PhotoViewer is a JS plugin to view images just like in windows. [Examples]
You can install the plugin via npm
$ npm install photoviewer --save
@import 'photoviewer/dist/photoviewer.css';
import PhotoViewer from 'photoviewer';
or
<!-- Core CSS file -->
<link href="/path/to/photoviewer.css" rel="stylesheet">
<!-- Core JS file -->
<script src="/path/to/photoviewer.js"></script>
The usage of photoviewer is very simple, the
PhotoViewer constructor has 2 argument.
// build images array
var items = [
{
src: 'path/to/image1.jpg', // path to image
title: 'Image Caption 1' // If you skip it, there will display the original image name(image1)
},
{
src: 'path/to/image2.jpg',
title: 'Image Caption 2'
}
];
// define options (if needed)
var options = {
// optionName: 'option value'
// for example:
index: 0 // this option means you will start at first image
};
// Initialize the plugin
var viewer = new PhotoViewer(items, options);
At last, binding click event on a button element at initializing.
