pho

photoviewer

by Zongbin
3.6.2 (see all)

🌀 A JS plugin to view images just like in Windows 7.

Downloads/wk

4K

GitHub Stars

247

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

PhotoViewer

PhotoViewer is a JS plugin to view images just like in windows. [Examples]

If you want to support IE8, please goto Magnify.

Features

  • Vanilla JS
  • Modal draggable
  • Modal resizable
  • Modal maximizable
  • Image movable
  • Image zoomable
  • Image rotatable
  • Keyboard control
  • Fullscreen showing
  • Multiple instances
  • Browser support IE9+
  • RTL support

Installation

You can install the plugin via npm

$ npm install photoviewer --save

Quick Start

Step 1: Include files

@import 'photoviewer/dist/photoviewer.css';

import PhotoViewer from 'photoviewer';

or

<!-- Core CSS file -->
<link href="/path/to/photoviewer.css" rel="stylesheet">

<!-- Core JS file -->
<script src="/path/to/photoviewer.js"></script>

Step 2: Initializing

The usage of photoviewer is very simple, the PhotoViewer constructor has 2 argument.

  1. Array with objects of image info.
  2. Options
// build images array
var items = [
    {
        src: 'path/to/image1.jpg', // path to image
        title: 'Image Caption 1' // If you skip it, there will display the original image name(image1)
    },
    {
        src: 'path/to/image2.jpg',
        title: 'Image Caption 2'
    }
];

// define options (if needed)
var options = {
    // optionName: 'option value'
    // for example:
    index: 0 // this option means you will start at first image
};

// Initialize the plugin
var viewer = new PhotoViewer(items, options);

Step 3: Binding Event

At last, binding click event on a button element at initializing.

License

MIT License

