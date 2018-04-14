Choose the boldest and most accessible color for a given background.

Installation

npm install pick -a -good-color --save

Usage

Given an array of colors, this function will attempt to find the most saturated color that meets the recommended WCAG contrast ratio of 4.5:1. If none of the given colors meet the criteria, then the most saturated color in the array will be adjusted to meet the contrast requirements using the make-color-accessible module.

By default, this module will pick a color that will work on a white background:

const pick = require ( 'pick-a-good-color' ) const colors = [ '#DB1AC2' , '#C70C4D' , '#6B0964' , '#5D2BD6' , '#088C00' ] const goodColor = pick(colors)

If you need a color that will work on a black background, set the background option:

const goodColor = pick(colors, { background : 'black' })

For large text, the WCAG recommends a lower minimum ratio of 3:1. To change the minimum required contrast, set the contrast option:

const goodColor = pick(colors, { contrast : 3 })

API

colors - An array of hex strings, html color names like black or white , or any other input accepted by the color2 module. (required)

- An array of hex strings, html color names like or , or any other input accepted by the color2 module. (required) options - An object. Optional. contrast - A number representing the minimum required contrast ratio between options.background and a color in the colors argument. Defaults to the WCAG recommendation of 4.5 . Can be any number between 1 and 21. background - A hex string, html color name like black or white , or any other input accepted by the color2 module. Defaults to white .

- An object. Optional.

Tests

npm install npm test

