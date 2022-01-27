openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
php

phpjs

by Kevin van Zonneveld
1.3.2 (see all)

Bringing stdlibs of other programming languages to JavaScript for educational purposes

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

3.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

20d ago

Contributors

133

Package

Dependencies

7

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
phpjs is no longer maintained. Please use Locutus instead: http://locutus.nl

Readme

Locutus

All your standard libraries will be assimilated into our JavaScript collective. Resistance is futile.

More info at: https://locutus.io/

Install

npm install locutus

Use

vim index.js

var sprintf = require('locutus/php/strings/sprintf')
var echo = require('locutus/php/strings/echo')
var effectiveness = 'futile'
echo(sprintf('Resistance is %s', effectiveness))

var strings = require('locutus/golang/strings')
console.log(strings.Contains('Locutus', 'cut'))

$ node index.js
Resistance is futile
true

Development

Some guidelines and instructions can be found in CONTRIBUTING.md

Sponsors

✨ thanks to https://jetbrains.com for providing a free license to their development tools ❤️

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial