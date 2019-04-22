Picostyle is a 0.4 KB CSS-in-JS library for use with frameworks that expose an
h function.
Update: Picostyle is now faster by removing JSON.stringify and supports a new css function that returns a class name for Components that support a class attribute property.
Currently tested with:
Install with npm or Yarn.
npm i picostyle
Then with a module bundler like Rollup or Webpack, use as you would anything else.
import picostyle from "picostyle"
Otherwise, download the latest release or load directly from unpkg or jsDelivr.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/picostyle"></script>
Then find it in
window.picostyle.
Picostyle will work with any framework that exposes an
h function. When you pass Picostyle an function
h it returns a higher order function (HOF) that you can use exactly like the
h you pass it.
Picostyle can now return an object with the style function and a new css fucntion when the new "return object" flag is true
import { h } from "some-framework"
import picostyle from "picostyle"
const style = picostyle(h)
Or
import { h } from "some-framework"
import picostyle from "picostyle"
const returnObject = true
const { style, css } = picostyle(h, returnObject)
The HOF accepts a tag name (or an unstyled component) and returns a function that accepts JSON styles.
// Styled component from tag name
const Wrapper = style("div")({
minHeight: "100vh",
background: "#000",
})
// Styling an un-styled component
const Component = (props, text) => h("h1", props, text)
const Text = style(Component)({
color: "#fff",
})
// Styling a component that supports a class name attribute
const Component = (state) => (
h("h1",
{
class: css( { color: "#fff" } )
}
)
If you want to change the style based on the props, you can do it by passing a function, instead of JSON styles.
// Here we set the color of the button, based on the color prop
const Button = style("button")(props => ({
color: props.color
}))
You can also use
@keyframes animation importing
keyframes function.
import picostyle, { keyframes } from 'picostyle'
const zoom = keyframes({
from: {
transform: 'scale(0.5)'
},
to: {
transform: 'scale(2)'
},
})
const Container = ps('div')({
animation: `${zoom} 300ms`,
})
You can now use the styled components to build your app.
const App = h("main", {}, [
Wrapper({}, Text("Scoping CSS is hard")),
Wrapper({}, Text("Not with styled components!")),
Wrapper({color: 'red'}, Button("I'm red!")),
])
Picostyle transforms any provided JSON styles into plain CSS styles and injects them into a style tag in the head of the document; all under unique style identifiers (USI). Each styled component is given a USI as a class name.
Because the output is a stylesheet and not inline styles. You can use all valid CSS in your JSON styles. For example:
@media (orientation: portrait))
::before,
:hover,
:last-child).
> h1,
> *+*)
import picostyle from "picostyle"
import { h, render } from 'preact';
const ps = picostyle(h)
const keyColor = "#f07";
const Text = ps("a")({
fontSize: "64px",
cursor: "pointer",
color: "#fff",
padding: "0.4em",
transition: "all .2s ease-in-out",
textDecoration: "none",
":hover": {
transform: "scale(1.3)",
},
"@media (max-width: 450px)": {
fontSize: "32px",
},
})
const Wrapper = ps("div")({
display: "flex",
justifyContent: "center",
alignItems: "center",
width: "100vw",
height: "100vh",
backgroundColor: keyColor,
})
render((
<Wrapper>
<Text href="https://github.com/morishitter/picostyle">Picostyle meets Preact</Text>
</Wrapper>
), document.body);
import { h, app } from "hyperapp"
import picostyle from "picostyle"
const style = picostyle(h)
const theme = "hotpink" // Try change the theme to white
const Wrapper = style("div")({
display: "flex",
width: "100%",
height: "100vh",
backgroundColor: theme,
"> h1": { cursor: "pointer" }
})
const Text = style("h1")({
fontSize: "calc(10px + 5vmin)",
color: theme === "white" ? "black" : "white",
margin: "auto",
transition: "transform .2s ease-out",
":hover": {
transform: "scale(1.2)",
},
"@media (orientation: landscape)": {
fontWeight: "bold",
},
})
app({
state: {
text: "Picostyle"
},
view: (state) =>
<Wrapper>
<Text>Hello { state.text }</Text>
</Wrapper>
})
/** @jsx */
import {h, patch} from "ultradom"
import picostyle from "picostyle"
const ps = picostyle(h)
function view(state) {
const keyColor = "#f07";
const Text = ps("h1")({
fontSize: "64px",
cursor: "pointer",
color: "#fff",
padding: "0.4em",
transition: "all .2s ease-in-out",
":hover": {
transform: "scale(1.3)",
},
"@media (max-width: 450px)": {
fontSize: "32px",
},
})
const Wrapper = ps("div")({
display: "flex",
justifyContent: "center",
alignItems: "center",
width: "100vw",
height: "100vh",
backgroundColor: keyColor,
})
return (
<Wrapper>
<Text>{state.trim() === "" ? ":)" : state}</Text>
</Wrapper>
)
}
document.body.appendChild(patch(view("Hello, Picostyle")))