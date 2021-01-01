Promisify a callback-style function
$ npm install pify
const fs = require('fs');
const pify = require('pify');
(async () => {
// Promisify a single function.
const data = await pify(fs.readFile)('package.json', 'utf8');
console.log(JSON.parse(data).name);
//=> 'pify'
// Promisify all methods in a module.
const data2 = await pify(fs).readFile('package.json', 'utf8');
console.log(JSON.parse(data2).name);
//=> 'pify'
})();
Returns a
Promise wrapped version of the supplied function or module.
Type:
Function | object
Callback-style function or module whose methods you want to promisify.
Type:
object
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
By default, the promisified function will only return the second argument from the callback, which works fine for most APIs. This option can be useful for modules like
request that return multiple arguments. Turning this on will make it return an array of all arguments from the callback, excluding the error argument, instead of just the second argument. This also applies to rejections, where it returns an array of all the callback arguments, including the error.
const request = require('request');
const pify = require('pify');
const pRequest = pify(request, {multiArgs: true});
(async () => {
const [httpResponse, body] = await pRequest('https://sindresorhus.com');
})();
Type:
Array<string | RegExp>
Methods in a module to promisify. Remaining methods will be left untouched.
Type:
Array<string | RegExp>\
Default:
[/.+(?:Sync|Stream)$/]
Methods in a module not to promisify. Methods with names ending with
'Sync' are excluded by default.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
If the given module is a function itself, it will be promisified. Enable this option if you want to promisify only methods of the module.
const pify = require('pify');
function fn() {
return true;
}
fn.method = (data, callback) => {
setImmediate(() => {
callback(null, data);
});
};
(async () => {
// Promisify methods but not `fn()`.
const promiseFn = pify(fn, {excludeMain: true});
if (promiseFn()) {
console.log(await promiseFn.method('hi'));
}
})();
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Whether the callback has an error as the first argument. You'll want to set this to
false if you're dealing with an API that doesn't have an error as the first argument, like
fs.exists(), some browser APIs, Chrome Extension APIs, etc.
Type:
Function
Custom promise module to use instead of the native one.
util.promisify?
util.promisify.
multiArgs).