Picomatch

Blazing fast and accurate glob matcher written in JavaScript.

No dependencies and full support for standard and extended Bash glob features, including braces, extglobs, POSIX brackets, and regular expressions.

Why picomatch?

Lightweight - No dependencies

- No dependencies Minimal - Tiny API surface. Main export is a function that takes a glob pattern and returns a matcher function.

- Tiny API surface. Main export is a function that takes a glob pattern and returns a matcher function. Fast - Loads in about 2ms (that's several times faster than a single frame of a HD movie at 60fps)

- Loads in about 2ms (that's several times faster than a single frame of a HD movie at 60fps) Performant - Use the returned matcher function to speed up repeat matching (like when watching files)

- Use the returned matcher function to speed up repeat matching (like when watching files) Accurate matching - Using wildcards ( * and ? ), globstars ( ** ) for nested directories, advanced globbing with extglobs, braces, and POSIX brackets, and support for escaping special characters with \ or quotes.

- Using wildcards ( and ), globstars ( ) for nested directories, advanced globbing with extglobs, braces, and POSIX brackets, and support for escaping special characters with or quotes. Well tested - Thousands of unit tests

See the library comparison to other libraries.

Table of Contents

Install

Install with npm:

npm install --save picomatch

Usage

The main export is a function that takes a glob pattern and an options object and returns a function for matching strings.

const pm = require ( 'picomatch' ); const isMatch = pm( '*.js' ); console .log(isMatch( 'abcd' )); console .log(isMatch( 'a.js' )); console .log(isMatch( 'a.md' )); console .log(isMatch( 'a/b.js' ));

API

Creates a matcher function from one or more glob patterns. The returned function takes a string to match as its first argument, and returns true if the string is a match. The returned matcher function also takes a boolean as the second argument that, when true, returns an object with additional information.

Params

globs {String|Array} : One or more glob patterns.

: One or more glob patterns. options {Object=}

returns {Function=}: Returns a matcher function.

Example

const picomatch = require ( 'picomatch' ); const isMatch = picomatch( '*.!(*a)' ); console .log(isMatch( 'a.a' )); console .log(isMatch( 'a.b' ));

Test input with the given regex . This is used by the main picomatch() function to test the input string.

Params

input {String} : String to test.

: String to test. regex {RegExp}

returns {Object}: Returns an object with matching info.

Example

const picomatch = require ( 'picomatch' ); console .log(picomatch.test( 'foo/bar' , /^(?:([^ /]*?)\/([^/]*?))$/ ));

Match the basename of a filepath.

Params

input {String} : String to test.

: String to test. glob {RegExp|String} : Glob pattern or regex created by .makeRe.

: Glob pattern or regex created by .makeRe. returns {Boolean}

Example

const picomatch = require ( 'picomatch' ); console .log(picomatch.matchBase( 'foo/bar.js' , '*.js' );

Returns true if any of the given glob patterns match the specified string .

Params

{String|Array} : str The string to test.

: str The string to test. {String|Array} : patterns One or more glob patterns to use for matching.

: patterns One or more glob patterns to use for matching. {Object} : See available options.

: See available options. returns {Boolean}: Returns true if any patterns match str

Example

const picomatch = require ( 'picomatch' ); console .log(picomatch.isMatch( 'a.a' , [ 'b.*' , '*.a' ])); console .log(picomatch.isMatch( 'a.a' , 'b.*' ));

Parse a glob pattern to create the source string for a regular expression.

Params

pattern {String}

options {Object}

returns {Object}: Returns an object with useful properties and output to be used as a regex source string.

Example

const picomatch = require ( 'picomatch' ); const result = picomatch.parse(pattern[, options]);

Scan a glob pattern to separate the pattern into segments.

Params

input {String} : Glob pattern to scan.

