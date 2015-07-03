openbase logo
pt

picture-tube

by James Halliday
1.0.0 (see all)

render images on the terminal

Readme

picture-tube

Render images on the terminal.

example

command

picture tube robot

code

var pictureTube = require('picture-tube')
var tube = pictureTube();
tube.pipe(process.stdout);

var fs = require('fs');
fs.createReadStream('robot.png').pipe(tube);

usage

Usage: picture-tube OPTIONS { file or uri }

Options:
  --cols  number of columns to use for output

methods

var pictureTube = require('picture-tube');

var tube = pictureTube(opts)

Return a readable/writable stream that reads png image data and writes ansi terminal codes.

Set the number of columns to display the image as with opts.cols.

Right now only png files work.

install

To install as a library, with npm do:

npm install picture-tube

To install the command-line tool, with npm do:

npm install -g picture-tube

license

MIT

