Promisify a callback-style function

Install

npm install pify

Usage

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const pify = require ( 'pify' ); ( async ( ) => { const data = await pify(fs.readFile)( 'package.json' , 'utf8' ); console .log( JSON .parse(data).name); const data2 = await pify(fs).readFile( 'package.json' , 'utf8' ); console .log( JSON .parse(data2).name); })();

API

Returns a Promise wrapped version of the supplied function or module.

input

Type: Function | object

Callback-style function or module whose methods you want to promisify.

options

Type: object

multiArgs

Type: boolean \ Default: false

By default, the promisified function will only return the second argument from the callback, which works fine for most APIs. This option can be useful for modules like request that return multiple arguments. Turning this on will make it return an array of all arguments from the callback, excluding the error argument, instead of just the second argument. This also applies to rejections, where it returns an array of all the callback arguments, including the error.

const request = require ( 'request' ); const pify = require ( 'pify' ); const pRequest = pify(request, { multiArgs : true }); ( async ( ) => { const [httpResponse, body] = await pRequest( 'https://sindresorhus.com' ); })();

include

Type: Array<string | RegExp>

Methods in a module to promisify. Remaining methods will be left untouched.

exclude

Type: Array<string | RegExp> \ Default: [/.+(?:Sync|Stream)$/]

Methods in a module not to promisify. Methods with names ending with 'Sync' are excluded by default.

excludeMain

Type: boolean \ Default: false

If the given module is a function itself, it will be promisified. Enable this option if you want to promisify only methods of the module.

const pify = require ( 'pify' ); function fn ( ) { return true ; } fn.method = ( data, callback ) => { setImmediate( () => { callback( null , data); }); }; ( async ( ) => { const promiseFn = pify(fn, { excludeMain : true }); if (promiseFn()) { console .log( await promiseFn.method( 'hi' )); } })();

errorFirst

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Whether the callback has an error as the first argument. You'll want to set this to false if you're dealing with an API that doesn't have an error as the first argument, like fs.exists() , some browser APIs, Chrome Extension APIs, etc.

promiseModule

Type: Function

Custom promise module to use instead of the native one.

FAQ

How is this different from Node.js's util.promisify ?

Pify existed long before util.promisify .

. Pify is faster.

Pify supports wrapping a whole module/object, not just a specific method.

Pify has useful options like the ability to handle multiple arguments ( multiArgs ).

). Pify does not have magic behavior for certain Node.js methods and instead focuses on predictability.