: Glob pattern to scan. options {Object}

returns {Object}: Returns an object with

Example

const picomatch = require ( 'picomatch' ); const result = picomatch.scan( '!./foo/*.js' ); console .log(result); { prefix : '!./' , input : '!./foo/*.js' , start : 3 , base : 'foo' , glob : '*.js' , isBrace : false , isBracket : false , isGlob : true , isExtglob : false , isGlobstar : false , negated : true }

Compile a regular expression from the state object returned by the parse() method.

Params

state {Object}

options {Object}

returnOutput {Boolean} : Intended for implementors, this argument allows you to return the raw output from the parser.

: Intended for implementors, this argument allows you to return the raw output from the parser. returnState {Boolean} : Adds the state to a state property on the returned regex. Useful for implementors and debugging.

: Adds the state to a property on the returned regex. Useful for implementors and debugging. returns {RegExp}

Create a regular expression from a parsed glob pattern.

Params

state {String} : The object returned from the .parse method.

: The object returned from the method. options {Object}

returnOutput {Boolean} : Implementors may use this argument to return the compiled output, instead of a regular expression. This is not exposed on the options to prevent end-users from mutating the result.

: Implementors may use this argument to return the compiled output, instead of a regular expression. This is not exposed on the options to prevent end-users from mutating the result. returnState {Boolean} : Implementors may use this argument to return the state from the parsed glob with the returned regular expression.

: Implementors may use this argument to return the state from the parsed glob with the returned regular expression. returns {RegExp}: Returns a regex created from the given pattern.

Example

const picomatch = require ( 'picomatch' ); const state = picomatch.parse( '*.js' ); console .log(picomatch.compileRe(state));

Create a regular expression from the given regex source string.

Params

source {String} : Regular expression source string.

: Regular expression source string. options {Object}

returns {RegExp}

Example

const picomatch = require ( 'picomatch' ); const { output } = picomatch.parse( '*.js' ); console .log(picomatch.toRegex(output));

Options

Picomatch options

The following options may be used with the main picomatch() function or any of the methods on the picomatch API.

Option Type Default value Description basename boolean false If set, then patterns without slashes will be matched against the basename of the path if it contains slashes. For example, a?b would match the path /xyz/123/acb , but not /xyz/acb/123 . bash boolean false Follow bash matching rules more strictly - disallows backslashes as escape characters, and treats single stars as globstars ( ** ). capture boolean undefined Return regex matches in supporting methods. contains boolean undefined Allows glob to match any part of the given string(s). cwd string process.cwd() Current working directory. Used by picomatch.split() debug boolean undefined Debug regular expressions when an error is thrown. dot boolean false Enable dotfile matching. By default, dotfiles are ignored unless a . is explicitly defined in the pattern, or options.dot is true expandRange function undefined Custom function for expanding ranges in brace patterns, such as {a..z} . The function receives the range values as two arguments, and it must return a string to be used in the generated regex. It's recommended that returned strings be wrapped in parentheses. failglob boolean false Throws an error if no matches are found. Based on the bash option of the same name. fastpaths boolean true To speed up processing, full parsing is skipped for a handful common glob patterns. Disable this behavior by setting this option to false . flags string undefined Regex flags to use in the generated regex. If defined, the nocase option will be overridden. format function undefined Custom function for formatting the returned string. This is useful for removing leading slashes, converting Windows paths to Posix paths, etc. ignore array\|string undefined One or more glob patterns for excluding strings that should not be matched from the result. keepQuotes boolean false Retain quotes in the generated regex, since quotes may also be used as an alternative to backslashes. literalBrackets boolean undefined When true , brackets in the glob pattern will be escaped so that only literal brackets will be matched. matchBase boolean false Alias for basename maxLength boolean 65536 Limit the max length of the input string. An error is thrown if the input string is longer than this value. nobrace boolean false Disable brace matching, so that {a,b} and {1..3} would be treated as literal characters. nobracket boolean undefined Disable matching with regex brackets. nocase boolean false Make matching case-insensitive. Equivalent to the regex i flag. Note that this option is overridden by the flags option. nodupes boolean true Deprecated, use nounique instead. This option will be removed in a future major release. By default duplicates are removed. Disable uniquification by setting this option to false. noext boolean false Alias for noextglob noextglob boolean false Disable support for matching with extglobs (like +(a\|b) ) noglobstar boolean false Disable support for matching nested directories with globstars ( ** ) nonegate boolean false Disable support for negating with leading ! noquantifiers boolean false Disable support for regex quantifiers (like a{1,2} ) and treat them as brace patterns to be expanded. onIgnore function undefined Function to be called on ignored items. onMatch function undefined Function to be called on matched items. onResult function undefined Function to be called on all items, regardless of whether or not they are matched or ignored. posix boolean false Support POSIX character classes ("posix brackets"). posixSlashes boolean undefined Convert all slashes in file paths to forward slashes. This does not convert slashes in the glob pattern itself prepend boolean undefined String to prepend to the generated regex used for matching. regex boolean false Use regular expression rules for + (instead of matching literal + ), and for stars that follow closing parentheses or brackets (as in )* and ]* ). strictBrackets boolean undefined Throw an error if brackets, braces, or parens are imbalanced. strictSlashes boolean undefined When true, picomatch won't match trailing slashes with single stars. unescape boolean undefined Remove backslashes preceding escaped characters in the glob pattern. By default, backslashes are retained. unixify boolean undefined Alias for posixSlashes , for backwards compatibility.

