Render images on the terminal.
var pictureTube = require('picture-tube')
var tube = pictureTube();
tube.pipe(process.stdout);
var fs = require('fs');
fs.createReadStream('robot.png').pipe(tube);
Usage: picture-tube OPTIONS { file or uri }
Options:
--cols number of columns to use for output
var pictureTube = require('picture-tube');
Return a readable/writable stream that reads png image data and writes ansi terminal codes.
Set the number of columns to display the image as with
opts.cols.
Right now only png files work.
To install as a library, with npm do:
npm install picture-tube
To install the command-line tool, with npm do:
npm install -g picture-tube
MIT