Piecon

Pie charts in your favicon! A tiny javascript library for dynamically generating progress pie charts in your favicons.

Now with retina support!

See the live demo here.

Documentation

Basic usage

Piecon.setProgress( 12 ); Piecon.setProgress( 25 ); ... Piecon.reset();

Options

Piecon.setOptions({ color : '#ff0084' , background : '#bbb' , shadow : '#fff' , fallback : false });

Browser Support

Piecon has been tested to work completely in the following browsers (older versions may be supported, but haven't been tested):

Chrome 15+

Firefox 9+

Opera 11+

Currently the library falls back to title updates for the following browsers:

Internet Explorer 9

Safari 5+

Piecon is retina compatible so you can enjoy pixel-perfect crisp graphics.

License

Licensed under the MIT license.

Credits

Piecon was inspired by Tom's Tinycon.