Blazing fast and accurate glob matcher written in JavaScript.
No dependencies and full support for standard and extended Bash glob features, including braces, extglobs, POSIX brackets, and regular expressions.
* and
?), globstars (
**) for nested directories, advanced globbing with extglobs, braces, and POSIX brackets, and support for escaping special characters with
\ or quotes.
See the library comparison to other libraries.
Install with npm:
npm install --save picomatch
The main export is a function that takes a glob pattern and an options object and returns a function for matching strings.
const pm = require('picomatch');
const isMatch = pm('*.js');
console.log(isMatch('abcd')); //=> false
console.log(isMatch('a.js')); //=> true
console.log(isMatch('a.md')); //=> false
console.log(isMatch('a/b.js')); //=> false
Creates a matcher function from one or more glob patterns. The returned function takes a string to match as its first argument, and returns true if the string is a match. The returned matcher function also takes a boolean as the second argument that, when true, returns an object with additional information.
Params
globs {String|Array}: One or more glob patterns.
options {Object=}
returns {Function=}: Returns a matcher function.
Example
const picomatch = require('picomatch');
// picomatch(glob[, options]);
const isMatch = picomatch('*.!(*a)');
console.log(isMatch('a.a')); //=> false
console.log(isMatch('a.b')); //=> true
Test
input with the given
regex. This is used by the main
picomatch() function to test the input string.
Params
input {String}: String to test.
regex {RegExp}
returns {Object}: Returns an object with matching info.
Example
const picomatch = require('picomatch');
// picomatch.test(input, regex[, options]);
console.log(picomatch.test('foo/bar', /^(?:([^/]*?)\/([^/]*?))$/));
// { isMatch: true, match: [ 'foo/', 'foo', 'bar' ], output: 'foo/bar' }
Match the basename of a filepath.
Params
input {String}: String to test.
glob {RegExp|String}: Glob pattern or regex created by .makeRe.
returns {Boolean}
Example
const picomatch = require('picomatch');
// picomatch.matchBase(input, glob[, options]);
console.log(picomatch.matchBase('foo/bar.js', '*.js'); // true
Returns true if any of the given glob
patterns match the specified
string.
Params
returns {Boolean}: Returns true if any patterns match
str
Example
const picomatch = require('picomatch');
// picomatch.isMatch(string, patterns[, options]);
console.log(picomatch.isMatch('a.a', ['b.*', '*.a'])); //=> true
console.log(picomatch.isMatch('a.a', 'b.*')); //=> false
Parse a glob pattern to create the source string for a regular expression.
Params
pattern {String}
options {Object}
returns {Object}: Returns an object with useful properties and output to be used as a regex source string.
Example
const picomatch = require('picomatch');
const result = picomatch.parse(pattern[, options]);
Scan a glob pattern to separate the pattern into segments.
Params
input {String}: Glob pattern to scan.
options {Object}
returns {Object}: Returns an object with
Example
const picomatch = require('picomatch');
// picomatch.scan(input[, options]);
const result = picomatch.scan('!./foo/*.js');
console.log(result);
{ prefix: '!./',
input: '!./foo/*.js',
start: 3,
base: 'foo',
glob: '*.js',
isBrace: false,
isBracket: false,
isGlob: true,
isExtglob: false,
isGlobstar: false,
negated: true }
Compile a regular expression from the
state object returned by the
parse() method.
Params
state {Object}
options {Object}
returnOutput {Boolean}: Intended for implementors, this argument allows you to return the raw output from the parser.
returnState {Boolean}: Adds the state to a
state property on the returned regex. Useful for implementors and debugging.
returns {RegExp}
Create a regular expression from a parsed glob pattern.
Params
state {String}: The object returned from the
.parse method.
options {Object}
returnOutput {Boolean}: Implementors may use this argument to return the compiled output, instead of a regular expression. This is not exposed on the options to prevent end-users from mutating the result.
returnState {Boolean}: Implementors may use this argument to return the state from the parsed glob with the returned regular expression.
returns {RegExp}: Returns a regex created from the given pattern.
Example
const picomatch = require('picomatch');
const state = picomatch.parse('*.js');
// picomatch.compileRe(state[, options]);
console.log(picomatch.compileRe(state));
//=> /^(?:(?!\.)(?=.)[^/]*?\.js)$/
Create a regular expression from the given regex source string.
