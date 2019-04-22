Picostyle

Picostyle is a 0.4 KB CSS-in-JS library for use with frameworks that expose an h function.

Update: Picostyle is now faster by removing JSON.stringify and supports a new css function that returns a class name for Components that support a class attribute property.

🚀 The smallest CSS-in-JS library : Only 0.4 KB (minified & gzipped).

: Only 0.4 KB (minified & gzipped). 👏 Zero dependencies : And under 80 LOC.

: And under 80 LOC. 💅 Styled components: Gives you a styled component like styled-components that y'all love.

Currently tested with:

Installation

Install with npm or Yarn.

npm i picostyle

Then with a module bundler like Rollup or Webpack, use as you would anything else.

import picostyle from "picostyle"

Otherwise, download the latest release or load directly from unpkg or jsDelivr.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/picostyle" > </ script >

Then find it in window.picostyle .

Usage

Picostyle will work with any framework that exposes an h function. When you pass Picostyle an function h it returns a higher order function (HOF) that you can use exactly like the h you pass it.

Picostyle can now return an object with the style function and a new css fucntion when the new "return object" flag is true

import { h } from "some-framework" import picostyle from "picostyle" const style = picostyle(h)

Or

import { h } from "some-framework" import picostyle from "picostyle" const returnObject = true const { style, css } = picostyle(h, returnObject)

The HOF accepts a tag name (or an unstyled component) and returns a function that accepts JSON styles.

const Wrapper = style( "div" )({ minHeight : "100vh" , background : "#000" , }) const Component = ( props, text ) => h( "h1" , props, text) const Text = style(Component)({ color : "#fff" , }) const Component = ( state ) => ( h( "h1" , { class : css( { color : "#fff" } ) } )

If you want to change the style based on the props, you can do it by passing a function, instead of JSON styles.

const Button = style( "button" )( props => ({ color : props.color }))

You can also use @keyframes animation importing keyframes function.

import picostyle, { keyframes } from 'picostyle' const zoom = keyframes({ from : { transform : 'scale(0.5)' }, to : { transform : 'scale(2)' }, }) const Container = ps( 'div' )({ animation : ` ${zoom} 300ms` , })

You can now use the styled components to build your app.

const App = h( "main" , {}, [ Wrapper({}, Text( "Scoping CSS is hard" )), Wrapper({}, Text( "Not with styled components!" )), Wrapper({ color : 'red' }, Button( "I'm red!" )), ])

Picostyle transforms any provided JSON styles into plain CSS styles and injects them into a style tag in the head of the document; all under unique style identifiers (USI). Each styled component is given a USI as a class name.

Because the output is a stylesheet and not inline styles. You can use all valid CSS in your JSON styles. For example:

Media Queries ( @media (orientation: portrait) )

) Pseudo-element and Pseudo-classes ( ::before , :hover , :last-child ).

, , ). Nested child styles ( > h1 , > *+* )

Preact example

import picostyle from "picostyle" import { h, render } from 'preact' ; const ps = picostyle(h) const keyColor = "#f07" ; const Text = ps( "a" )({ fontSize : "64px" , cursor : "pointer" , color : "#fff" , padding : "0.4em" , transition : "all .2s ease-in-out" , textDecoration : "none" , ":hover" : { transform : "scale(1.3)" , }, "@media (max-width: 450px)" : { fontSize : "32px" , }, }) const Wrapper = ps( "div" )({ display : "flex" , justifyContent : "center" , alignItems : "center" , width : "100vw" , height : "100vh" , backgroundColor : keyColor, }) render(( < Wrapper > < Text href = "https://github.com/morishitter/picostyle" > Picostyle meets Preact </ Text > </ Wrapper > ), document .body);

Hyperapp Example

import { h, app } from "hyperapp" import picostyle from "picostyle" const style = picostyle(h) const theme = "hotpink" const Wrapper = style( "div" )({ display : "flex" , width : "100%" , height : "100vh" , backgroundColor : theme, "> h1" : { cursor : "pointer" } }) const Text = style( "h1" )({ fontSize : "calc(10px + 5vmin)" , color : theme === "white" ? "black" : "white" , margin : "auto" , transition : "transform .2s ease-out" , ":hover" : { transform : "scale(1.2)" , }, "@media (orientation: landscape)" : { fontWeight : "bold" , }, }) app({ state : { text : "Picostyle" }, view : ( state ) => < Wrapper > < Text > Hello { state.text } </ Text > </ Wrapper > })

Ultradom Example

