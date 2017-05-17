openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

photonui

by wanadev
1.7.2 (see all)

A javascript framework to create user interfaces

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

6

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

PhotonUI - A javascript framework to create user interfaces

Build Status NPM Version License Dependencies Dev Dependencies Greenkeeper badge

PhotonUI javascript framework to create rich web user interfaces without having to manipulate any HTML nor CSS.

Screenshot

Getting Started

Standalone Version

All the files you need are in the dist folder. You just have to import

  • photonui-base.css (must be imported first),
  • photonui-theme-particle.css,
  • andphotonui.js (or photonui.min.js)

in your page:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
    <head>
        <meta charset="UTF-8" />
        <title>Boilerplate</title>
        <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" />

        <link type="text/css" rel="stylesheet" href="dist/photonui-base.css" />
        <link type="text/css" rel="stylesheet" href="dist/photonui-theme-particle.css" />
        <script src="dist/photonui.js"></script>
    </head>

    <body>
    </body>
</html>

NPM and Browserify

If you are using Browserify in your project, a NPM package is available. To install it, juste type:

npm install --save photonui

then, to use it in your project you just have to import PhotonUI:

var photonui = require("photonui");

NOTE: do not forget to import CSS files in your HTML page:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="./node_modules/photonui/dist/photonui-base.css" />
<link rel="stylesheet" href="./node_modules/photonui/dist/photonui-theme-particle.css" />

Hacking

PhotonUI is built using Grunt, Less and Browserify. If you want to hack it, you will have to install few tools.

Installing Dependencies

To build PhotonUI, you will first have to install Node.js (or io.js).

NOTE: If you are on Ubuntu / Debian Linux you must install the nodejs-legacy package.

Next, install globally the grunt-cli npm package:

npm install -g grunt-cli

Then install the PhotonUI's dependencies:

npm install

Building PhotonUI

Once the build stuff and dependencies installed, you just have to run the grunt command to build PhotonUI:

grunt

All generated files are in the dist folder.

NOTE: during the development, it can be annoying to run the grunt command every time you make a change. You can instead run the following command to automatically rebuild what changed each time you modify a file:

grunt watch

Coding Style

PhotonUI follows the Yandex Javascript CodeStyle EXCEPT for the quote marks where we use double quotes (").

You can automatically check that your code follows the conventions by using this command:

grunt jscs

Testing

To run the PhotonUI tests, you can use the following commands (you should have chromium and firefox installed):

npm test

You can also run manually the tests in your browser:

  1. Check that the javascript is well formed and that it follows the coding style: grunt jshint jscs
  2. Build PhotonUI: grunt
  3. Run the tests: open test/index.html in your browser.

Git Hooks

To avoid committing bad stuff, you can install a git pre-commit hook that will abort the commit if the code contains errors. To install the hooks you just have to run the following command:

grunt githooks

Creating Your Own widgets

If you want to create you own PhotonUI widgets, first read this:

The documentation above explain how to create a custom widget outside of the PhotonUI project.

Once you feel comfortable with the custom widget creation, you can create widgets inside the PhotonUI project. We created a Yeoman generator that creates all required files for you:

Changelog:

  • 1.7.2:

    • New event on ColorPicker: value-changed-final called when the value is no more modified after continuous changes

  • 1.7.1:

    • Dependencies updated (uuid 2.0.3 → 3.0.0)

  • 1.7.0:

    • photonui.Color improved: it can now import/export colors from/to many format
    • Dependencies updated

  • 1.6.4:

    • Fields new event: value-changed-final called when the value is no more modified after continuous changes

  • 1.6.3:

    • Fixes an issue when unregistering a callback in photonui.AccelManager (#73)
    • Fixes translation not updated on selected elements of photonui.Select widget (#71)
    • Fixes absolute widget calculation (partially fixes #70)

  • 1.6.2:

    • Fixes regression in the photonui.ColorPicker widget (#68)

  • 1.6.1:

    • Fixes wrong import path of fontawesome files when importing photonui less files from the module.

  • 1.6.0:

    • New widget: photonui.Expander (thx @Breush),
    • Base.prototype._updateProperties() is now deprecated: the @photonui-update annotation replaces it (#55),
    • Various fixes (issue #51, issue #58, issue #60, PR #53,...).

  • 1.5.1:

    • Fixes an issue with FileManager,
    • cleanup build / test dependencies

  • 1.5.0:

    • New widget: photonui.KeyboardManager (thx @Breush)

  • 1.4.1:

    • various fixes

  • 1.4.0:

    • New widgets: Template, IconButton,
    • All widgets have now a data property that can contain anything you want,
    • Font Awesome updated to 4.5

  • 1.3.0:

    • Fixes vertical sizing issue in GridLayout with latest Gecko versions...
    • Better split of Less files

  • 1.2.1:

    • Fixes minor display issues

  • 1.2.0:

    • TabItem can now have icons
    • Touch support on Window and Slider
    • Window: fullscreen option added
    • Fixes "click" wEvent triggered twice on ToggleButton (issue #17)
    • Translation abstraction added to MouseManager
    • FluidLayout: re-implemented using CSS flexbox, new properties and layoutOptions available,
    • Stone.js updated

  • 1.1.0:

    • Classy replaced by Abitbol
    • Scaling support added to MouseManager
    • "click" wEvent added to TabItem

  • 1.0.1:

    • Fixes (GridLayout exception on some edge cases, flat ToggleButton theme)
    • Optimizations (destroying a layout widget)

  • 1.0.0:

    • First release

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial