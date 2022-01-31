A tool for picture uploading. Both CLI & api supports. It also supports plugin system, please check Awesome-PicGo to find powerful plugins.

Typora supports PicGo-Core natively. If you like PicGo-Core and have time, welcome to help me translate the documentation of PicGo-Core into English.

Installation

PicGo should be installed with node.js >= 12.

Global install

npm install picgo -g yarn global add picgo

Local install

npm install picgo -D yarn add picgo -D

Usage

Use in CLI

PicGo uses SM.MS as the default upload pic-bed.

Show help:

$ picgo -h Usage: picgo [options] [ command ] Options: -v, --version output the version number -d, --debug debug mode -s, --silent silent mode -c, --config <path> set config path -h, -- help output usage information Commands: install|add <plugins...> install picgo plugin uninstall|rm <plugins...> uninstall picgo plugin update <plugins...> update picgo plugin set |config <module> [name] configure config of picgo modules upload|u [input...] upload, go go go use [module] use modules of picgo init [options] <template> [project] create picgo plugin\ 's development templates

Upload a picture from path

picgo upload /xxx/xx/xx.jpg

Upload a picture from clipboard

picture from clipboard will be converted to png

picgo upload

Thanks to vs-picgo && Spades-S for providing the method to upload picture from clipboard.

Use in node project

Common JS

const { PicGo } = require ( 'picgo' )

ES Module

import { PicGo } from 'picgo'

API usage example

const picgo = new PicGo() picgo.upload([ '/xxx/xxx.jpg' ]) picgo.upload()

Documentation

For more details, you can checkout documentation.