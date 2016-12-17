A small, self-contained JavaScript modal library. Plain, vanilla JS.
If all you want to do is display a modal, it's as easy as this: (Run this code)
picoModal("Ah, the pitter patter of tiny feet in huge combat boots.").show();
If you plan on showing the same modal multiple times, make sure you keep a reference to the instance, like this: (Run this code)
var modal = picoModal("Ah, the pitter patter of tiny feet in huge combat boots.");
document.getElementById("modal").addEventListener("click", function(){
modal.show();
});
For more control over the behaviour of the modal, you can pass in a settings object: (Run this code)
picoModal({
content: "Ah, the pitter patter of tiny feet in huge combat boots.",
overlayStyles: {
backgroundColor: "#169",
opacity: 0.75
}
}).show();
A full list of settings is documented below.
If you want to programatically close the modal you can do it like this: (Run this code)
var modal = picoModal(
"<p>Ah, the pitter patter of tiny feet in huge combat boots.<p>"
+ "<p><a href='#' class='dismiss'>Dismiss</a></p>"
).show();
document.body.addEventListener('click', function(event) {
if( /\bdismiss\b/.test(event.target.className) ) {
modal.close();
}
});
Or you can use a more targetted implementation with the
afterCreate event:
(Run this code)
picoModal(
"<p>Ah, the pitter patter of tiny feet in huge combat boots.<p>"
+ "<p><a href='#' class='dismiss'>Dismiss</a></p>"
).afterCreate(function(modal){
modal.modalElem().getElementsByClassName("dismiss")[0]
.addEventListener('click', modal.close);
}).show();
You can also attach an event to fire when the modal is closed: (Run this code)
picoModal("Ah, the pitter patter of tiny feet in huge combat boots.")
.afterClose(function () { alert("Closed"); })
.show();
To disable the close button, and instead just rely on someone clicking outside of the modal, you can do this: (Run this code)
picoModal({
content: "Ah, the pitter patter of tiny feet in huge combat boots.",
closeButton: false
}).show();
Or, to disable closing when someone clicks outside of the modal, you can do this: (Run this code)
picoModal({
content: "Ah, the pitter patter of tiny feet in huge combat boots.",
overlayClose: false
}).show();
To use custom HTML for the close button, do this: (Run this code)
picoModal({
content: "Ah, the pitter patter of tiny feet in huge combat boots.",
closeHtml: "<span>Close</span>",
closeStyles: {
position: "absolute", top: "-10px", right: "-10px",
background: "#eee", padding: "5px 10px", cursor: "pointer",
borderRadius: "5px", border: "1px solid #ccc"
}
}).show();
There are a few events you can hook into for watching and sometimes monitoring the behavior of a modal. The events are:
afterCreate: Triggered when the DOM Nodes for a modal are created
beforeShow: Triggered before a modal is shown. Allows for cancellation
afterShow: Triggered after a modal is shown
beforeClose: Triggered before a modal is closed. Allows for cancellation
afterClose: triggered after a modal is closed
These exist as methods on the PicoModal instance. You can use them like this: (Run this code)
picoModal("Ah, the pitter patter of tiny feet in huge combat boots.")
.afterClose(function (modal) {
alert("Modal Closed: " + modal.modalElem().innerText);
})
.show();
The first argument passed to the callback is the PicoModal instance for the specific modal.
For two of the events, beforeShow and beforeClose, there is a second argument passed that lets you cancel the behavior in question. For example: (Run this code)
picoModal("Ah, the pitter patter of tiny feet in huge combat boots.")
.beforeShow(function (modal, event) {
if ( !confirm("Are you sure you want to open this modal?") ) {
event.preventDefault();
}
})
.show();
You can use the
afterClose event and the
destroy method to create a modal
that will clean up after itself when it is closed, like this:
(Run this code)
picoModal("Ah, the pitter patter of tiny feet in huge combat boots.")
.afterClose(function (modal) { modal.destroy(); })
.show();
There is no built in dialog option, but there are tools to make it easy to
implement one yourself. If you think about it, dialogs are really just modals
that have some sort of 'result'. To achieve this, add click handlers that send
data to the
afterClose function indicating the result:
(Run this code)
picoModal({
content: "<p>Ah, the pitter patter of tiny feet in huge combat boots.</p>" +
"<p class='footer'>" +
"<button class='cancel'>Cancel</button> " +
"<button class='ok'>Ok</button>" +
"</p>"
}).afterCreate(modal => {
modal.modalElem().addEventListener("click", evt => {
if (evt.target && evt.target.matches(".ok")) {
modal.close(true);
} else if (evt.target && evt.target.matches(".cancel")) {
modal.close();
}
});
}).afterClose((modal, event) => {
alert(event.detail ? "Ok" : "Cancelled");
}).show();
In the example above, notice the argument passed to
modal.close() above, and
then accessing it by reading
event.detail.
PicoModal doesn't have any built in animations, but you can use the event system to add some of your own. For example, the following snippet adds a fade in and out using jQuery: (Run this code)
picoModal({
content: "Ah, the pitter patter of tiny feet in huge combat boots.",
overlayStyles: function ( styles ) { styles.opacity = 0; },
modalStyles: function ( styles ) { styles.opacity = 0; }
})
.afterShow(function(modal){
$(modal.overlayElem()).animate({opacity: .5});
$(modal.modalElem()).animate({opacity: 1});
})
.beforeClose(function(modal, event) {
event.preventDefault();
$(modal.overlayElem()).add(modal.modalElem())
.animate(
{ opacity: 0 },
{ complete: modal.forceClose }
);
})
.show();
The following settings are available when creating a modal:
document.body. This options allows you to select an alternative parent
element by specifying a node or a selector
false, disables pressing the escape key to close this
modal. This defaults to
true.
true.
[aria-describedby](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/Accessibility/ARIA/ARIA_Techniques/Using_the_aria-describedby_attribute)
attribute. This defaults to the ID of the modal if none is provided.
[aria-labelledby](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/Accessibility/ARIA/ARIA_Techniques/Using_the_aria-labelledby_attribute)
attributed. It is left blank if none is provided.
overflow: hidden on the body when the modal
is displayed. This prevents the main page from scrolling when a modal is open
If a method is passed as an argument for any of the settings, it will be called. The first argument passed in is the default value for that setting. This makes it easy to modify the defaults instead of having to totally define your own, like so: (Run this code)
picoModal({
content: "Ah, the pitter patter of tiny feet in huge combat boots.",
overlayStyles: function (styles) {
styles.opacity = 0.1;
return styles;
}
}).show();
The following methods are available on the object returned by
picoModal:
overlayClose.
