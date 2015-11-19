Pie charts in your favicon! A tiny javascript library for dynamically generating progress pie charts in your favicons.
Now with retina support!
See the live demo here.
Piecon.setProgress(12);
Piecon.setProgress(25);
...
Piecon.reset();
Piecon.setOptions({
color: '#ff0084', // Pie chart color
background: '#bbb', // Empty pie chart color
shadow: '#fff', // Outer ring color
fallback: false // Toggles displaying percentage in the title bar (possible values - true, false, 'force')
});
Piecon has been tested to work completely in the following browsers (older versions may be supported, but haven't been tested):
Currently the library falls back to title updates for the following browsers:
Piecon is retina compatible so you can enjoy pixel-perfect crisp graphics.
Licensed under the MIT license.
Piecon was inspired by Tom's Tinycon.