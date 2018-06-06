openbase logo
physics-module-ammonext

by WhitestormJS
0.1.2-fix.1 (see all)

Physics module for Whitestorm.js [Beta]

Readme

Physics module for Whitestorm.js [Beta]

Go to WhitestormJS/whitestorm.js

physics module

Modules list

new PHYSICS.WorldModule()

const app = new WHS.App([
  // ...
  new PHYSICS.WorldModule({
    gravity: new THREE.Vector3(0, -10, 0),
    ammo: 'path/to/ammo.js'
  })
]);

app.start();

new PHYSICS.BoxModule()

const box = new WHS.Box({
  geometry: {
    width: 2,
    height: 2,
    depth: 4
  },
  
  modules: [
    new PHYSICS.BoxModule({
      mass: 10
    })
  ],
  
  material: new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({color: 0xff0000})
});

box.addTo(app);

new PHYSICS.SphereModule()

const sphere = new WHS.Box({
  geometry: {
    radius: 3
  },
  
  modules: [
    new PHYSICS.SphereModule({
      mass: 10
    })
  ],
  
  material: new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({color: 0xff0000})
});

sphere.addTo(app);

new PHYSICS.PlaneModule()

const plane = new WHS.Plane({
  geometry: {
    width: 100,
    height: 100
  },
  
  modules: [
    new PHYSICS.PlaneModule({
      mass: 5
    })
  ],
  
  material: new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({color: 0xff0000})
});

plane.addTo(app);

new PHYSICS.CapsuleModule()

No example yet.

new PHYSICS.ConeModule()

const sphere = new WHS.Cylinder({
  geometry: {
    radiusTop: 0,
    radiusBottom: 3,
    height: 4
  },
  
  modules: [
    new PHYSICS.ConeModule({
      mass: 2
    })
  ],
  
  material: new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({color: 0xff0000})
});

box.addTo(app);

new PHYSICS.ConvexModule()

const teapot = new WHS.Model({
  geometry: {
    path: 'path/to/teapot.json'
  },
  
  modules: [
    new PHYSICS.ConvexModule({
      mass: 2,
      path: 'path/to/simplified/teapot.json'
    })
  ],
  
  material: new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({color: 0xff0000})
});

teapot.addTo(app);

new PHYSICS.CylinderModule()

const sphere = new WHS.Cylinder({
  geometry: {
    radiusTop: 3,
    radiusBottom: 3,
    height: 4
  },
  
  modules: [
    new PHYSICS.CylinderModule({
      mass: 2
    })
  ],
  
  material: new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({color: 0xff0000})
});

box.addTo(app);

new PHYSICS.HeightfieldModule()

const terrain = new WHS.Parametric({
  geometry: {
    func: myFunction
  },
  
  modules: [
    new PHYSICS.HeightfieldModule({
      mass: 5,
      size: new THREE.Vector2(100, 100),
      autoAlign: true // center physics object automatically.
    })
  ],
  
  material: new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({color: 0xff0000})
});

terrain.addTo(app);

new PHYSICS.CompoundModule()

This module should be used only if you want to create a copmound physics object without shape and then add needed objects. CompoundModule is selected by default if you add object to another object.

new PHYSICS.ConcaveModule()

const teapot = new WHS.Model({
  geometry: {
    path: 'path/to/teapot.json'
  },
  
  modules: [
    new PHYSICS.ConcaveModule({
      mass: 2,
      path: 'path/to/simplified/teapot.json'
    })
  ],
  
  material: new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({color: 0xff0000})
});

teapot.addTo(app);

new PHYSICS.SoftbodyModule()

const sphere = new WHS.Icosahedron({
  geometry: {
    radius: 3,
    detial: 2
  },
  
  modules: [
    new PHYSICS.SoftbodyModule({
      mass: 5,
      pressure: 500
    })
  ],
  
  material: new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({color: 0xff0000})
});

sphere.addTo(app);

new PHYSICS.ClothModule()

Used only with WHS.Plane

const cloth = new WHS.Plane({
  geometry: {
    width: 100,
    height: 50
  },
  
  modules: [
    new PHYSICS.ClothModule({
      mass: 5
    })
  ],
  
  material: new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({color: 0xff0000})
});

cloth.addTo(app);

new PHYSICS.RopeModule()

const rope = new WHS.Line({
  geometry: {
    curve: new THREE.LineCurve3(new THREE.Vector3(0, 10, 0), new THREE.Vector3(0, 20, 0))
  },
  
  modules: [
    new PHYSICS.RopeModule({
      mass: 5
    })
  ],
  
  material: new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({color: 0xff0000})
});

rope.addTo(app);

Additional available physics parameters

RigidBody

{
  restitution: 0.3,
  friction: 0.8,
  damping: 0,
  margin: 0
}

SoftBody (SoftModule, ClothModule, RopeModule)

{
  friction: 0.8,
  damping: 0,
  margin: 0,
  klst: 0.9,
  kvst: 0.9,
  kast: 0.9,
  piterations: 1,
  viterations: 0,
  diterations: 0,
  citerations: 4,
  anchorHardness: 0.7,
  rigidHardness: 1
}

Events

collision

Example

player.on('collision', (otherObject, v, r, contactNormal) => {
  if (contactNormal.y < 0.5) // Use a "good" threshold value between 0 and 1 here!
    canJump = true;
});

FAQ

Q: My ClothModule doesn't work properly, what to do?

A: In 90% cases it is because you have set pressure parameter. You shouldn't set it for ClothModule.