Params
source {String}: Regular expression source string.
options {Object}
returns {RegExp}
Example
const picomatch = require('picomatch');
// picomatch.toRegex(source[, options]);
const { output } = picomatch.parse('*.js');
console.log(picomatch.toRegex(output));
//=> /^(?:(?!\.)(?=.)[^/]*?\.js)$/
The following options may be used with the main
picomatch() function or any of the methods on the picomatch API.
|Option
|Type
|Default value
|Description
basename
boolean
false
|If set, then patterns without slashes will be matched against the basename of the path if it contains slashes. For example,
a?b would match the path
/xyz/123/acb, but not
/xyz/acb/123.
bash
boolean
false
|Follow bash matching rules more strictly - disallows backslashes as escape characters, and treats single stars as globstars (
**).
capture
boolean
undefined
|Return regex matches in supporting methods.
contains
boolean
undefined
|Allows glob to match any part of the given string(s).
cwd
string
process.cwd()
|Current working directory. Used by
picomatch.split()
debug
boolean
undefined
|Debug regular expressions when an error is thrown.
dot
boolean
false
|Enable dotfile matching. By default, dotfiles are ignored unless a
. is explicitly defined in the pattern, or
options.dot is true
expandRange
function
undefined
|Custom function for expanding ranges in brace patterns, such as
{a..z}. The function receives the range values as two arguments, and it must return a string to be used in the generated regex. It's recommended that returned strings be wrapped in parentheses.
failglob
boolean
false
|Throws an error if no matches are found. Based on the bash option of the same name.
fastpaths
boolean
true
|To speed up processing, full parsing is skipped for a handful common glob patterns. Disable this behavior by setting this option to
false.
flags
string
undefined
|Regex flags to use in the generated regex. If defined, the
nocase option will be overridden.
|format
function
undefined
|Custom function for formatting the returned string. This is useful for removing leading slashes, converting Windows paths to Posix paths, etc.
ignore
array\|string
undefined
|One or more glob patterns for excluding strings that should not be matched from the result.
keepQuotes
boolean
false
|Retain quotes in the generated regex, since quotes may also be used as an alternative to backslashes.
literalBrackets
boolean
undefined
|When
true, brackets in the glob pattern will be escaped so that only literal brackets will be matched.
matchBase
boolean
false
|Alias for
basename
maxLength
boolean
65536
|Limit the max length of the input string. An error is thrown if the input string is longer than this value.
nobrace
boolean
false
|Disable brace matching, so that
{a,b} and
{1..3} would be treated as literal characters.
nobracket
boolean
undefined
|Disable matching with regex brackets.
nocase
boolean
false
|Make matching case-insensitive. Equivalent to the regex
i flag. Note that this option is overridden by the
flags option.
nodupes
boolean
true
|Deprecated, use
nounique instead. This option will be removed in a future major release. By default duplicates are removed. Disable uniquification by setting this option to false.
noext
boolean
false
|Alias for
noextglob
noextglob
boolean
false
|Disable support for matching with extglobs (like
+(a\|b))
noglobstar
boolean
false
|Disable support for matching nested directories with globstars (
**)
nonegate
boolean
false
|Disable support for negating with leading
!
noquantifiers
boolean
false
|Disable support for regex quantifiers (like
a{1,2}) and treat them as brace patterns to be expanded.
|onIgnore
function
undefined
|Function to be called on ignored items.
|onMatch
function
undefined
|Function to be called on matched items.
|onResult
function
undefined
|Function to be called on all items, regardless of whether or not they are matched or ignored.
posix
boolean
false
|Support POSIX character classes ("posix brackets").
posixSlashes
boolean
undefined
|Convert all slashes in file paths to forward slashes. This does not convert slashes in the glob pattern itself
prepend
boolean
undefined
|String to prepend to the generated regex used for matching.
regex
boolean
false
|Use regular expression rules for
+ (instead of matching literal
+), and for stars that follow closing parentheses or brackets (as in
)* and
]*).
strictBrackets
boolean
undefined
|Throw an error if brackets, braces, or parens are imbalanced.
strictSlashes
boolean
undefined
|When true, picomatch won't match trailing slashes with single stars.
unescape
boolean
undefined
|Remove backslashes preceding escaped characters in the glob pattern. By default, backslashes are retained.
unixify
boolean
undefined
|Alias for
posixSlashes, for backwards compatibility.
picomatch has automatic detection for regex positive and negative lookbehinds. If the pattern contains a negative lookbehind, you must be using Node.js >= 8.10 or else picomatch will throw an error.
In addition to the main picomatch options, the following options may also be used with the .scan method.
|Option
|Type
|Default value
|Description
tokens
boolean
false
|When
true, the returned object will include an array of tokens (objects), representing each path "segment" in the scanned glob pattern
parts
boolean
false
|When
true, the returned object will include an array of strings representing each path "segment" in the scanned glob pattern. This is automatically enabled when
options.tokens is true
Example
const picomatch = require('picomatch');
const result = picomatch.scan('!./foo/*.js', { tokens: true });
console.log(result);
// {
// prefix: '!./',
// input: '!./foo/*.js',
// start: 3,
// base: 'foo',
// glob: '*.js',
// isBrace: false,
// isBracket: false,
// isGlob: true,
// isExtglob: false,
// isGlobstar: false,
// negated: true,
// maxDepth: 2,
// tokens: [
// { value: '!./', depth: 0, isGlob: false, negated: true, isPrefix: true },
// { value: 'foo', depth: 1, isGlob: false },
// { value: '*.js', depth: 1, isGlob: true }
// ],
// slashes: [ 2, 6 ],
// parts: [ 'foo', '*.js' ]
// }
Type:
function
Default:
undefined
Custom function for expanding ranges in brace patterns. The fill-range library is ideal for this purpose, or you can use custom code to do whatever you need.
