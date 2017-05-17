PhotonUI javascript framework to create rich web user interfaces without having to manipulate any HTML nor CSS.
All the files you need are in the
dist folder. You just have to import
photonui-base.css (must be imported first),
photonui-theme-particle.css,
photonui.js (or
photonui.min.js)
in your page:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8" />
<title>Boilerplate</title>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" />
<link type="text/css" rel="stylesheet" href="dist/photonui-base.css" />
<link type="text/css" rel="stylesheet" href="dist/photonui-theme-particle.css" />
<script src="dist/photonui.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
</body>
</html>
If you are using Browserify in your project, a NPM package is available. To install it, juste type:
npm install --save photonui
then, to use it in your project you just have to import PhotonUI:
var photonui = require("photonui");
NOTE: do not forget to import CSS files in your HTML page:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="./node_modules/photonui/dist/photonui-base.css" />
<link rel="stylesheet" href="./node_modules/photonui/dist/photonui-theme-particle.css" />
PhotonUI is built using Grunt, Less and Browserify. If you want to hack it, you will have to install few tools.
To build PhotonUI, you will first have to install Node.js (or io.js).
NOTE: If you are on Ubuntu / Debian Linux you must install the
nodejs-legacy package.
Next, install globally the
grunt-cli npm package:
npm install -g grunt-cli
Then install the PhotonUI's dependencies:
npm install
Once the build stuff and dependencies installed, you just have to run the
grunt command to build PhotonUI:
grunt
All generated files are in the
dist folder.
NOTE: during the development, it can be annoying to run the
grunt command
every time you make a change. You can instead run the following command to
automatically rebuild what changed each time you modify a file:
grunt watch
PhotonUI follows the Yandex Javascript CodeStyle EXCEPT
for the quote marks where we use double quotes (
").
You can automatically check that your code follows the conventions by using this command:
grunt jscs
To run the PhotonUI tests, you can use the following commands (you should have chromium and firefox installed):
npm test
You can also run manually the tests in your browser:
grunt jshint jscs
grunt
test/index.html in your browser.
To avoid committing bad stuff, you can install a git pre-commit hook that will abort the commit if the code contains errors. To install the hooks you just have to run the following command:
grunt githooks
If you want to create you own PhotonUI widgets, first read this:
The documentation above explain how to create a custom widget outside of the PhotonUI project.
Once you feel comfortable with the custom widget creation, you can create widgets inside the PhotonUI project. We created a Yeoman generator that creates all required files for you:
1.7.2:
value-changed-final called when the value is no more modified after continuous changes
1.7.1:
1.7.0:
photonui.Color improved: it can now import/export colors from/to many format
1.6.4:
value-changed-final called when the value is no more modified after continuous changes
1.6.3:
photonui.AccelManager (#73)
photonui.Select widget (#71)
1.6.2:
photonui.ColorPicker widget (#68)
1.6.1:
1.6.0:
photonui.Expander (thx @Breush),
Base.prototype._updateProperties() is now deprecated: the
@photonui-update annotation replaces it (#55),
1.5.1:
FileManager,
1.5.0:
photonui.KeyboardManager (thx @Breush)
1.4.1:
1.4.0:
Template,
IconButton,
data property that can contain anything you want,
1.3.0:
1.2.1:
1.2.0:
1.1.0:
1.0.1:
1.0.0: