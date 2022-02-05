This javascript library parses PHP code and convert it to AST.

Installation

This library is distributed with npm :

npm install php-parser --save

Usage

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var path = require ( 'path' ); var engine = require ( 'php-parser' ); var parser = new engine({ parser : { extractDoc : true , php7 : true }, ast : { withPositions : true } }); var eval = parser.parseEval( 'echo "Hello World";' ); var tokens = parser.tokenGetAll( '<?php echo "Hello World";' ); var phpFile = fs.readFileSync( './example.php' ); console .log( 'Eval parse:' , eval ); console .log( 'Tokens parse:' , tokens ); console .log( 'File parse:' , parser.parseCode(phpFile) );

Sample AST output

{ 'kind' : 'program' , 'children' : [ { 'kind' : 'echo' , 'arguments' : [ { 'kind' : 'string' , 'isDoubleQuote' : true , 'value' : 'Hello World' } ] } ] }

Try it online (demo) : http://glayzzle.com/php-parser/

Or from AST Explorer : https://astexplorer.net/

API Overview

The main API exposes a class with the following methods :

parseEval (String|Buffer) : parse a PHP code in eval style mode (without php open tags)

(String|Buffer) : parse a PHP code in eval style mode (without php open tags) parseCode (String|Buffer, String filename) : parse a PHP code by using php open tags.

(String|Buffer, String filename) : parse a PHP code by using php open tags. tokenGetAll(String|Buffer) : retrieves a list of all tokens from the specified input.

You can also pass options that change the behavior of the parser/lexer.

Documentation

Related projects

prettier/plugin-php : Prettier PHP Plugin

babel-preset-php : Babel preset for converting PHP syntax to JavaScript. It can run subset of PHP in the browser or in Node.js

wp-pot : Generate pot file for WordPress plugins and themes

crane : PHP Intellisense/code-completion for VS Code

php-unparser : Produce code that uses the style format recommended by PSR-1 and PSR-2.

php-writer : Update PHP scripts from their AST

ts-php-inspections : Provide PHP code inspections written in typescript

php-reflection : Reflection API for PHP files

vscode-phpunit : vscode phpunit extension

lua2php : a Lua to PHP transpiler

You can add here your own project by opening an issue request.

License

This library is released under BSD-3 license clause.