php-parser

by glayzzle
3.0.3 (see all)

🌿 NodeJS PHP Parser - extract AST or tokens (PHP5 and PHP7)

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

35.2K

GitHub Stars

435

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

php-parser

Coverage Status

This javascript library parses PHP code and convert it to AST.

Installation

This library is distributed with npm :

npm install php-parser --save

Usage

// initialize the php parser factory class
var fs = require('fs');
var path = require('path');
var engine = require('php-parser');

// initialize a new parser instance
var parser = new engine({
  // some options :
  parser: {
    extractDoc: true,
    php7: true
  },
  ast: {
    withPositions: true
  }
});

// Retrieve the AST from the specified source
var eval = parser.parseEval('echo "Hello World";');

// Retrieve an array of tokens (same as php function token_get_all)
var tokens = parser.tokenGetAll('<?php echo "Hello World";');

// Load a static file (Note: this file should exist on your computer)
var phpFile = fs.readFileSync( './example.php' );

// Log out results
console.log( 'Eval parse:', eval );
console.log( 'Tokens parse:', tokens );
console.log( 'File parse:', parser.parseCode(phpFile) );

Sample AST output

{
  'kind': 'program',
  'children': [
    {
      'kind': 'echo',
      'arguments': [
        {
          'kind': 'string',
          'isDoubleQuote': true,
          'value': 'Hello World'
        }
      ]
    }
  ]
}

API Overview

The main API exposes a class with the following methods :

  • parseEval(String|Buffer) : parse a PHP code in eval style mode (without php open tags)
  • parseCode(String|Buffer, String filename) : parse a PHP code by using php open tags.
  • tokenGetAll(String|Buffer) : retrieves a list of all tokens from the specified input.

You can also pass options that change the behavior of the parser/lexer.

Documentation

  • prettier/plugin-php : Prettier PHP Plugin
  • babel-preset-php : Babel preset for converting PHP syntax to JavaScript. It can run subset of PHP in the browser or in Node.js
  • wp-pot : Generate pot file for WordPress plugins and themes
  • crane : PHP Intellisense/code-completion for VS Code
  • php-unparser : Produce code that uses the style format recommended by PSR-1 and PSR-2.
  • php-writer : Update PHP scripts from their AST
  • ts-php-inspections : Provide PHP code inspections written in typescript
  • php-reflection : Reflection API for PHP files
  • vscode-phpunit : vscode phpunit extension
  • lua2php : a Lua to PHP transpiler

You can add here your own project by opening an issue request.

License

This library is released under BSD-3 license clause.

FOSSA Status

