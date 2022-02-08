PiGallery2

Homepage: http://bpatrik.github.io/pigallery2/

This is a fast (like faster than your PC fast) directory-first photo gallery website, optimised for running on low resource servers (especially on raspberry pi).

✔️ Strenghts:

⚡ Fast, like for real

✔️ Simple. Point to your photos folder and a temp folder and you are good to go

⛔ Weakness:

😥 Its simple. Shows what you have that's it. No gallery changes (photo delete, rotate, enhance, tag, organize, etc), your gallery folder is read-only.

Live Demo

Live Demo @ heroku: https://pigallery2.herokuapp.com/

the demo page first load might take up 30s: the time while the free webservice boots up

Table of contents

1. Getting started (also works on Raspberry Pi)

Docker with docker-compose is the official and recommend way of installing and running Pigallery2. It contains all necessary dependencies, auto restarts on reboot, supports https, easy to upgrade to newer versions. For configuration and docker-compose files read more here or check all builds: https://hub.docker.com/r/bpatrik/pigallery2/tags/

1.2 Direct Install (if you are familiar with Node.js and building npm packages from source)

As an alternative, you can also directly install Node.js and the app and run it natively.

Download and extract

curl -sL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_12.x | sudo -E bash - sudo apt-get install -y nodejs

Full node install on raspberry pi description: https://www.w3schools.com/nodejs/nodejs_raspberrypi.asp

1.2.1 Install PiGallery2

1.2.1-a Install from release

cd ~ wget https://github.com/bpatrik/pigallery2/releases/download/1.9.0/pigallery2-release.zip unzip pigallery2-release.zip -d pigallery2 cd pigallery2 npm install

1.2.1-b Install from source

Note: A build requires a machine with around 2GB or memory.

cd ~ wget https://github.com/bpatrik/pigallery2/archive/master.zip unzip master.zip cd pigallery2-master npm install npm run build

Note: It is recommended to create a release version with npm run create-release on a more powerful machine and deploy that to you server.

Note: you can use npm run create-release -- --languages=fr,ro to restrict building to the listed languages (English is added by default)

1.2.2 Run PiGallery2

npm start

To configure it, run PiGallery2 first to create config.json file, then edit it and restart. The app has a nice UI for settings, you may use that too.

Default user: admin pass: admin . (It is not possible to change the admin password, you need to create an other user and delete the default admin user, see #220)

Note: First run, you might have file access issues and port 80 issue, see #115. Running npm start -- --Server-port=8080 will start the app on port 8080 that does not require root Adding read/write permissions to all files can solve the file access issue chmod -R o-w . , see #98.

1.2.2.1 Run on startup

You can run the app up as a service to run it on startup. Read more at #42

1.3 Advanced configuration

You can set up the app the following ways:

Using the UI

Manually editing the config.json

Through switches Like: node start -- --Server-port=3000 --Client-authenticationRequired=false You can check the generated config.json for the config hierarchy

Through environmental variable like set env. variable Server-port to 3000



Full list of configuration options are available at the MANPAGE.md.

using nginx

It is recommended to use a reverse proxy like nginx before node https://stackoverflow.com/questions/5009324/node-js-nginx-what-now

making https

With cerbot & nginx it is simple to set up secure connection. You have no excuse not doing so. https://certbot.eff.org/

node install error:

If you get error during module installation, make sure you have everything to build node modules from source

apt-get install build-essential libkrb5-dev gcc g++

2. Translate the page to your own language

Install Pigallery2 from source (with the release it won't work) add your language e.g: fr copy src/frontend/translate/messages.en.xls to src/frontend/translate/messages.fr.xls

to add the new translation to the angular.json projects->pigallery2->i18n->locales section translate the file by updating the <target> tags test if it works: build and start the app npm install npm run build npm start (optional) create a pull request at github to add your translation to the project.

Note: you can also build your own release with as described in 1.1.1-b Install from source;

3. Feature list

supported formats full list here: images: jpg, jpeg, jpe, webp, png, gif, svg videos: mp4, ogg, ogv, webm with (built-in) transcoding: avi, mkv, mov, wmv, flv, mts, m2ts, mpg, 3gp, m4v, mpeg, vob, divx, xvid, ts

Rendering directories as it is Listing subdirectories recursively Listing photos in a nice grid layout showing tag/keywords, locations, GPS coordinates for photos rendering photos on demand (on scroll)

On the fly thumbnail generation in several sizes prioritizes thumbnail generation (generating thumbnail first for the visible photos) saving generated thumbnails to TEMP folder for reuse supporting multi-core CPUs supporting hardware acceleration (sharp)

in several sizes Custom lightbox for full screen photo and video viewing keyboard support for navigation showing low-res thumbnail while full image loads Information panel for showing Exif info Automatic playing gesture support (swipe left, right, up) shortcut support

On the fly photo downscaling for faster load #50 on zoom, the original photo loads

Client side caching (directories and search results)

Rendering photos with GPS coordinates on open street maps .gpx file support: rendering paths to map supports OSM and Mapbox by default, but you can add any provider that has a tile url

with GPS coordinates Two modes: SQL database and no-database mode both modes supports user management password protection can be disabled/enabled database mode supports: faster directory listing searching instant search, auto complete sharing setting link expiration time

Faces (persons) support reads Adobe's XMP Face region metadata. (It is defined by the Metadata Working Group (MWG).) shows face bounding box over images

internalization / translation support currently supported languages: eng, hun, ro, ru, fr

Nice design responsive design (phone, tablet desktop support)

Setup page

Random photo url You can generate an url that returns a random photo from your gallery. You can use this feature to develop 3rd party applications, like: changing desktop background

duplicate photo detection

video support fully supports *.mp4 files and partially (might have errors with safari and IE) supports *.ogg , *.ogv , *.webm files uses ffmpeg and ffprobe to generate video thumbnails can transcode videos to mp4 for better support

job scheduling support, with the following supported task: #92 converting/transcoding videos #66 #71 generating thumbnails generating converted photos cleaning up temp folder indexing db

folder ignoring #87

.pg2conf UI modifying files. #177. List of these files are passed down to the UI modify its behaviour. Currently, supported custom, per folder sorting.

UI modifying files. #177. Dockerized

Markdown based blogging support you can write some note in the *.md files for every directory

bug free :) - In progress

4. Suggest/endorse new features

You are welcome to suggest new features to the application via github issues.

Unfortunatly, lately I only have a limited time for this hobby project of mine. So, I mostly focuse on those features that are align with my needs. Sorry :(. Although, I try to fixs bugs ASAP (that can still take from a few days to months). I also try to implement some of the feature requests that have a lots of 'likes' (i.e.: +1 -s or thumbs ups) on it. If you have a feature that you really would like to happen, I welcome contributions to the app. See CONTRIBUTING.md for more details.

5. Known errors

IOS map issue Map on IOS prevents using the buttons in the image preview navigation, see #155

Video support on weak servers (like raspberry pi) with low upload rate video playback may use up too much resources and the server might not response for a while. Enable video transcoding in the app, to transcode the videos to lover bitrate.



6. Credits

Crossbrowser testing sponsored by Browser Stack