Adobe Photoshop has an EcmaScript 3 compatible scripting engine.
Its variant of EcmaScript is called ExtendScript.
ExtendScript files use the
jsx file extension.
The ExtendScript Toolkit.app will let you experiment with this code.
It's installed at
/Applications/Utilities/Adobe Utilities-CC.localized/ExtendScript Toolkit CC/ExtendScript Toolkit.app.
function setColor_jsx(color){
app.foregroundColor.rgb.red = color.red
app.foregroundColor.rgb.green = color.green
app.foregroundColor.rgb.blue = color.blue
return app.foregroundColor.rgb.hexValue
}
var color = {
red: Math.random() * 255,
green: Math.random() * 255,
blue: Math.random() * 255
}
setColor_jsx(color)
npm install photoshop
photoshop.createStream(jsx, [args])
This is almost always what you want to use.
photoshop.createStream creates a Node.js Stream.
The first argument to
createStream is an ExtendScript
jsx function to evaluate in Photoshop.
The
jsx function will be called with an ExtendScript
Socket instance and whatever additional arguments you supply as the second argument to
createStream.
Writing to the socket from Photoshop will immediately stream that string back to node.
function streamColorChanges_jsx(writeStream, setColor_jsx, color){
writeStream.write(setColor_jsx(color));
alert("Photoshop won't return until this window is closed, but the stream already sent its data!");
}
var readStream = require('photoshop').createStream(streamColorChanges_jsx, [setColor_jsx, color]);
readStream.pipe(process.stdout);
readStream.on('end', function(){
console.log('Done!')
});
aftereffects.createStream(jsx, [args])
require('photoshop/aftereffects').createStream(function jsx(stream, props){
stream.writeln(JSON.stringify(props))
alert("After Effects won't return until this window is closed, but the stream already sent its data!")
}, [{lulz:true}])
.pipe(process.stdout)
JSONify manythings!
require('./aftereffects').createStream(function jsx(stream, props){
var composition = app.project.ao_comps()[0];
var layer = composition.layers[1];
stream.writeln(
JSON.stringify(layer, null, 2)
);
stream.writeln(JSON.stringify(props))
}, [{lulz:Math.random(0)}])
.pipe(process.stdout)
photoshop.invoke(jsx, [args,] callback)
The
invoke method evaluates the given ExtendScript script in Adobe Photoshop.
It handles serializing and deserializing the result of your script so you can return pretty much anything.
You can even return Photoshop host objects and it'll do its best to not completely wet its pants.
It includes
es5shim and
JSON2 so you can use normal JavaScript like
Array map in your ExtendScript.
function recentFilesThatExist_jsx(){
return app.recentFiles.map(File).filter(function(file){return file.exists})
}
require('photoshop').invoke(recentFilesThatExist_jsx, function(error, recentFiles){
console.log(recentFiles)
})
The
args argument is optional.
You can pass JSONable objects as arguments.
require('photoshop').invoke(setColor_jsx, [color], function(error, foregroundColor){
console.log('#' + foregroundColor)
})