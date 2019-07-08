The mobile-friendly, responsive, and lightweight jQuery date & time input picker.
Download the latest stable build
or
git clone git://github.com/amsul/pickadate.js.git
or
bower install pickadate
The
lib folder includes the library files with a
compressed folder containing the minified counter-parts. These files are minified using Grunt.
There are three picker files:
picker.js The core file (required before any other picker)
picker.date.js The date picker
picker.time.js The time picker
To support old browsers, namely IE8, also include the
legacy.js file.
All themes are generated using LESS and compiled from the
lib/themes-source folder into the
lib/themes folder.
There are two themes:
default.css The default modal-style theme
classic.css The classic dropdown-style theme
Based on the theme, pick the relevant picker styles:
default.date.css and
default.time.css when using the default theme
classic.date.css and
classic.time.css when using the classic theme
** For languages with text flowing from right-to-left, also include the
rtl.css stylesheet.
The translations live in the
lib/translations folder. There are currently 43 language translations included.
Grunt
~0.4.5 is used to build the project files. To get started, clone the project and then run:
npm install to get the required node modules.
grunt test --verbose to confirm you have all the dependencies.
Type out
grunt --help to see a list of all the tasks available. The generally used tasks are:
grunt develop compiles the LESS files and watches for any source changes.
grunt package compiles and then minifies the source files.
grunt test tests the entire package.
The picker themes are built using LESS with Grunt. To customize the CSS output, read the
_variables.less file in the
lib/themes-source folder. You can specify:
Make sure to run the
grunt develop task before making any changes to compile it into CSS.
Before opening a new issue, please search the existing Issues for anything similar – there might already be an answer to your problem. You might also wanna check out the Contributing guide.
Before contributing any code to the project, please take a look at the Contributing guide.
If there’s anything you’d like to discuss, we like to hang out on Spectrum.
If you find this library useful and would like to see further development, consider supporting it.
