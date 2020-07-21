JavaScript date time picker.

dist/ ├── picker.css ├── picker.min.css (compressed) ├── picker.js (UMD) ├── picker.min.js (UMD, compressed) ├── picker.common.js (CommonJS, default) └── picker.esm.js (ES Module)

Getting started

Installation

npm install pickerjs

Include files:

< link href = "/path/to/picker.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < script src = "/path/to/picker.js" > </ script >

Usage

Syntax

new Picker(element[, options])

element Type: HTMLElement The target element for picking.

options (optional) Type: Object The options for picking. Check out the available options.



Example

< input type = "text" id = "input" >

var input = document .getElementById( 'input' ); var picker = new Picker(input, { format : 'YYYY/MM/DD HH:mm' , });

Options

You may set picker options with new Picker(element, options) . If you want to change the global default options, You may use Picker.setDefaults(options) .

container

Type: Element or Selector

or Default: null

Define the container for putting the picker. If not present, the picker will be appended to the document.body .

new Picker(element, { container : document .querySelector( '.picker-container' ), });

Or

new Picker(element, { container : '.picker-container' , });

controls

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Indicate whether show the prev and next arrow controls on each column.

Type: Date or String

or Default: null

The initial date. If not present, use the current date.

new Picker(element, { date : new Date ( 2048 , 9 , 24 , 5 , 12 ), });

Or

new Picker(element, { date : '2048-10-24 05:12' , });

format

Type: String

Default: 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm'

Tokens: YYYY : 4 digits year with leading zero YYY : 3 digits year with leading zero YY : 2 digits year with leading zero and be converted to a year near 2000 Y : Years with any number of digits and sign MMMM : Month name MMM : Short month name MM : Month number with leading zero M : Month number DD : Day of month with leading zero D : Day of month HH : Hours with leading zero H : Hours mm : Minutes with leading zero m : Minutes ss : Seconds with leading zero s : Seconds SSS : Milliseconds with leading zero SS : Milliseconds with leading zero S : Milliseconds



The date string format, also as the sorting order of date time columns.

new Picker(element, { date : '2048-10-24 05:12:02.056' , format : 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss.SSS' , });

Or

new Picker(element, { date : 'Oct 24, 2048' , format : 'MMM D, YYYY' , });

headers

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Indicate whether show the column headers. The text content of each header is defined in the text option.

increment

Type: Number or Object

or Default: 1

Define the increment for each date time part.

new Picker(element, { increment : 10 , });

Or

new Picker(element, { increment : { year : 1 , month : 1 , day : 1 , hour : 1 , minute : 10 , second : 10 , millisecond : 100 , }, });

inline

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Enable inline mode.

language

Type: String (ISO language code)

(ISO language code) Default: ''

Define the language.

You should define the language first. Check out the i18n folder for more information.

months

Type: Array

Default: ['January', 'February', 'March', 'April', 'May', 'June', 'July', 'August', 'September', 'October', 'November', 'December']

Months' name.

monthsShort

Type: Array

Default: ['Jan', 'Feb', 'Mar', 'Apr', 'May', 'Jun', 'Jul', 'Aug', 'Sep', 'Oct', 'Nov', 'Dec']

Short months' name.

rows

Type: Number

Default: 5

Define the number of rows for showing.

text

Type: Object

Default: { title : 'Pick a date and time' , cancel : 'Cancel' , confirm : 'OK' , year : 'Year' , month : 'Month' , day : 'Day' , hour : 'Hour' , minute : 'Minute' , second : 'Second' , millisecond : 'Millisecond' , }

Define the title and button text of the picker.

translate

Type: Function

Default: function ( type, text ) { return text; }

Translate date time text.

new Picker(element, { translate(type, text) { const aliases = [ '〇' , '一' , '二' , '三' , '四' , '五' , '六' , '七' , '八' , '九' ]; return String (text).split( '' ).map( ( n ) => aliases[ Number (n)]).join( '' ); }, });

show

Type: Function

Default: null

The shortcut of the show event.

shown

Type: Function

Default: null

The shortcut of the shown event.

hide

Type: Function

Default: null

The shortcut of the hide event.

hidden

Type: Function

Default: null

The shortcut of the hidden event.

pick

Type: Function

Default: null

The shortcut of the pick event.

Methods

If a method doesn't need to return any value, it will return the picker instance ( this ) for chain composition.

Show the picker.

Hide the picker.

type : Type: String Options: 'year' , 'month' , 'day' , 'hour' , 'minute' , 'second' , 'millisecond' Date time type.

:

Pick the previous item.

type: (the same as the prev method)

Pick the next item.

Pick the current date to the target element.

formatted (optional): Type: Boolean Format the date.

(optional): (return value): Type: Date or String



Get the current date.

const picker = new Picker(element, { date : new Date ( 2048 , 9 , 24 , 5 , 12 ), }); picker.getDate(); picker.getDate( true );

date : Type: Date The new date.

:

Override the current date with a new date.

Update the picker with the current the element value / text.

Reset the picker and the element value / text.

date : Type: String

: (return value): Type: Date



Parse a date string with the set date format.

const picker = new Picker(element, options); picker.parseDate( '2048-10-24 05:12' );

date : Type: Date

: (return value): Type: String The formatted date string.



Format a date object to a string with the set date format.

const picker = new Picker(element, options); picker.formatDate( new Date ( 2048 , 9 , 24 , 5 , 12 ));

Destroy the picker and remove the instance from the target element.

Events

show

This event fires when a picker modal starts to show.

Only available in non-inline mode.

shown

This event fires when a picker modal has shown.

Only available in non-inline mode.

hide

This event fires when a picker modal starts to hide.

Only available in non-inline mode.

hidden

This event fires when a picker modal has hidden.

Only available in non-inline mode.

pick

This event fires when pick the current date to the target element.

If the target element is an <input> or <textarea> element, then a change event will be triggered too.

No conflict

If you have to use other picker with the same namespace, just call the Picker.noConflict static method to revert to it.

< script src = "other-picker.js" > </ script > < script src = "picker.js" > </ script > < script > Picker.noConflict(); </ script >

Browser support

Chrome (latest)

Firefox (latest)

Safari (latest)

Opera (latest)

Edge (latest)

Internet Explorer 9+

Versioning

Maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.

License

MIT © Chen Fengyuan

