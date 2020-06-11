🐣 Tiny no-framework component toolkit. 900b gzipped.
tl;dr - this library automatically instantiates JavaScript modules on specific DOM elements in a website if they exist on the page. This is helpful for projects like Shopify or Wordpress that aren't using a framework like React or Vue.
picoappalso contains functionality that make it a great companion to any PJAX library – like operator – where page transitions can make conventional JS patterns cumbersome.
npm i picoapp --save
Define data attributes on the DOM nodes you need to bind to:
<button data-component="button">I've been clicked 0 times</button>
Create a corresponding component:
// button.js
import { component } from "picoapp";
export default component((node, ctx) => {
let count = 0;
node.onclick = () => {
node.innerHTML = `I've been clicked ${++count} times`;
};
});
Import your component and create a
picoapp instance:
import { picoapp } from "picoapp";
import button from "./button.js";
const app = picoapp({ button });
To bind your component to the DOM node, call
mount():
app.mount();
picoapp uses a very simple concept of state, which is shared and updated using
events or
hydrate helpers. Internally, picoapp uses
evx, so check that library out for
more info.
You can define initial state:
const app = picoapp({ button }, { count: 0 });
And consume it on the
context object passed to your
component:
export default component((node, ctx) => {
// ctx.getState().count
});
To interact with state, you will primarily use events. Passing an
object when
emitting an event will merge that object into the global
state. Event
listeners are then passed the entire
state object for consumption.
export default component((node, ctx) => {
ctx.on("incremenent", state => {
node.innerHTML = `I've been clicked ${state.count} times`;
});
node.onclick = () => {
ctx.emit("increment", { count: ctx.getState().count + 1 });
};
});
You can also pass a function to an emitter in order to reference the previous state:
ctx.emit("increment", state => {
return {
count: state.count + 1
};
});
Just like evx,
picoapp supports
multi-subscribe, wildcard, and property keyed events as well:
ctx.on(["count", "otherProp"], state => {}); // fires on `count` & `otherProp`
ctx.on("*", state => {}); // fires on all state updates
ctx.on("someProp", ({ someProp }) => {}); // fires on all someProp updates
If you need to update state, but don't need to fire an event, you can use
ctx.hydrate:
export default component((node, ctx) => {
ctx.hydrate({ count: 12 });
});
picoapp has a few protected events:
mount - called after all components have mounted
unmount - called after all unmountable components have unmounted
error - called if a component throws an error
If an instance throws an error while mounting, it will be caught by
picoapp.
To listen and process errors, subscribe to the
error event:
app.on("error", ({ error }) => {
// do something with error
});
picoapp components are instantiated as soon as they're found in the DOM after
calling
mount(). Sometimes you'll also need to un-mount a component, say to
destroy a slideshow or global event listener after an AJAX page transition.
To do so, return a function from your component:
import { component } from "picoapp";
export default component((node, ctx) => {
ctx.on("incremenent", state => {
node.innerHTML = `I've been clicked ${state.count} times`;
});
function handler(e) {
ctx.emit("increment", { count: ctx.getState().count + 1 });
}
node.addEventListener("click", handler);
return node => {
node.removeEventListener("click", handler);
};
});
And then, call
unmount(). All evx event subscriptions within your component will be destroyed automatically.
app.unmount();
unmount() is also synchronous, so given a PJAX library like
operator, you can do this after
every route transition:
router.on("after", state => {
app.unmount(); // cleanup
app.mount(); // init new components
});
If your component does not define an
unmount handler, the component will
remain mounted after calling
unmount (including all
evx event subscriptions within the
component). This is useful for components that persist across AJAX page
transitions such as global navigation or even a WebGL canvas.
The
picoapp instance also has access to state and the event bus:
app.emit("event", { data: "global" });
app.on("event", state => {});
So you can add arbitrary state to the global
state object directly:
app.hydrate({ count: 5 });
And then access it from anywhere:
app.getState(); // { count: 5 }
If you need to add components – maybe asynchronously – you can use
add:
app.add({
lazyImage: component(context => {})
});
If
data-component isn't your style, or you'd like to use different types of
"components", pass your attributes to
mount():
Given the below,
picoapp will scan the DOM for both
data-component and
data-util attributes and init their corresponding JS modules:
app.mount(["data-component", "data-util"]);
The
picoapp instance allows you to extend the component API through plugins.
Plugins are functions that return objects, which then get merged into the
context object passed to your
component. Note that name conflicts with
plugin properties will always be overriden by picoapp's
context, and that plugins are evaluated for every component.
To define plugins, pass a function to the
use method. The example below adds a
props object extracted from the component node's
data-props attribute:
app.use(node => {
const props = JSON.parse(node.dataset.props || "{}");
return { props };
});
And then acccess plugin extensions from your component:
const foo = component(node, ctx) => {
const { images = [] } = ctx.props
console.log(`start preloading ${images.length} images...`)
})
Have an idea for a plugin? Open an issue and we can discuss! :)
MIT License © Eric Bailey