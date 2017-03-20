A responsive image polyfill.
Picturefill has three versions:
span elements. It is no longer maintained.
To find out how to use Picturefill, visit the project site.
Be it browser issues, the responsive images specifications, or Picturefill itself, there are a couple gotchas you should be aware of when working with Picturefill:
Firefox 38 and 39 has some bugs [1] [2] [3] where images won't update on screen resize. These issues are addressed by Picturefill 3.0.0, and was fixed in Firefox 41.
Per the
picture spec, using
% isn't allowed in the
sizes attribute. Using
% will fallback to
100vw.
Trying to use the
src attribute in a browser that doesn't support
picture natively can result in a double download. To avoid this, don't use the
src attribute on the
img tag:
<picture>
<source srcset="../img/sample.svg" media="(min-width: 768px)" />
<img srcset="default.png" alt="Sample pic" />
</picture>
<picture>
<source srcset="../img/sample.svg" media="(min-width: 768px)" />
<img srcset=""
alt="Sample pic" />
</picture>
For information on how to contribute code to Picturefill, check out
CONTRIBUTING.md
If you find a bug in Picturefill, please add it to the issue tracker
Picturefill discussion takes place via Slack. For an invitation, visit https://pf-slackin.herokuapp.com/
There are currently no known unsupported browsers, provided that you use the markup patterns provided.