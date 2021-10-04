openbase logo
php-server

by Sindre Sorhus
1.0.0 (see all)

Start a PHP server

Readme

php-server

Start a PHP server

Uses PHP's built-in development web server (not for production use).

The Node.js process is automatically kept alive as long as the PHP server is running.

Install

npm install php-server

Usage

import phpServer from 'php-server';

const server = await phpServer();
console.log(`PHP server running at ${server.url}`);

API

phpServer(options?)

Returns an object with the following properties:

options

Type: object

port

Type: number\ Default: 0

The port on which you want to access the server.

Specify 0 to use a random port.

hostname

Type: string\ Default: '127.0.0.1' (Usually the same as localhost)

The hostname the server will use.

Use '0.0.0.0' if you want it to be accessible from the outside.

base

Type: string\ Default: '.'

The directory the server will serve from.

open

Type: boolean | string\ Default: false

Open the server URL in the browser.

Can be one of the following:

  • true: Opens the default server URL (http://${hostname}${port}).
  • A relative URL: Opens that URL in the browser. Useful when testing pages that are not the default.
env

Type: object\ Default: {}

Set environment variables for the PHP process.

router

Type: string

Optionally specify the path to a router script that is run at the start of each HTTP request. If this script returns false, the requested resource is returned as-is. Otherwise, the script's output is returned to the browser.

Example router script:

<?php
// router.php
if (preg_match('/\.(?:png|jpg|jpeg|gif)$/', $_SERVER["REQUEST_URI"])) {
    return false; // Serve the requested resource as-is
} else {
    echo "<p>Thanks for using php-server :)</p>";
}
?>
binary

Type: string\ Default: 'php' (The one in your $PATH)

The path to the PHP binary.

Can be useful if you have multiple versions of PHP installed.

ini

Type: string\ Default: The built-in php.ini

A path to a custom php.ini config file.

directives

Type: object\ Default: {}

Add custom INI directives.

