The tiniest and the fastest library for terminal output formatting with ANSI colors.
import pc from "picocolors"
console.log(
pc.green(`How are ${pc.italic(`you`)} doing?`)
)
NO_COLOR friendly.
With
picocolors we are trying to draw attention to the
node_modules size
problem and promote performance-first culture.
Credits go to the following projects:
The space in node_modules including sub-dependencies:
$ node ./benchmarks/size.js
Data from packagephobia.com
chalk 101 kB
cli-color 1249 kB
ansi-colors 25 kB
kleur 21 kB
colorette 17 kB
nanocolors 16 kB
+ picocolors 7 kB
Library loading time:
$ node ./benchmarks/loading.js
chalk 6.167 ms
cli-color 31.431 ms
ansi-colors 1.585 ms
kleur 2.008 ms
kleur/colors 0.773 ms
colorette 2.476 ms
nanocolors 0.833 ms
+ picocolors 0.466 ms
Benchmark for simple use case:
$ node ./benchmarks/simple.js
chalk 24,066,342 ops/sec
cli-color 938,700 ops/sec
ansi-colors 4,532,542 ops/sec
kleur 20,343,122 ops/sec
kleur/colors 35,415,770 ops/sec
colorette 34,244,834 ops/sec
nanocolors 33,443,265 ops/sec
+ picocolors 33,271,645 ops/sec
Benchmark for complex use cases:
$ node ./benchmarks/complex.js
chalk 969,915 ops/sec
cli-color 131,639 ops/sec
ansi-colors 342,250 ops/sec
kleur 611,880 ops/sec
kleur/colors 1,129,526 ops/sec
colorette 1,747,277 ops/sec
nanocolors 1,251,312 ops/sec
+ picocolors 2,024,086 ops/sec
Picocolors provides an object which includes a variety of text coloring and formatting functions
import pc from "picocolors"
The object includes following coloring functions:
black,
red,
green,
yellow,
blue,
magenta,
cyan,
white,
gray.
console.log(`I see a ${pc.red("red door")} and I want it painted ${pc.black("black")}`)
The object also includes following background color modifier functions:
bgBlack,
bgRed,
bgGreen,
bgYellow,
bgBlue,
bgMagenta,
bgCyan,
bgWhite.
console.log(
pc.bgBlack(
pc.white(`Tom appeared on the sidewalk with a bucket of whitewash and a long-handled brush.`)
)
)
Besides colors, the object includes following formatting functions:
dim,
bold,
hidden,
italic,
underline,
strikethrough,
reset,
inverse.
for (let task of tasks) {
console.log(`${pc.bold(task.name)} ${pc.dim(task.durationMs + "ms")}`)
}
The library provides additional utilities to ensure the best results for the task:
isColorSupported — boolean, explicitly tells whether or not the colors or formatting appear on the screen
import pc from "picocolors"
if (pc.isColorSupported) {
console.log("Yay! This script can use colors and formatters")
}
createColors(enabled) — a function that returns a new API object with manually defined color support configuration
import pc from "picocolors"
let { red, bgWhite } = pc.createColors(options.enableColors)
chalk
Replace package name in import:
- import chalk from 'chalk'
+ import pico from 'picocolors'
Replace variable:
- chalk.red(text)
+ pico.red(text)
Replace chains to nested calls:
- chalk.red.bold(text)
+ pico.red(pico.bold(text))
You can use
colorize-template
to replace chalk’s tagged template literal.
+ import { createColorize } from 'colorize-template'
+ let colorize = createColorize(pico)
- chalk.red.bold`full {yellow ${"text"}}`
+ colorize`{red.bold full {yellow ${"text"}}}`