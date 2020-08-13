It also supports Serializable objects decode. Here's how you can use them.

import {serialize, unserialize} from 'php-serialize' class User { constructor ({ name, age }) { this .name = name this .age = age } serialize() { return JSON .stringify({ name : this .name, age : this .age }) } unserialize(rawData) { const { name, age } = JSON .parse(rawData) this .name = name this .age = age } } const steel = new User({ name : 'Steel Brain' , age : 17 }) const serialized = serialize(steel) const unserialized = unserialize(serialized, { User : User }) console .log(unserialized instanceof User) const serializedForNamespace = serialize(steel, { 'MyApp\\User' : User, })

API

export function serialize ( item: any, phpToJsScope: Object = {}, options: { encoding: 'utf8' | 'binary' } = { encoding: 'utf8' } ): string export function unserialize ( item: string, scope: Object = {}, options: { strict: boolean, encoding: 'utf8' | 'binary' } = { strict: false, encoding: 'utf8' } ): any export function isSerialized ( item: any, strict: false ): boolean

License

This project is licensed under the terms of MIT License. See the License file for more info.