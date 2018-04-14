Choose the boldest and most accessible color for a given background.
npm install pick-a-good-color --save
Given an array of colors, this function will attempt to find the most saturated color that meets the recommended WCAG contrast ratio of 4.5:1. If none of the given colors meet the criteria, then the most saturated color in the array will be adjusted to meet the contrast requirements using the make-color-accessible module.
By default, this module will pick a color that will work on a white background:
const pick = require('pick-a-good-color')
const colors = ['#DB1AC2', '#C70C4D', '#6B0964', '#5D2BD6', '#088C00']
const goodColor = pick(colors)
// => #C70C4D
If you need a color that will work on a black background, set the
background option:
const goodColor = pick(colors, {background: 'black'})
For large text, the WCAG
recommends
a lower minimum ratio of 3:1.
To change the minimum required contrast, set the
contrast option:
const goodColor = pick(colors, {contrast: 3})
pickAGoodColor(colors[, options])
colors - An array of hex strings, html color names like
black or
white, or any other input accepted by the color2 module. (required)
options - An object. Optional.
contrast - A number representing the minimum required contrast ratio between
options.background and a color in the
colors argument. Defaults to the WCAG recommendation of
4.5. Can be any number between 1 and 21.
background - A hex string, html color name like
black or
white, or any other input accepted by the color2 module. Defaults to
white.
npm install
npm test
MIT