picomatch has automatic detection for regex positive and negative lookbehinds. If the pattern contains a negative lookbehind, you must be using Node.js >= 8.10 or else picomatch will throw an error.

Scan Options

In addition to the main picomatch options, the following options may also be used with the .scan method.

Option Type Default value Description tokens boolean false When true , the returned object will include an array of tokens (objects), representing each path "segment" in the scanned glob pattern parts boolean false When true , the returned object will include an array of strings representing each path "segment" in the scanned glob pattern. This is automatically enabled when options.tokens is true

Example

const picomatch = require ( 'picomatch' ); const result = picomatch.scan( '!./foo/*.js' , { tokens : true }); console .log(result);

Options Examples

Type: function

Default: undefined

Custom function for expanding ranges in brace patterns. The fill-range library is ideal for this purpose, or you can use custom code to do whatever you need.

Example

The following example shows how to create a glob that matches a folder

const fill = require ( 'fill-range' ); const regex = pm.makeRe( 'foo/{01..25}/bar' , { expandRange(a, b) { return `( ${fill(a, b, { toRegex: true } )})` ; } }); console .log(regex); console .log(regex.test( 'foo/00/bar' )) console .log(regex.test( 'foo/01/bar' )) console .log(regex.test( 'foo/10/bar' )) console .log(regex.test( 'foo/22/bar' )) console .log(regex.test( 'foo/25/bar' )) console .log(regex.test( 'foo/26/bar' ))

Type: function

Default: undefined

Custom function for formatting strings before they're matched.

Example

const format = str => str.replace( /^\.\// , '' ); const isMatch = picomatch( 'foo/*.js' , { format }); console .log(isMatch( './foo/bar.js' ));

const onMatch = ( { glob, regex, input, output } ) => { console .log({ glob, regex, input, output }); }; const isMatch = picomatch( '*' , { onMatch }); isMatch( 'foo' ); isMatch( 'bar' ); isMatch( 'baz' );

const onIgnore = ( { glob, regex, input, output } ) => { console .log({ glob, regex, input, output }); }; const isMatch = picomatch( '*' , { onIgnore, ignore : 'f*' }); isMatch( 'foo' ); isMatch( 'bar' ); isMatch( 'baz' );

const onResult = ( { glob, regex, input, output } ) => { console .log({ glob, regex, input, output }); }; const isMatch = picomatch( '*' , { onResult, ignore : 'f*' }); isMatch( 'foo' ); isMatch( 'bar' ); isMatch( 'baz' );

