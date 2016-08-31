JavaScript tool to unserialize data taken from PHP. It can parse "serialize()" output, or even serialized sessions data.
Install from npm :
npm install php-unserialize
The use it the usual way :
var PHPUnserialize = require('php-unserialize');
console.log(PHPUnserialize.unserialize('a:0:{}')); // {}
Download tarball from github and then unarchive this where you want, then you can simply include it in your page :
<script src="/path/to/php-unserialize.js"></script>
<script>
console.log(PHPUnserialize.unserialize('a:0:{}')); // {}
</script>
Compatibility issues
This library has been tested server-side only. For example it uses
[].reduce, so it may not work on some browsers. Do not hesitate to make pull requests to fix it for you favorite browsers :)
array() will be converted to
{} and not
[]. That can be discussed as
array() in PHP has various significations. A choice had to be done, but it may change in the future (cf. next point).
array('a', 'b') which will be converted to
{"0": "a", "1": "b"}. Quite annoying, and it will be fixed if necessary (this means I won't work on this issue unless you really need it, but I agree this is not normal behavior).
The module exposes two methods:
unserialize(string)
Unserialize output taken from PHP's
serialize() method.
It currently does not suport objects.
unserializeSession(string)
Unserialize PHP serialized session. PHP uses a weird custom format to serialize session data, something like "
$key1$serializedData1|$key2$serializedData2|…", this methods will parse this and unserialize chunks so you can have a simple anonymous objects.