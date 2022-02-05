This javascript library parses PHP code and convert it to AST.
This library is distributed with npm :
npm install php-parser --save
// initialize the php parser factory class
var fs = require('fs');
var path = require('path');
var engine = require('php-parser');
// initialize a new parser instance
var parser = new engine({
// some options :
parser: {
extractDoc: true,
php7: true
},
ast: {
withPositions: true
}
});
// Retrieve the AST from the specified source
var eval = parser.parseEval('echo "Hello World";');
// Retrieve an array of tokens (same as php function token_get_all)
var tokens = parser.tokenGetAll('<?php echo "Hello World";');
// Load a static file (Note: this file should exist on your computer)
var phpFile = fs.readFileSync( './example.php' );
// Log out results
console.log( 'Eval parse:', eval );
console.log( 'Tokens parse:', tokens );
console.log( 'File parse:', parser.parseCode(phpFile) );
{
'kind': 'program',
'children': [
{
'kind': 'echo',
'arguments': [
{
'kind': 'string',
'isDoubleQuote': true,
'value': 'Hello World'
}
]
}
]
}
The main API exposes a class with the following methods :
You can also pass options that change the behavior of the parser/lexer.
You can add here your own project by opening an issue request.
This library is released under BSD-3 license clause.