Example
The following example shows how to create a glob that matches a folder
const fill = require('fill-range');
const regex = pm.makeRe('foo/{01..25}/bar', {
expandRange(a, b) {
return `(${fill(a, b, { toRegex: true })})`;
}
});
console.log(regex);
//=> /^(?:foo\/((?:0[1-9]|1[0-9]|2[0-5]))\/bar)$/
console.log(regex.test('foo/00/bar')) // false
console.log(regex.test('foo/01/bar')) // true
console.log(regex.test('foo/10/bar')) // true
console.log(regex.test('foo/22/bar')) // true
console.log(regex.test('foo/25/bar')) // true
console.log(regex.test('foo/26/bar')) // false
Type:
function
Default:
undefined
Custom function for formatting strings before they're matched.
Example
// strip leading './' from strings
const format = str => str.replace(/^\.\//, '');
const isMatch = picomatch('foo/*.js', { format });
console.log(isMatch('./foo/bar.js')); //=> true
const onMatch = ({ glob, regex, input, output }) => {
console.log({ glob, regex, input, output });
};
const isMatch = picomatch('*', { onMatch });
isMatch('foo');
isMatch('bar');
isMatch('baz');
const onIgnore = ({ glob, regex, input, output }) => {
console.log({ glob, regex, input, output });
};
const isMatch = picomatch('*', { onIgnore, ignore: 'f*' });
isMatch('foo');
isMatch('bar');
isMatch('baz');
const onResult = ({ glob, regex, input, output }) => {
console.log({ glob, regex, input, output });
};
const isMatch = picomatch('*', { onResult, ignore: 'f*' });
isMatch('foo');
isMatch('bar');
isMatch('baz');
|Character
|Description
*
|Matches any character zero or more times, excluding path separators. Does not match path separators or hidden files or directories ("dotfiles"), unless explicitly enabled by setting the
dot option to
true.
**
|Matches any character zero or more times, including path separators. Note that
** will only match path separators (
/, and
\\ on Windows) when they are the only characters in a path segment. Thus,
foo**/bar is equivalent to
foo*/bar, and
foo/a**b/bar is equivalent to
foo/a*b/bar, and more than two consecutive stars in a glob path segment are regarded as a single star. Thus,
foo/***/bar is equivalent to
foo/*/bar.
?
|Matches any character excluding path separators one time. Does not match path separators or leading dots.
[abc]
|Matches any characters inside the brackets. For example,
[abc] would match the characters
a,
b or
c, and nothing else.
Picomatch's matching features and expected results in unit tests are based on Bash's unit tests and the Bash 4.3 specification, with the following exceptions:
foo/bar/baz with
*. Picomatch only matches nested directories with
**.
!(foo)* should match
foo and
foobar, since the trailing
* bracktracks to match the preceding pattern. This is very memory-inefficient, and IMHO, also incorrect. Picomatch would return
false for both
foo and
foobar.
|Pattern
|Description
@(pattern)
|Match only one consecutive occurrence of
pattern
*(pattern)
|Match zero or more consecutive occurrences of
pattern
+(pattern)
|Match one or more consecutive occurrences of
pattern
?(pattern)
|Match zero or one consecutive occurrences of
pattern
!(pattern)
|Match anything but
pattern
Examples
const pm = require('picomatch');
// *(pattern) matches ZERO or more of "pattern"
console.log(pm.isMatch('a', 'a*(z)')); // true
console.log(pm.isMatch('az', 'a*(z)')); // true
console.log(pm.isMatch('azzz', 'a*(z)')); // true
// +(pattern) matches ONE or more of "pattern"
console.log(pm.isMatch('a', 'a*(z)')); // true
console.log(pm.isMatch('az', 'a*(z)')); // true
console.log(pm.isMatch('azzz', 'a*(z)')); // true
// supports multiple extglobs
console.log(pm.isMatch('foo.bar', '!(foo).!(bar)')); // false
// supports nested extglobs
console.log(pm.isMatch('foo.bar', '!(!(foo)).!(!(bar))')); // true
POSIX classes are disabled by default. Enable this feature by setting the
posix option to true.
