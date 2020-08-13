It also supports
Serializable objects decode. Here's how you can use them.
import {serialize, unserialize} from 'php-serialize'
class User {
constructor({ name, age }) {
this.name = name
this.age = age
}
serialize() {
return JSON.stringify({ name: this.name, age: this.age })
}
unserialize(rawData) {
const { name, age } = JSON.parse(rawData)
this.name = name
this.age = age
}
}
const steel = new User({ name: 'Steel Brain', age: 17 })
const serialized = serialize(steel)
const unserialized = unserialize(serialized, { User: User }) // Passing available classes
console.log(unserialized instanceof User) // true
const serializedForNamespace = serialize(steel, {
'MyApp\\User': User,
})
// ^ Above code will serialize User class to given name
export function serialize(
item: any,
phpToJsScope: Object = {},
options: { encoding: 'utf8' | 'binary' } = { encoding: 'utf8' }
): string
export function unserialize(
item: string,
scope: Object = {},
options: { strict: boolean, encoding: 'utf8' | 'binary' } = { strict: false, encoding: 'utf8' }
): any
export function isSerialized(
item: any,
strict: false
): boolean
This project is licensed under the terms of MIT License. See the License file for more info.