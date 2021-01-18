Node.js - phplike

Chinese Readme: https://github.com/puritys/nodejs-phplike/wiki/%E4%B8%AD%E6%96%87%E7%89%88-Readme

This project's purpose is to provider some PHP synchronous functions for the web development on Node.js.

Node.js is a event driven language and it has many asynchronous I/O methods. Asynchronous functions is not a bad way for a web system, it helps us to develop a non-blocking I/O program. But sometimes, we want to make code readable and easier to be maintained that asynchronous functions don't have them.

In order to reduce the number of callback functions on Node.js scripts and improve the readability. I create the library phplike which supports many synchronous functions for Node.js such as "exec", "curl", "fsockopen" that can be executed without complicated callback functions. In additional, phplike provides the function cUrl which has the same operations with PHP's function called curl. It will let you make an HTTP request synchronously.

Install phplike

sudo npm install -g phplike

If your computer is not a normal OS, and it doesn't have the header files of Curl, You will need to install node-gyp first. The installation of the phplike library will compile the C/C++ code with node-gyp. Usually, NPM will automatically install node-gyp when you try to install the phplike. Or you can install node-gyp by yourself.

sudo npm install -g node-gyp

var php = require ( "phplike/module" ); var dirs = php.exec( "ls ./" ); php.print_r(dirs);

How many OS does phplike support?

Linux: Every version of the phplike support Linux systems.

Mac: Supported from phplike@2.0.5 to latest

Windows: Only the following version are supported: phplike@2.1.0 、 phplike@2.2.8 , phplike@2.4.4 . I have tested features of the phplike on windows 8 and windows XP.

Raspberry PI (Pidora OS with ARM CPU): phplike@2.2.2 ~ Latest

OS Suggested phplike Version Linux Latest Mac 2.0.5 ~ latest Windows 2.2.8, 2.4.2 Raspberry PI 2.2.2 ~ latest

If you have any issue for installing phplike, please open a issue in anytime. I will be pleasant to help you.

Dependency

Phplike have been already tested in Node.js version from 0.10.x to 0.12.x and io.js 1.0.0 to 2.1.0. Here is the test report: https://travis-ci.org/puritys/nodejs-phplike

libcurl (libcurl-7.19) : Linux system already has this built-in package. Please install libcurl-devel : sudo yum install libcurl-devel

python 2.4 ~ : phplike use node-gyp to compile C/C++ codes. It needs python with the version must be bigger than 2.7.8 , you can download python from here https://www.python.org/downloads/.

After the new version of phplike 2.2.0, I committed all binary files which already compiled in Windows, Mac and Linux, you can just install the phplike without compiling C/C++ now.

Completed PHP Method

System function

exec : Execute an external program

system

curl : curl_init, curl_setopt, curl_exec, curl_close, reuqest ( HTTP sync )

usleep , sleep

basic

print_r

is_string

is_int

is_object

is_array

is_numeric

is_int

isset

empty

exit

explode

implode

File Handler

file_get_contents

file_put_contents

mkdir

unlink

rmdir (dirname, isForce)

is_file, is_dir

readdir (get all file list in select directory)

Encoder and Decoder

json_encode, json_decode, handle multibyte: json_decode(xx, 'JSON_UNESCAPED_UNICODE')

md5

base64_encode

base64_decode

String

sprintf

str_pad

substr (string, start, length)

strtolower

strtoupper

XML Parser XML Parser Document

DOMDocument

getElementsByTagName

DOMElement

firstChild

lastChild

hasAttributes

Socket

fsockopen

sendcmd

fwrite

fread

Mysql

mysqli_connect

mysql_connect

mysql_select_db

mysql_query

mysql_close

mysql_create_db

mysql_insert_id

array

shuffle

array_merge

array_rand

Others

time, date, mktime

chr, ord : string to ascii number, ascii number to string

decbin, bindec

parse_str : parse "a=b&c=d" to {"a": "b", "c": "d"}

clone: clone a object or array

getcwd

urlencode, urldecode

intval: convert string to integer

strval: convert integer to string

trim

http_build_query

Execute phplike in global mode sample

You can directly use phplike functions. Functions of phplike are defined at the global object when you require the index.js. It means that you don't need the prefix before calling the phplike's function. The Node.js coding will be more like PHP's. The only one disadvantage is that defining a function at the global object is easier to meet the conflict problem.

exec(command, printInScreen = true);

require("phplike"); var tm = time(); sleep(10); var result = exec("ls -la"); print_r(result);

Execute phplike in module mode sample (phplike 2.0)

You can require the module.js of phplike, it will return the Phplike object. This object includes many functions of PHP for you to use at any time. The module mode will not change methods of the global object so it won't be a conflict with other Node.js native functions.

var php = require ( "phplike/module.js" ); var tm = php.time(); php.sleep( 10 ); var result = php.exec( "ls -la" ); php.print_r(result);

Example code for php curl

require ( 'phplike' ); var url = "https://www.google.com.tw/search?q=php+unit+test" ; var header = { "Cookie" : "xxx" }; var c = curl_init(); curl_setopt(c, 'CURLOPT_URL' , url); var res = curl_exec(c); curl_close(c); console .log( "respones = " + res);

Example code for php post (Using module mode)

var php = require( "phplike/module.js" ); var url = "http://localhost:8080/" ; var param = { "q" : "x" }; var header = { "Cookie" : "xxx" }; var c = php.curl_init(); php.curl_setopt( c , ' CURLOPT_URL' , url); php.curl_setopt( c , ' CURLOPT_POST' , 1 ); php.curl_setopt( c , ' CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS' , "a=bbb&c=eee" ); php.curl_setopt( c , ' CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER' , header); var res = php.curl_exec( c ); var responseHeader = php.getResponseHeader();

Example code for making a blocking request

var phplikeMod = require ( 'phplike/module.js' ); var url = "http://localhost:8080/" ; var param = { "q" : "x" }; var header = { "Cookie" : "xxx" }; var res = phplikeMod.request( "GET" , url, param, header);

Functions will be implemented in the future

abs

acos

phplike Development