Globbing features

Basic globbing

Character Description * Matches any character zero or more times, excluding path separators. Does not match path separators or hidden files or directories ("dotfiles"), unless explicitly enabled by setting the dot option to true . ** Matches any character zero or more times, including path separators. Note that ** will only match path separators ( / , and \\ on Windows) when they are the only characters in a path segment. Thus, foo**/bar is equivalent to foo*/bar , and foo/a**b/bar is equivalent to foo/a*b/bar , and more than two consecutive stars in a glob path segment are regarded as a single star. Thus, foo/***/bar is equivalent to foo/*/bar . ? Matches any character excluding path separators one time. Does not match path separators or leading dots. [abc] Matches any characters inside the brackets. For example, [abc] would match the characters a , b or c , and nothing else.

Matching behavior vs. Bash

Picomatch's matching features and expected results in unit tests are based on Bash's unit tests and the Bash 4.3 specification, with the following exceptions:

Bash will match foo/bar/baz with * . Picomatch only matches nested directories with ** .

with . Picomatch only matches nested directories with . Bash greedily matches with negated extglobs. For example, Bash 4.3 says that !(foo)* should match foo and foobar , since the trailing * bracktracks to match the preceding pattern. This is very memory-inefficient, and IMHO, also incorrect. Picomatch would return false for both foo and foobar .

Advanced globbing

Extglobs

Pattern Description @(pattern) Match only one consecutive occurrence of pattern *(pattern) Match zero or more consecutive occurrences of pattern +(pattern) Match one or more consecutive occurrences of pattern ?(pattern) Match zero or one consecutive occurrences of pattern !(pattern) Match anything but pattern

Examples

const pm = require ( 'picomatch' ); console .log(pm.isMatch( 'a' , 'a*(z)' )); console .log(pm.isMatch( 'az' , 'a*(z)' )); console .log(pm.isMatch( 'azzz' , 'a*(z)' )); console .log(pm.isMatch( 'a' , 'a*(z)' )); console .log(pm.isMatch( 'az' , 'a*(z)' )); console .log(pm.isMatch( 'azzz' , 'a*(z)' )); console .log(pm.isMatch( 'foo.bar' , '!(foo).!(bar)' )); console .log(pm.isMatch( 'foo.bar' , '!(!(foo)).!(!(bar))' ));

POSIX brackets

POSIX classes are disabled by default. Enable this feature by setting the posix option to true.

Enable POSIX bracket support

console .log(pm.makeRe( '[[:word:]]+' , { posix : true }));

Supported POSIX classes

The following named POSIX bracket expressions are supported:

[:alnum:] - Alphanumeric characters, equ [a-zA-Z0-9]

- Alphanumeric characters, equ [:alpha:] - Alphabetical characters, equivalent to [a-zA-Z] .

- Alphabetical characters, equivalent to . [:ascii:] - ASCII characters, equivalent to [\\x00-\\x7F] .

- ASCII characters, equivalent to . [:blank:] - Space and tab characters, equivalent to [ \\t] .

- Space and tab characters, equivalent to . [:cntrl:] - Control characters, equivalent to [\\x00-\\x1F\\x7F] .

- Control characters, equivalent to . [:digit:] - Numerical digits, equivalent to [0-9] .

- Numerical digits, equivalent to . [:graph:] - Graph characters, equivalent to [\\x21-\\x7E] .

- Graph characters, equivalent to . [:lower:] - Lowercase letters, equivalent to [a-z] .

- Lowercase letters, equivalent to . [:print:] - Print characters, equivalent to [\\x20-\\x7E ] .

- Print characters, equivalent to . [:punct:] - Punctuation and symbols, equivalent to [\\-!"#$%&\'()\\*+,./:;<=>?@[\\]^_ {|}~]`.

