Start a PHP server
Uses PHP's built-in development web server (not for production use).
The Node.js process is automatically kept alive as long as the PHP server is running.
npm install php-server
import phpServer from 'php-server';
const server = await phpServer();
console.log(`PHP server running at ${server.url}`);
Returns an object with the following properties:
stdout - The
subprocess.stdout.
stderr - The
subprocess.stderr.
url - The URL to the server.
stop() - A method, which when called, stops the server.
Type:
object
Type:
number\
Default:
0
The port on which you want to access the server.
Specify
0 to use a random port.
Type:
string\
Default:
'127.0.0.1' (Usually the same as
localhost)
The hostname the server will use.
Use
'0.0.0.0' if you want it to be accessible from the outside.
Type:
string\
Default:
'.'
The directory the server will serve from.
Type:
boolean | string\
Default:
false
Open the server URL in the browser.
Can be one of the following:
true: Opens the default server URL (
http://${hostname}${port}).
Type:
object\
Default:
{}
Set environment variables for the PHP process.
Type:
string
Optionally specify the path to a router script that is run at the start of each HTTP request. If this script returns
false, the requested resource is returned as-is. Otherwise, the script's output is returned to the browser.
Example router script:
<?php
// router.php
if (preg_match('/\.(?:png|jpg|jpeg|gif)$/', $_SERVER["REQUEST_URI"])) {
return false; // Serve the requested resource as-is
} else {
echo "<p>Thanks for using php-server :)</p>";
}
?>
Type:
string\
Default:
'php' (The one in your
$PATH)
The path to the PHP binary.
Can be useful if you have multiple versions of PHP installed.
Type:
string\
Default: The built-in
php.ini
A path to a custom
php.ini config file.
Type:
object\
Default:
{}
Add custom INI directives.