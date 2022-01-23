PhotoViewer

PhotoViewer is a JS plugin to view images just like in windows. [Examples]

If you want to support IE8, please goto Magnify.

Features

Vanilla JS

Modal draggable

Modal resizable

Modal maximizable

Image movable

Image zoomable

Image rotatable

Keyboard control

Fullscreen showing

Multiple instances

Browser support IE9+

RTL support

Installation

You can install the plugin via npm

$ npm install photoviewer --save

Quick Start

Step 1: Include files

@ import 'photoviewer/dist/photoviewer.css' ;

import PhotoViewer from 'photoviewer' ;

or

< link href = "/path/to/photoviewer.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < script src = "/path/to/photoviewer.js" > </ script >

Step 2: Initializing

The usage of photoviewer is very simple, the PhotoViewer constructor has 2 argument.

Array with objects of image info. Options

var items = [ { src : 'path/to/image1.jpg' , title : 'Image Caption 1' }, { src : 'path/to/image2.jpg' , title : 'Image Caption 2' } ]; var options = { index : 0 }; var viewer = new PhotoViewer(items, options);

Step 3: Binding Event

At last, binding click event on a button element at initializing.

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

License

MIT License