- Punctuation and symbols, equivalent to {|}~]`. [:space:] - Extended space characters, equivalent to [ \\t\\r\

\\v\\f] .

- Extended space characters, equivalent to . [:upper:] - Uppercase letters, equivalent to [A-Z] .

- Uppercase letters, equivalent to . [:word:] - Word characters (letters, numbers and underscores), equivalent to [A-Za-z0-9_] .

- Word characters (letters, numbers and underscores), equivalent to . [:xdigit:] - Hexadecimal digits, equivalent to [A-Fa-f0-9] .

See the Bash Reference Manual for more information.

Braces

Picomatch does not do brace expansion. For brace expansion and advanced matching with braces, use micromatch instead. Picomatch has very basic support for braces.

Matching special characters as literals

If you wish to match the following special characters in a filepath, and you want to use these characters in your glob pattern, they must be escaped with backslashes or quotes:

Special Characters

Some characters that are used for matching in regular expressions are also regarded as valid file path characters on some platforms.

To match any of the following characters as literals: `$^*+?()[]

Examples:

console .log(pm.makeRe( 'foo/bar \\(1\\)' )); console .log(pm.makeRe( 'foo/bar \\(1\\)' ));

Library Comparisons

The following table shows which features are supported by minimatch, micromatch, picomatch, nanomatch, extglob, braces, and expand-brackets.

Feature minimatch micromatch picomatch nanomatch extglob braces expand-brackets Wildcard matching ( *?+ ) ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ - - - Advancing globbing ✔ ✔ ✔ - - - - Brace matching ✔ ✔ ✔ - - ✔ - Brace expansion ✔ ✔ - - - ✔ - Extglobs partial ✔ ✔ - ✔ - - Posix brackets - ✔ ✔ - - - ✔ Regular expression syntax - ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ - ✔ File system operations - - - - - - -

Benchmarks

Performance comparison of picomatch and minimatch.

picomatch x 1 ,993,050 ops/sec ±0.51% (91 runs sampled) minimatch x 627 ,206 ops/sec ±1.96% (87 runs sampled)) picomatch x 1 ,436,640 ops/sec ±0.62% (91 runs sampled) minimatch x 525 ,876 ops/sec ±0.60% (88 runs sampled) picomatch x 1 ,592,742 ops/sec ±0.42% (90 runs sampled) minimatch x 962 ,043 ops/sec ±1.76% (91 runs sampled)d) picomatch x 1 ,615,199 ops/sec ±0.35% (94 runs sampled) minimatch x 477 ,179 ops/sec ±1.33% (91 runs sampled) picomatch x 1 ,220,856 ops/sec ±0.40% (92 runs sampled) minimatch x 453 ,564 ops/sec ±1.43% (94 runs sampled) picomatch x 392 ,067 ops/sec ±0.70% (90 runs sampled) minimatch x 99 ,532 ops/sec ±2.03% (87 runs sampled))

Philosophies

The goal of this library is to be blazing fast, without compromising on accuracy.

Accuracy

The number one of goal of this library is accuracy. However, it's not unusual for different glob implementations to have different rules for matching behavior, even with simple wildcard matching. It gets increasingly more complicated when combinations of different features are combined, like when extglobs are combined with globstars, braces, slashes, and so on: !(**/{a,b,*/c}) .

Thus, given that there is no canonical glob specification to use as a single source of truth when differences of opinion arise regarding behavior, sometimes we have to implement our best judgement and rely on feedback from users to make improvements.

Performance

Although this library performs well in benchmarks, and in most cases it's faster than other popular libraries we benchmarked against, we will always choose accuracy over performance. It's not helpful to anyone if our library is faster at returning the wrong answer.

About

Contributing Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue. Please read the contributing guide for advice on opening issues, pull requests, and coding standards.

Running Tests Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command: npm install && npm test

Building docs (This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.) To generate the readme, run the following command: npm install -g verbose/verb

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017-present, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.