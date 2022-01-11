API Docs | Tutorial | Chat

PicoGL.js is a minimal WebGL 2 rendering library. It's meant for developers who understand the WebGL 2 rendering pipeline and want to use it, but with a more convenient API. Typical usage of PicoGL.js will involve creating programs, vertex buffers, vertex arrays, uniform buffers, framebuffers, textures, transform feedbacks, and combining them into draw calls.

let app = PicoGL.createApp(canvas) .clearColor( 0.0 , 0.0 , 0.0 , 1.0 ); app.createPrograms([vertexShaderSource, fragmentShaderSource]).then( ( [program] ) => { let positions = app.createVertexBuffer(PicoGL.FLOAT, 2 , new Float32Array ([ -0.5 , -0.5 , 0.5 , -0.5 , 0.0 , 0.5 ])); let vertexArray = app.createVertexArray() .vertexAttributeBuffer( 0 , positions); let uniformBuffer = app.createUniformBuffer([ PicoGL.FLOAT_VEC4, PicoGL.FLOAT_VEC4 ]) .set( 0 , new Float32Array ([ 1.0 , 0.0 , 0.0 , 0.3 ])) .set( 1 , new Float32Array ([ 0.0 , 0.0 , 1.0 , 0.7 ])) .update(); let drawCall = app.createDrawCall(program, vertexArray) .uniformBlock( "ColorUniforms" , uniformBuffer); app.clear(); drawCall.draw(); });

Note that PicoGL.js is not a scene graph library. There are no objects, hierarchies, transforms, materials, etc. It has been designed only to make management of GPU state more convenient. Its conceptual model maps fairly directly to the constructs one deals with when writing directly with the WebGL 2 API. The only higher-level construct is the draw call, which manages sets of related lower-level constructs.

Usage

PicoGL.js can be used directly by downloading the built source and loading it via a script tag:

< script src = "js/picogl.min.js" > </ script >

or it can be installed via npm:

npm install picogl

and loaded via ES6-style import :

import PicoGL from "picogl" ;

Features

PicoGL.js simplifies usage of some more complex WebGL 2 features, such as multiple render targets, uniform buffers, transform feedback and instanced drawing.

Multiple Render Targets

let app = PicoGL.createApp(canvas) .clearColor( 0.0 , 0.0 , 0.0 , 1.0 ); let colorTarget0 = app.createTexture2D(app.width, app.height); let colorTarget1 = app.createTexture2D(app.width, app.height); let depthTarget = app.createTexture2D(app.width, app.height, { internalFormat : PicoGL.DEPTH_COMPONENT16 }); let framebuffer = app.createFramebuffer() .colorTarget( 0 , colorTarget0) .colorTarget( 1 , colorTarget1) .depthTarget(depthTarget); let offscreenDrawCall = app.createDrawCall(offscreenProgram, offscreenVAO); let mainDrawCall = app.createDrawCall(mainProgram, mainVAO) .texture( "texture1" , framebuffer.colorAttachments[ 0 ]) .texture( "texture2" , framebuffer.colorAttachments[ 1 ]) .texture( "depthTexture" , framebuffer.depthAttachment); app.drawFramebuffer(framebuffer).clear(); offscreenDrawCall.draw(); app.defaultDrawFramebuffer().clear() mainDrawCall.draw();

Uniform Buffers

let app = PicoGL.createApp(canvas) .clearColor( 0.0 , 0.0 , 0.0 , 1.0 ); let uniformBuffer = app.createUniformBuffer([ PicoGL.FLOAT_MAT4, PicoGL.FLOAT_VEC4, PicoGL.INT_VEC4, PicoGL.FLOAT ]) .set( 0 , matrix) .set( 1 , float32Vector) .set( 2 , int32Vector) .set( 3 , scalar) .update(); let drawCall = app.createDrawCall(program, vertexArray) .uniformBlock( "UniformBlock" , uniformBuffer);

Transform Feedback

let app = PicoGL.createApp(canvas) .clearColor( 0.0 , 0.0 , 0.0 , 1.0 ); app.createPrograms([vertexShaderSource, fragmentShaderSource, [ "vPosition" ]]).then( ( [program] ) => { let positions1 = app.createVertexBuffer(PicoGL.FLOAT, 2 , new Float32Array ([ -0.5 , -0.5 , 0.5 , -0.5 , 0.0 , 0.5 ])); let vertexArray = app.createVertexArray() .vertexAttributeBuffer( 0 , positions1); let positions2 = app.createVertexBuffer(PicoGL.FLOAT, 2 , 6 ); let transformFeedback = app.createTransformFeedback() .feedbackBuffer( 0 , positions2); let drawCall = app.createDrawCall(program, vertexArray) .transformFeedback(transformFeedback); app.clear(); drawCall.draw(); });

Instanced Drawing