This project is no longer maintained

It's been many years since writing this library. And I don't have time to dedicate to maintain it. On the up side, Matter.js has really stepped up and taken the spotlight of javascript physics. It has everything PhysicsJS has and more. :)

PhysicsJS

A modular, extendable, and easy-to-use physics engine for javascript.

Latest version: 0.7.0 (beta)

Usage

Please visit the website for details about installation and usage.

Distribution files are in the dist/ directory.

Contributing

Source code is kept in the src/ directory. After any source code modifications it will be necessary to run the grunt build task to rebuild the source and run unit tests.

First install grunt.

Next install dev dependencies:

npm install

then run grunt

grunt

The default grunt task will create a _working/ directory with the PhysicsJS development build. You can play around with that. NOTE: the _working/ directory won't be committed (it is in .gitignore).

After you run this you can use (Mr.doob's) htmleditor in editor/ to play around.

If you want grunt to automatically create the development build when you modify the source in src/ then run:

grunt watch

Note grunt watch won't run unit tests.

Pull Requests

If you are contributing a bug-fix or a very minor addition, feel free to do a pull request on the master branch.

If it is something else create a new (or existing) feature branch (eg: feature/MY_FEAT ) and issue a pull request on that.

If unsure, create an issue to discuss.

Please ensure that:

the files in dist/ are unmodified.

are unmodified. the features you add are well documented with jsdoc comments if applicable.

the code is indented with 4 space characters.

