = new PIGATO.Client( 'tcp://localhost:12345' ); client.start() client.request( 'my-service' , { foo : 'bar' }, { timeout : 120000 }) .on( 'data' , function ( data ) { console .log( "DATA" , data); }) .on( 'end' , function ( ) { console .log( "END" ); }); client.request( 'my-service' , 'foo' , { timeout : 120000 }).pipe(process.stdout);

Clients may also make request with partial and final callbacks instead of using streams.

serviceName

data

partialCallback(err, data) - called whenever the request does not end but emits data

- called whenever the request does not end but emits data finalCallback(err, data) - called when the request will emit no more data

- called when the request will emit no more data opts

Example

client.request( 'my-service' , 'foo' , function ( err, data ) { console .log( 'PARTIAL' , data); }, function ( err, data ) { console .log( 'FINAL' , data); }, { timeout : 30000 });

Events

start : on Client start

: on Client start stop : on Client stop

: on Client stop connect : on Client connect

: on Client connect disconnect : on Client disconnect

Core Services

Core services are a set of Services that interact with a Broker via a dedicated PUB/SUB channel to extend its core functionalities.

Initialization

var broker = new PIGATO.Broker(bhost); var csrv = new PIGATO.services.ExampleCoreService(bhost, { intch: broker.conf.intch }); broker.start(); csrv.start();

Directory

Directory service ($dir) replies to Requests with the list of available Workers for a selected service.

Example

client.request( '$dir' , 'echo' , undefined , function ( err, workers ) { workers.forEach( function ( wid ) { client.request( 'echo' , 'foo' , { workerId : wid }); }); } );

Notes

when using a inproc socket the broker must become active before any queued messages.

Specification (good for RFC)

Worker <-> Broker heartbeating.

Broker tracks Worker/Client/Request relation.

Client MAY send heartbeat for active request. If the request is being processed by Worker, Broker forwards heartbeat to Worker.

Worker MAY decide to stop an inactive Request (tracks liveness for Request).

Client MAY assign a timeout to a Request.

Worker SHALL NOT send more W_REPLY (for a Request) after sending first W_REPLY message.

Broker SHALL force disconnect Worker if any error occurs.

Protocol

Common

Frame 0: Side tag (MDP.CLIENT/MDP.WORKER)

Frame 1: Message type (MDP.W_REQUEST, MDP.W_REPLY, MDP.W_REPLY_REJECT, ...)

Frame 2: Service name

Frame 3: Request ID (uuid)

Client request

Frame 4: JSON encode request data

Frame 5: JSON encode request options

Worker reply

Frame 4: Numeric status (0=OK, -1=ERROR)

Frame 5: JSON encode request data / error

Frame 6: JSON encode request options

Changelog

CHANGELOG

Roadmap

Add authentication support through zmq-zap ZeroMQ ZAP to trust Clients and Workers.

Follow me

My personal blog : ardoino.com / @paoloardoino

Contributors