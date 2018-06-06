Physics module for Whitestorm.js [Beta]

Go to WhitestormJS/whitestorm.js

Modules list

new PHYSICS.WorldModule()

const app = new WHS.App([ new PHYSICS.WorldModule({ gravity : new THREE.Vector3( 0 , -10 , 0 ), ammo : 'path/to/ammo.js' }) ]); app.start();

new PHYSICS.BoxModule()

const box = new WHS.Box({ geometry : { width : 2 , height : 2 , depth : 4 }, modules : [ new PHYSICS.BoxModule({ mass : 10 }) ], material : new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({ color : 0xff0000 }) }); box.addTo(app);

new PHYSICS.SphereModule()

const sphere = new WHS.Box({ geometry : { radius : 3 }, modules : [ new PHYSICS.SphereModule({ mass : 10 }) ], material : new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({ color : 0xff0000 }) }); sphere.addTo(app);

new PHYSICS.PlaneModule()

const plane = new WHS.Plane({ geometry : { width : 100 , height : 100 }, modules : [ new PHYSICS.PlaneModule({ mass : 5 }) ], material : new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({ color : 0xff0000 }) }); plane.addTo(app);

new PHYSICS.CapsuleModule()

No example yet.

new PHYSICS.ConeModule()

const sphere = new WHS.Cylinder({ geometry : { radiusTop : 0 , radiusBottom : 3 , height : 4 }, modules : [ new PHYSICS.ConeModule({ mass : 2 }) ], material : new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({ color : 0xff0000 }) }); box.addTo(app);

new PHYSICS.ConvexModule()

const teapot = new WHS.Model({ geometry : { path : 'path/to/teapot.json' }, modules : [ new PHYSICS.ConvexModule({ mass : 2 , path : 'path/to/simplified/teapot.json' }) ], material : new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({ color : 0xff0000 }) }); teapot.addTo(app);

new PHYSICS.CylinderModule()

const sphere = new WHS.Cylinder({ geometry : { radiusTop : 3 , radiusBottom : 3 , height : 4 }, modules : [ new PHYSICS.CylinderModule({ mass : 2 }) ], material : new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({ color : 0xff0000 }) }); box.addTo(app);

new PHYSICS.HeightfieldModule()

const terrain = new WHS.Parametric({ geometry : { func : myFunction }, modules : [ new PHYSICS.HeightfieldModule({ mass : 5 , size : new THREE.Vector2( 100 , 100 ), autoAlign : true }) ], material : new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({ color : 0xff0000 }) }); terrain.addTo(app);

new PHYSICS.CompoundModule()

This module should be used only if you want to create a copmound physics object without shape and then add needed objects. CompoundModule is selected by default if you add object to another object.

new PHYSICS.ConcaveModule()

const teapot = new WHS.Model({ geometry : { path : 'path/to/teapot.json' }, modules : [ new PHYSICS.ConcaveModule({ mass : 2 , path : 'path/to/simplified/teapot.json' }) ], material : new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({ color : 0xff0000 }) }); teapot.addTo(app);

new PHYSICS.SoftbodyModule()

const sphere = new WHS.Icosahedron({ geometry : { radius : 3 , detial : 2 }, modules : [ new PHYSICS.SoftbodyModule({ mass : 5 , pressure : 500 }) ], material : new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({ color : 0xff0000 }) }); sphere.addTo(app);

new PHYSICS.ClothModule()

Used only with WHS.Plane

const cloth = new WHS.Plane({ geometry : { width : 100 , height : 50 }, modules : [ new PHYSICS.ClothModule({ mass : 5 }) ], material : new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({ color : 0xff0000 }) }); cloth.addTo(app);

new PHYSICS.RopeModule()

const rope = new WHS.Line({ geometry : { curve : new THREE.LineCurve3( new THREE.Vector3( 0 , 10 , 0 ), new THREE.Vector3( 0 , 20 , 0 )) }, modules : [ new PHYSICS.RopeModule({ mass : 5 }) ], material : new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial({ color : 0xff0000 }) }); rope.addTo(app);

Additional available physics parameters

RigidBody

{ restitution : 0.3 , friction : 0.8 , damping : 0 , margin : 0 }

SoftBody ( SoftModule , ClothModule , RopeModule )

{ friction : 0.8 , damping : 0 , margin : 0 , klst : 0.9 , kvst : 0.9 , kast : 0.9 , piterations : 1 , viterations : 0 , diterations : 0 , citerations : 4 , anchorHardness : 0.7 , rigidHardness : 1 }

Events

collision

Example

player.on( 'collision' , (otherObject, v, r, contactNormal) => { if (contactNormal.y < 0.5 ) canJump = true ; });

FAQ

Q: My ClothModule doesn't work properly, what to do?