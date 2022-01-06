An implementation of the pico-engine hosted on node.js
See packages/pico-engine for detailed step-by-step instructions to get started.
This section is for those who want to contribute to the
pico-engine source code.
KRL programmers would be better off following the link in the previous section.
The
pico-engine is made up of several smaller modules. Each with their own documentation and test suite.
However they live in this repository in the
packages/ directory (mono-repo style using lerna)
To run the pico-engine in development mode do the following:
$ git clone https://github.com/Picolab/pico-engine.git
$ cd pico-engine
$ npm run setup
$ npm start
That will start the server and run the test.
npm start is simply an alias for
cd packages/pico-engine && npm start
NOTE about dependencies: generally don't use
npm i, rather use
npm run setup from the root. lerna will link up the packages so when you make changes in one package, it will be used in others.
Each sub-package has it's own tests. And the
npm start command is wired to watch for file changes and re-run tests when you make changes. For example, to make changes to the parser:
$ cd packages/krl-parser/
$ npm start
NOTE: When running via
npm start the
PICO_ENGINE_HOME will default to your current directory i.e. your clone of this repository.
Use a branch (or fork) to do your work. When you are ready, create a pull request. That way we can review it before merging it into master.
The Pico Labs documentation has a page inviting contributions and giving a step-by-step example, at Pico Engine welcoming your contributions.
To view details about versions: CHANGELOG.md
MIT