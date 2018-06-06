Physics module for Whitestorm.js [Beta]
new PHYSICS.WorldModule()
const app = new WHS.App([
// ...
new PHYSICS.WorldModule({
gravity: new THREE.Vector3(0, -10, 0),
ammo: 'path/to/ammo.js'
})
]);
app.start();
new PHYSICS.BoxModule()
const box = new WHS.Box({
geometry: {
width: 2,
height: 2,
depth: 4
},
modules: [
new PHYSICS.BoxModule({
mass: 10
})
],
material: new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({color: 0xff0000})
});
box.addTo(app);
new PHYSICS.SphereModule()
const sphere = new WHS.Box({
geometry: {
radius: 3
},
modules: [
new PHYSICS.SphereModule({
mass: 10
})
],
material: new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({color: 0xff0000})
});
sphere.addTo(app);
new PHYSICS.PlaneModule()
const plane = new WHS.Plane({
geometry: {
width: 100,
height: 100
},
modules: [
new PHYSICS.PlaneModule({
mass: 5
})
],
material: new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({color: 0xff0000})
});
plane.addTo(app);
new PHYSICS.CapsuleModule()
No example yet.
new PHYSICS.ConeModule()
const sphere = new WHS.Cylinder({
geometry: {
radiusTop: 0,
radiusBottom: 3,
height: 4
},
modules: [
new PHYSICS.ConeModule({
mass: 2
})
],
material: new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({color: 0xff0000})
});
box.addTo(app);
new PHYSICS.ConvexModule()
const teapot = new WHS.Model({
geometry: {
path: 'path/to/teapot.json'
},
modules: [
new PHYSICS.ConvexModule({
mass: 2,
path: 'path/to/simplified/teapot.json'
})
],
material: new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({color: 0xff0000})
});
teapot.addTo(app);
new PHYSICS.CylinderModule()
const sphere = new WHS.Cylinder({
geometry: {
radiusTop: 3,
radiusBottom: 3,
height: 4
},
modules: [
new PHYSICS.CylinderModule({
mass: 2
})
],
material: new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({color: 0xff0000})
});
box.addTo(app);
new PHYSICS.HeightfieldModule()
const terrain = new WHS.Parametric({
geometry: {
func: myFunction
},
modules: [
new PHYSICS.HeightfieldModule({
mass: 5,
size: new THREE.Vector2(100, 100),
autoAlign: true // center physics object automatically.
})
],
material: new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({color: 0xff0000})
});
terrain.addTo(app);
new PHYSICS.CompoundModule()
This module should be used only if you want to create a copmound physics object without shape and then add needed objects.
CompoundModule is selected by default if you add object to another object.
new PHYSICS.ConcaveModule()
const teapot = new WHS.Model({
geometry: {
path: 'path/to/teapot.json'
},
modules: [
new PHYSICS.ConcaveModule({
mass: 2,
path: 'path/to/simplified/teapot.json'
})
],
material: new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({color: 0xff0000})
});
teapot.addTo(app);
new PHYSICS.SoftbodyModule()
const sphere = new WHS.Icosahedron({
geometry: {
radius: 3,
detial: 2
},
modules: [
new PHYSICS.SoftbodyModule({
mass: 5,
pressure: 500
})
],
material: new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({color: 0xff0000})
});
sphere.addTo(app);
new PHYSICS.ClothModule()
Used only with
WHS.Plane
const cloth = new WHS.Plane({
geometry: {
width: 100,
height: 50
},
modules: [
new PHYSICS.ClothModule({
mass: 5
})
],
material: new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({color: 0xff0000})
});
cloth.addTo(app);
new PHYSICS.RopeModule()
const rope = new WHS.Line({
geometry: {
curve: new THREE.LineCurve3(new THREE.Vector3(0, 10, 0), new THREE.Vector3(0, 20, 0))
},
modules: [
new PHYSICS.RopeModule({
mass: 5
})
],
material: new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({color: 0xff0000})
});
rope.addTo(app);
{
restitution: 0.3,
friction: 0.8,
damping: 0,
margin: 0
}
SoftModule,
ClothModule,
RopeModule)
{
friction: 0.8,
damping: 0,
margin: 0,
klst: 0.9,
kvst: 0.9,
kast: 0.9,
piterations: 1,
viterations: 0,
diterations: 0,
citerations: 4,
anchorHardness: 0.7,
rigidHardness: 1
}
collision
player.on('collision', (otherObject, v, r, contactNormal) => {
if (contactNormal.y < 0.5) // Use a "good" threshold value between 0 and 1 here!
canJump = true;
});
Q: My
ClothModule doesn't work properly, what to do?
A: In 90% cases it is because you have set
pressure parameter. You shouldn't set it for
ClothModule.