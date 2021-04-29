openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pho

photoswipe

by Dmytro Semenov
4.1.3 (see all)

JavaScript image gallery for mobile and desktop, modular, framework independent

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

84.2K

GitHub Stars

21.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

52

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Image Viewer, Vanilla JavaScript Gallery, Vanilla JavaScript Swipe

Reviews

Average Rating

4.3/519
Read All Reviews
vibhugautam73
markfinst

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

Readme

Important note v5 beta is now available for testing, read announcement here and report any issues that you find, code is within v5-beta branch.

PhotoSwipe Repository

Build Status

JavaScript image gallery for mobile and desktop.

Location of files

  • Compiled PhotoSwipe JS and CSS files, SVG and PNG sprites are in the dist/ folder.
  • Source files (.JS and .SCSS) are in the src/ folder. Note that PhotoSwipe uses Autoprefixer when compiling SASS files.
  • Demo website is in the website/ folder.
  • Documentation markdown files are in website/documentation/.

Plugins / extensions / addons

Coded something useful? Email me and I’ll post a link to it here.

Build

To compile PhotoSwipe by yourself, make sure that you have Node.js, Grunt.js, Ruby and Jekyll installed, then:

1) Clone the repository

git clone https://github.com/dimsemenov/PhotoSwipe.git

2) Go inside the PhotoSwipe folder that you fetched and install Node dependencies

cd PhotoSwipe && npm install

3) Run grunt to generate the JS and CSS files in the dist folder and the site in the _site/ folder

grunt

Optionally:

  • Run grunt watch to automatically rebuild files (JS, CSS, demo website and documentation) when you change files in src/ or in website/.
  • Run grunt nosite to build just JS and CSS files (output is folder dist/).
  • Run grunt pswpbuild to build just JS files. Param --pswp-exclude allows to exclude modules, for example grunt pswpbuild --pswp-exclude=history will exclude history module.

Using PhotoSwipe?

If you’ve used PhotoSwipe in some interesting way, or on the site of a popular brand, I’d be very grateful if you shoot me a link to it.

License

Script is licensed under MIT license with one exception: Do not create a public WordPress plugin based on it, as I will develop it. If you need to use it for a public WordPress plugin right now, please ask me by email first. Thanks!

Attribution is not required, but much appreciated, especially if you’re making a product for developers.

About

PhotoSwipe 4.0+ is developed by Dmitry Semenov. But initially script was created in 2011 by Code Computerlove, a digital agency in Manchester, they passed on development in March 2014. You can view source and documentation of old PhotoSwipe (<4.0) in history of this repo.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use1
Performant2
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Vibhu GautamNoida40 Ratings41 Reviews
3 months ago

It is a very lightweight package. I like the zoom animations/ transitions and also it has a very semantic friendly markup. It only works with correct width and height of images; unfortunately we always don’t have the correct size. The margins can be controlled through an API. It does not load all the images at once, just the nearby images therefore loading is fast. Therefore all in all a good experience.

0
Marc FinsevGdańsk, Poland1 Rating1 Review
Scala/JavaScript/PHP
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Performant

Very good lib, used it many times already for a variety of projects, mostly as a lightbox photo gallery.

0
Tim NjagiNairobi, Kenya176 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-stack web developer Front-end: AngularJS, ReactJS, Backend: NodeJS
10 days ago
Jamshidbek AxlidinovToshkent21 Ratings0 Reviews
29.06.2003
23 days ago
solhuang22017 Ratings0 Reviews
2 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant

Alternatives

vie
viewerjsJavaScript image viewer.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
23K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
cornerstone-coreJavaScript library to display interactive medical images including but not limited to DICOM
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
lj
lightgallery.jsFull featured JavaScript image & video gallery. No dependencies
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
15K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers
openseadragonAn open-source, web-based viewer for zoomable images, implemented in pure JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
11K
miradorAn open-source, web-based 'multi-up' viewer that supports zoom-pan-rotate functionality, ability to display/compare simple images, and images with annotations.
GitHub Stars
438
Weekly Downloads
1K
See 11 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial