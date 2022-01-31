openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

picgo

by PicGo
1.5.0-alpha.0 (see all)

⚡A tool for pictures uploading. Both CLI & API supports.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

97

GitHub Stars

459

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

24

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

PicGo-Core

standard GitHub Build Status npm PicGo Convention node

picgo-core

A tool for picture uploading. Both CLI & api supports. It also supports plugin system, please check Awesome-PicGo to find powerful plugins.

Typora supports PicGo-Core natively. If you like PicGo-Core and have time, welcome to help me translate the documentation of PicGo-Core into English.

Installation

PicGo should be installed with node.js >= 12.

Global install

npm install picgo -g

# or

yarn global add picgo

Local install

npm install picgo -D

# or

yarn add picgo -D

Usage

Use in CLI

PicGo uses SM.MS as the default upload pic-bed.

Show help:

$ picgo -h

  Usage: picgo [options] [command]

  Options:

    -v, --version                 output the version number
    -d, --debug                   debug mode
    -s, --silent                  silent mode
    -c, --config <path>           set config path
    -h, --help                    output usage information

  Commands:

    install|add <plugins...>             install picgo plugin
    uninstall|rm <plugins...>            uninstall picgo plugin
    update <plugins...>                  update picgo plugin
    set|config <module> [name]           configure config of picgo modules
    upload|u [input...]                  upload, go go go
    use [module]                         use modules of picgo
    init [options] <template> [project]  create picgo plugin\'s development templates

Upload a picture from path

picgo upload /xxx/xx/xx.jpg

Upload a picture from clipboard

picture from clipboard will be converted to png

picgo upload

Thanks to vs-picgo && Spades-S for providing the method to upload picture from clipboard.

Use in node project

Common JS

const { PicGo } = require('picgo')

ES Module

import { PicGo } from 'picgo'

API usage example

const picgo = new PicGo()

// upload a picture from path
picgo.upload(['/xxx/xxx.jpg'])

// upload a picture from clipboard
picgo.upload()

Documentation

For more details, you can checkout documentation.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial