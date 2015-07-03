Render images on the terminal.

example

command

code

var pictureTube = require ( 'picture-tube' ) var tube = pictureTube(); tube.pipe(process.stdout); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); fs.createReadStream( 'robot.png' ).pipe(tube);

usage

Usage : picture-tube OPTIONS { file or uri } Option s: --cols number of columns to use for output

methods

var pictureTube = require ( 'picture-tube' );

var tube = pictureTube(opts)

Return a readable/writable stream that reads png image data and writes ansi terminal codes.

Set the number of columns to display the image as with opts.cols .

Right now only png files work.

install

To install as a library, with npm do:

npm install picture-tube

To install the command-line tool, with npm do:

npm install -g picture-tube

license

MIT