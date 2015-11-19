openbase logo
piecon

by Lukas Lipka
0.5.0

A tiny javascript library for generating progress pie charts in your favicon.

Readme

Piecon

Pie charts in your favicon! A tiny javascript library for dynamically generating progress pie charts in your favicons.

Now with retina support!

See the live demo here.

Documentation

Basic usage

Piecon.setProgress(12);
Piecon.setProgress(25);
...
Piecon.reset();

Options

Piecon.setOptions({
  color: '#ff0084', // Pie chart color
  background: '#bbb', // Empty pie chart color
  shadow: '#fff', // Outer ring color
  fallback: false // Toggles displaying percentage in the title bar (possible values - true, false, 'force')
});

Browser Support

Piecon has been tested to work completely in the following browsers (older versions may be supported, but haven't been tested):

  • Chrome 15+
  • Firefox 9+
  • Opera 11+

Currently the library falls back to title updates for the following browsers:

  • Internet Explorer 9
  • Safari 5+

Piecon is retina compatible so you can enjoy pixel-perfect crisp graphics.

License

Licensed under the MIT license.

Credits

Piecon was inspired by Tom's Tinycon.

