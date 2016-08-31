JavaScript tool to unserialize data taken from PHP. It can parse "serialize()" output, or even serialized sessions data.

Credits

The PHP unserializer is taken from kvz's phpjs project.

The session unserializer's idea is taken from dumpling, which is highly limited by its lack of a real unserializer, and has lot of crash cases.

Installation

Install from npm :

npm install php-unserialize

The use it the usual way :

var PHPUnserialize = require ( 'php-unserialize' ); console .log(PHPUnserialize.unserialize( 'a:0:{}' ));

Browser

Download tarball from github and then unarchive this where you want, then you can simply include it in your page :

< script src = "/path/to/php-unserialize.js" > </ script > < script > console .log(PHPUnserialize.unserialize( 'a:0:{}' )); </ script >

Compatibility issues

This library has been tested server-side only. For example it uses [].reduce , so it may not work on some browsers. Do not hesitate to make pull requests to fix it for you favorite browsers :)

Notes

Note that array() will be converted to {} and not [] . That can be discussed as array() in PHP has various significations. A choice had to be done, but it may change in the future (cf. next point).

will be converted to and not . That can be discussed as in PHP has various significations. A choice had to be done, but it may change in the future (cf. next point). A less obvious conversion is array('a', 'b') which will be converted to {"0": "a", "1": "b"} . Quite annoying, and it will be fixed if necessary (this means I won't work on this issue unless you really need it, but I agree this is not normal behavior).

Usage

The module exposes two methods:

Unserialize output taken from PHP's serialize() method.

It currently does not suport objects.