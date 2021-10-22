picocolors

The tiniest and the fastest library for terminal output formatting with ANSI colors.

import pc from "picocolors" console .log( pc.green( `How are ${pc.italic( `you` )} doing?` ) )

No dependencies.

14 times smaller and 2 times faster than chalk.

smaller and faster than chalk. Used by popular tools like PostCSS, SVGO, Stylelint, and Browserslist.

Node.js v6+ & browsers support. Support for both CJS and ESM projects.

TypeScript type declarations included.

NO_COLOR friendly.

Motivation

With picocolors we are trying to draw attention to the node_modules size problem and promote performance-first culture.

Prior Art

Credits go to the following projects:

Benchmarks

The space in node_modules including sub-dependencies:

$ node ./benchmarks/size.js Data from packagephobia.com chalk 101 kB cli-color 1249 kB ansi-colors 25 kB kleur 21 kB colorette 17 kB nanocolors 16 kB + picocolors 7 kB

Library loading time:

$ node ./benchmarks/loading.js chalk 6.167 ms cli-color 31.431 ms ansi-colors 1.585 ms kleur 2.008 ms kleur/colors 0.773 ms colorette 2.476 ms nanocolors 0.833 ms + picocolors 0.466 ms

Benchmark for simple use case:

$ node ./benchmarks/simple.js chalk 24,066,342 ops/sec cli-color 938,700 ops/sec ansi-colors 4,532,542 ops/sec kleur 20,343,122 ops/sec kleur/colors 35,415,770 ops/sec colorette 34,244,834 ops/sec nanocolors 33,443,265 ops/sec + picocolors 33,271,645 ops/sec

Benchmark for complex use cases:

$ node ./benchmarks/complex.js chalk 969,915 ops/sec cli-color 131,639 ops/sec ansi-colors 342,250 ops/sec kleur 611,880 ops/sec kleur/colors 1,129,526 ops/sec colorette 1,747,277 ops/sec nanocolors 1,251,312 ops/sec + picocolors 2,024,086 ops/sec

Usage

Picocolors provides an object which includes a variety of text coloring and formatting functions

import pc from "picocolors"

The object includes following coloring functions: black , red , green , yellow , blue , magenta , cyan , white , gray .

console .log( `I see a ${pc.red( "red door" )} and I want it painted ${pc.black( "black" )} ` )

The object also includes following background color modifier functions: bgBlack , bgRed , bgGreen , bgYellow , bgBlue , bgMagenta , bgCyan , bgWhite .

console .log( pc.bgBlack( pc.white( `Tom appeared on the sidewalk with a bucket of whitewash and a long-handled brush.` ) ) )

Besides colors, the object includes following formatting functions: dim , bold , hidden , italic , underline , strikethrough , reset , inverse .

for ( let task of tasks) { console .log( ` ${pc.bold(task.name)} ${pc.dim(task.durationMs + "ms" )} ` ) }

The library provides additional utilities to ensure the best results for the task:

isColorSupported — boolean, explicitly tells whether or not the colors or formatting appear on the screen import pc from "picocolors" if (pc.isColorSupported) { console .log( "Yay! This script can use colors and formatters" ) }

createColors(enabled) — a function that returns a new API object with manually defined color support configuration import pc from "picocolors" let { red, bgWhite } = pc.createColors(options.enableColors)

Replacing chalk