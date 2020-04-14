A Javascript datetime library that allows you to manipulate date/times using PHP date-time formats in javascript. This library was built with an intention to read and write date/timestamps to the database easily when working with PHP server code. Use cases for this library would involve reading and saving a timestamp to database in one format, but displaying it on client or html forms in another format. Maintaining a consistent PHP Date time format for both server side and client side validation should help in building extensible applications with various PHP frameworks easily.
This library is a standalone javascript library and does not depend on other libraries or plugins like jQuery.
The latest release of the library is v1.3.6. Check the CHANGE LOG for details.
View the library documentation and library demos at Krajee JQuery plugins.
You can use the
bower package manager to install. Run:
bower install php-date-formatter
You can use the
composer package manager to install. Either run:
$ php composer.phar require kartik-v/php-date-formatter "@dev"
or add:
"kartik-v/php-date-formatter": "@dev"
to your composer.json file
You can also manually install the plugin easily to your project. Just download the source ZIP or TAR ball and extract the plugin assets (css and js folders) into your project.
Step 1 Load the following assets in your header.
<script src="path/to/js/php-date-formatter.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
Step 2 You can now access the library using the
DateFormatter object. For example, you can convert any date string to javascript date object for a specific PHP date format.
var fmt = new DateFormatter();
var date1 = fmt.parseDate('23-Sep-2013 09:24:12', 'd-M-Y H:i:s');
var date2 = fmt.formatDate(date1, 'd-F-Y h:i:s A');
php-date-formatter is released under the BSD 3-Clause License. See the bundled
LICENSE.md for details.