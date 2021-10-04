Start a PHP server

Uses PHP's built-in development web server (not for production use).

The Node.js process is automatically kept alive as long as the PHP server is running.

Install

npm install php-server

Usage

import phpServer from 'php-server' ; const server = await phpServer(); console .log( `PHP server running at ${server.url} ` );

API

Returns an object with the following properties:

stdout - The subprocess.stdout .

- The . stderr - The subprocess.stderr .

- The . url - The URL to the server.

- The URL to the server. stop() - A method, which when called, stops the server.

options

Type: object

port

Type: number \ Default: 0

The port on which you want to access the server.

Specify 0 to use a random port.

hostname

Type: string \ Default: '127.0.0.1' (Usually the same as localhost )

The hostname the server will use.

Use '0.0.0.0' if you want it to be accessible from the outside.

base

Type: string \ Default: '.'

The directory the server will serve from.

open

Type: boolean | string \ Default: false

Open the server URL in the browser.

Can be one of the following:

true : Opens the default server URL ( http://${hostname}${port} ).

: Opens the default server URL ( ). A relative URL: Opens that URL in the browser. Useful when testing pages that are not the default.

env

Type: object \ Default: {}

Set environment variables for the PHP process.

router

Type: string

Optionally specify the path to a router script that is run at the start of each HTTP request. If this script returns false , the requested resource is returned as-is. Otherwise, the script's output is returned to the browser.

Example router script:

if (preg_match( '/\.(?:png|jpg|jpeg|gif)$/' , $_SERVER[ "REQUEST_URI" ])) { return false ; } else { echo "<p>Thanks for using php-server :)</p>" ; }

binary

Type: string \ Default: 'php' (The one in your $PATH )

The path to the PHP binary.

Can be useful if you have multiple versions of PHP installed.

ini

Type: string \ Default: The built-in php.ini

A path to a custom php.ini config file.

directives

Type: object \ Default: {}

Add custom INI directives.