pg

photoswipe-gia

by Dmytro Semenov
4.1.13 (see all)

JavaScript image gallery for mobile and desktop, modular, framework independent

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25

GitHub Stars

21.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

53

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Important note v5 beta is now available for testing, read announcement here and report any issues that you find, code is within v5-beta branch.

PhotoSwipe Repository

Build Status

JavaScript image gallery for mobile and desktop.

Location of files

  • Compiled PhotoSwipe JS and CSS files, SVG and PNG sprites are in the dist/ folder.
  • Source files (.JS and .SCSS) are in the src/ folder. Note that PhotoSwipe uses Autoprefixer when compiling SASS files.
  • Demo website is in the website/ folder.
  • Documentation markdown files are in website/documentation/.

Plugins / extensions / addons

Coded something useful? Email me and I’ll post a link to it here.

Build

To compile PhotoSwipe by yourself, make sure that you have Node.js, Grunt.js, Ruby and Jekyll installed, then:

1) Clone the repository

git clone https://github.com/dimsemenov/PhotoSwipe.git

2) Go inside the PhotoSwipe folder that you fetched and install Node dependencies

cd PhotoSwipe && npm install

3) Run grunt to generate the JS and CSS files in the dist folder and the site in the _site/ folder

grunt

Optionally:

  • Run grunt watch to automatically rebuild files (JS, CSS, demo website and documentation) when you change files in src/ or in website/.
  • Run grunt nosite to build just JS and CSS files (output is folder dist/).
  • Run grunt pswpbuild to build just JS files. Param --pswp-exclude allows to exclude modules, for example grunt pswpbuild --pswp-exclude=history will exclude history module.

Using PhotoSwipe?

If you’ve used PhotoSwipe in some interesting way, or on the site of a popular brand, I’d be very grateful if you shoot me a link to it.

License

Script is licensed under MIT license with one exception: Do not create a public WordPress plugin based on it, as I will develop it. If you need to use it for a public WordPress plugin right now, please ask me by email first. Thanks!

Attribution is not required, but much appreciated, especially if you’re making a product for developers.

About

PhotoSwipe 4.0+ is developed by Dmitry Semenov. But initially script was created in 2011 by Code Computerlove, a digital agency in Manchester, they passed on development in March 2014. You can view source and documentation of old PhotoSwipe (<4.0) in history of this repo.

