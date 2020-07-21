openbase logo
⚠️ [Deprecated] No longer maintained. JavaScript date time picker.

Readme

Picker.js

JavaScript date time picker.

Table of contents

Main

dist/
├── picker.css
├── picker.min.css   (compressed)
├── picker.js        (UMD)
├── picker.min.js    (UMD, compressed)
├── picker.common.js (CommonJS, default)
└── picker.esm.js    (ES Module)

Getting started

Installation

npm install pickerjs

Include files:

<link  href="/path/to/picker.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="/path/to/picker.js"></script>

Usage

Syntax

new Picker(element[, options])

  • element

    • Type: HTMLElement
    • The target element for picking.

  • options (optional)

    • Type: Object
    • The options for picking. Check out the available options.

Example

<input type="text" id="input">

var input = document.getElementById('input');
var picker = new Picker(input, {
  format: 'YYYY/MM/DD HH:mm',
});

Options

You may set picker options with new Picker(element, options). If you want to change the global default options, You may use Picker.setDefaults(options).

container

  • Type: Element or Selector
  • Default: null

Define the container for putting the picker. If not present, the picker will be appended to the document.body.

new Picker(element, {
  container: document.querySelector('.picker-container'),
});

Or

new Picker(element, {
  container: '.picker-container',
});

controls

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

Indicate whether show the prev and next arrow controls on each column.

date

  • Type: Date or String
  • Default: null

The initial date. If not present, use the current date.

new Picker(element, {
  date: new Date(2048, 9, 24, 5, 12),
});

Or

new Picker(element, {
  date: '2048-10-24 05:12',
});

format

  • Type: String
  • Default: 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm'
  • Tokens:
    • YYYY: 4 digits year with leading zero
    • YYY: 3 digits year with leading zero
    • YY: 2 digits year with leading zero and be converted to a year near 2000
    • Y: Years with any number of digits and sign
    • MMMM: Month name
    • MMM: Short month name
    • MM: Month number with leading zero
    • M: Month number
    • DD: Day of month with leading zero
    • D: Day of month
    • HH: Hours with leading zero
    • H: Hours
    • mm: Minutes with leading zero
    • m: Minutes
    • ss: Seconds with leading zero
    • s: Seconds
    • SSS: Milliseconds with leading zero
    • SS: Milliseconds with leading zero
    • S: Milliseconds

The date string format, also as the sorting order of date time columns.

new Picker(element, {
  date: '2048-10-24 05:12:02.056',
  format: 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss.SSS',
});

Or

new Picker(element, {
  date: 'Oct 24, 2048',
  format: 'MMM D, YYYY',
});

headers

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

Indicate whether show the column headers. The text content of each header is defined in the text option.

increment

  • Type: Number or Object
  • Default: 1

Define the increment for each date time part.

new Picker(element, {
  increment: 10,
});

Or

new Picker(element, {
  increment: {
    year: 1,
    month: 1,
    day: 1,
    hour: 1,
    minute: 10,
    second: 10,
    millisecond: 100,
  },
});

inline

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

Enable inline mode.

language

  • Type: String (ISO language code)
  • Default: ''

Define the language.

You should define the language first. Check out the i18n folder for more information.

months

  • Type: Array
  • Default: ['January', 'February', 'March', 'April', 'May', 'June', 'July', 'August', 'September', 'October', 'November', 'December']

Months' name.

monthsShort

  • Type: Array
  • Default: ['Jan', 'Feb', 'Mar', 'Apr', 'May', 'Jun', 'Jul', 'Aug', 'Sep', 'Oct', 'Nov', 'Dec']

Short months' name.

rows

  • Type: Number
  • Default: 5

Define the number of rows for showing.

text

  • Type: Object

  • Default:

    {
  title: 'Pick a date and time',
  cancel: 'Cancel',
  confirm: 'OK',
  year: 'Year',
  month: 'Month',
  day: 'Day',
  hour: 'Hour',
  minute: 'Minute',
  second: 'Second',
  millisecond: 'Millisecond',
}

Define the title and button text of the picker.

translate

  • Type: Function

  • Default:

    function (type, text) {
  return text;
}

Translate date time text.

new Picker(element, {
  translate(type, text) {
    const aliases = ['〇', '一', '二', '三', '四', '五', '六', '七', '八', '九'];

    return String(text).split('').map((n) => aliases[Number(n)]).join('');
  },
});

show

  • Type: Function
  • Default: null

The shortcut of the show event.

shown

  • Type: Function
  • Default: null

The shortcut of the shown event.

hide

  • Type: Function
  • Default: null

The shortcut of the hide event.

hidden

  • Type: Function
  • Default: null

The shortcut of the hidden event.

pick

  • Type: Function
  • Default: null

The shortcut of the pick event.

Methods

If a method doesn't need to return any value, it will return the picker instance (this) for chain composition.

show()

Show the picker.

hide()

Hide the picker.

prev(type)

  • type:
    • Type: String
    • Options: 'year', 'month', 'day', 'hour', 'minute', 'second', 'millisecond'
    • Date time type.

Pick the previous item.

next(type)

  • type: (the same as the prev method)

Pick the next item.

pick()

Pick the current date to the target element.

getDate([formatted])

  • formatted (optional):
    • Type: Boolean
    • Format the date.
  • (return value):
    • Type: Date or String

Get the current date.

const picker = new Picker(element, {
  date: new Date(2048, 9, 24, 5, 12),
});

picker.getDate();
// > Sat Oct 24 2048 05:12:00 GMT+0800 (China Standard Time)

picker.getDate(true);
// > 2048-10-24 05:12

setDate(date)

  • date:
    • Type: Date
    • The new date.

Override the current date with a new date.

update()

Update the picker with the current the element value / text.

reset()

Reset the picker and the element value / text.

parseDate(date)

  • date:
    • Type: String
  • (return value):
    • Type: Date

Parse a date string with the set date format.

const picker = new Picker(element, options);

picker.parseDate('2048-10-24 05:12');
// > Sat Oct 24 2048 05:12:00 GMT+0800 (China Standard Time)

formatDate(date)

  • date:
    • Type: Date
  • (return value):
    • Type: String
    • The formatted date string.

Format a date object to a string with the set date format.

const picker = new Picker(element, options);

picker.formatDate(new Date(2048, 9, 24, 5, 12));
// > 2048-10-24 05:12

destroy()

Destroy the picker and remove the instance from the target element.

Events

show

This event fires when a picker modal starts to show.

Only available in non-inline mode.

shown

This event fires when a picker modal has shown.

Only available in non-inline mode.

hide

This event fires when a picker modal starts to hide.

Only available in non-inline mode.

hidden

This event fires when a picker modal has hidden.

Only available in non-inline mode.

pick

This event fires when pick the current date to the target element.

If the target element is an <input> or <textarea> element, then a change event will be triggered too.

No conflict

If you have to use other picker with the same namespace, just call the Picker.noConflict static method to revert to it.

<script src="other-picker.js"></script>
<script src="picker.js"></script>
<script>
  Picker.noConflict();
  // Code that uses other `Picker` can follow here.
</script>

Browser support

  • Chrome (latest)
  • Firefox (latest)
  • Safari (latest)
  • Opera (latest)
  • Edge (latest)
  • Internet Explorer 9+

Versioning

Maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.

License

MIT © Chen Fengyuan