Enable POSIX bracket support
console.log(pm.makeRe('[[:word:]]+', { posix: true }));
//=> /^(?:(?=.)[A-Za-z0-9_]+\/?)$/
Supported POSIX classes
The following named POSIX bracket expressions are supported:
[:alnum:] - Alphanumeric characters, equ
[a-zA-Z0-9]
[:alpha:] - Alphabetical characters, equivalent to
[a-zA-Z].
[:ascii:] - ASCII characters, equivalent to
[\\x00-\\x7F].
[:blank:] - Space and tab characters, equivalent to
[ \\t].
[:cntrl:] - Control characters, equivalent to
[\\x00-\\x1F\\x7F].
[:digit:] - Numerical digits, equivalent to
[0-9].
[:graph:] - Graph characters, equivalent to
[\\x21-\\x7E].
[:lower:] - Lowercase letters, equivalent to
[a-z].
[:print:] - Print characters, equivalent to
[\\x20-\\x7E ].
[:punct:] - Punctuation and symbols, equivalent to
[\\-!"#$%&\'()\\*+,./:;<=>?@[\\]^_{|}~]`.
[:space:] - Extended space characters, equivalent to
[ \\t\\r\\n\\v\\f].
[:upper:] - Uppercase letters, equivalent to
[A-Z].
[:word:] - Word characters (letters, numbers and underscores), equivalent to
[A-Za-z0-9_].
[:xdigit:] - Hexadecimal digits, equivalent to
[A-Fa-f0-9].
See the Bash Reference Manual for more information.
Picomatch does not do brace expansion. For brace expansion and advanced matching with braces, use micromatch instead. Picomatch has very basic support for braces.
If you wish to match the following special characters in a filepath, and you want to use these characters in your glob pattern, they must be escaped with backslashes or quotes:
Special Characters
Some characters that are used for matching in regular expressions are also regarded as valid file path characters on some platforms.
To match any of the following characters as literals: `$^*+?()[]
Examples:
console.log(pm.makeRe('foo/bar \\(1\\)'));
console.log(pm.makeRe('foo/bar \\(1\\)'));
The following table shows which features are supported by minimatch, micromatch, picomatch, nanomatch, extglob, braces, and expand-brackets.
|Feature
minimatch
micromatch
picomatch
nanomatch
extglob
braces
expand-brackets
|Wildcard matching (
*?+)
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|-
|-
|-
|Advancing globbing
|✔
|✔
|✔
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brace matching
|✔
|✔
|✔
|-
|-
|✔
|-
|Brace expansion
|✔
|✔
|-
|-
|-
|✔
|-
|Extglobs
|partial
|✔
|✔
|-
|✔
|-
|-
|Posix brackets
|-
|✔
|✔
|-
|-
|-
|✔
|Regular expression syntax
|-
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|-
|✔
|File system operations
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Performance comparison of picomatch and minimatch.
# .makeRe star
picomatch x 1,993,050 ops/sec ±0.51% (91 runs sampled)
minimatch x 627,206 ops/sec ±1.96% (87 runs sampled))
# .makeRe star; dot=true
picomatch x 1,436,640 ops/sec ±0.62% (91 runs sampled)
minimatch x 525,876 ops/sec ±0.60% (88 runs sampled)
# .makeRe globstar
picomatch x 1,592,742 ops/sec ±0.42% (90 runs sampled)
minimatch x 962,043 ops/sec ±1.76% (91 runs sampled)d)
# .makeRe globstars
picomatch x 1,615,199 ops/sec ±0.35% (94 runs sampled)
minimatch x 477,179 ops/sec ±1.33% (91 runs sampled)
# .makeRe with leading star
picomatch x 1,220,856 ops/sec ±0.40% (92 runs sampled)
minimatch x 453,564 ops/sec ±1.43% (94 runs sampled)
# .makeRe - basic braces
picomatch x 392,067 ops/sec ±0.70% (90 runs sampled)
minimatch x 99,532 ops/sec ±2.03% (87 runs sampled))
The goal of this library is to be blazing fast, without compromising on accuracy.
Accuracy
The number one of goal of this library is accuracy. However, it's not unusual for different glob implementations to have different rules for matching behavior, even with simple wildcard matching. It gets increasingly more complicated when combinations of different features are combined, like when extglobs are combined with globstars, braces, slashes, and so on:
!(**/{a,b,*/c}).
Thus, given that there is no canonical glob specification to use as a single source of truth when differences of opinion arise regarding behavior, sometimes we have to implement our best judgement and rely on feedback from users to make improvements.
Performance
Although this library performs well in benchmarks, and in most cases it's faster than other popular libraries we benchmarked against, we will always choose accuracy over performance. It's not helpful to anyone if our library is faster at returning the wrong answer.
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
Please read the contributing guide for advice on opening issues, pull requests, and coding standards.
Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:
npm install && npm test
Jon Schlinkert
