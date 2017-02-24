UI toolkit for building desktop apps with Electron.
git clone https://github.com/connors/photon.git
Take note that our master branch is our active, unstable development branch and that if you're looking to download a stable copy of the repo, check the tagged downloads.
Within the download you'll find the following directories and files, logically grouping common assets. You'll see something like this:
photon/
├── css/
│ ├── photon.css
├── fonts/
│ ├── photon-entypo.eot
│ ├── photon-entypo.svg
│ ├── photon-entypo.ttf
│ └── photon-entypo.woff
└── template-app/
├── js/
│ └── menu.js
├── app.js
├── index.html
└── package.json
We provide compiled CSS (
photon.*). We also include the Entypo fonts and a template Electron application for you to quickly get started.
Photon's documentation is built with Jekyll and publicly hosted on GitHub Pages at http://photonkit.com. The docs may also be run locally.
gem install rouge.
/photon directory, run
jekyll serve in the command line.
Learn more about using Jekyll by reading its documentation.
Please file a GitHub issue to report a bug. When reporting a bug, be sure to follow the contributor guidelines.
npm install.
npm start.
Modifying source Sass files? Open a second Terminal tab and run
npm run build to kick off a build of the compiled
photon.css.
For transparency into our release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, Photon is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines. Sometimes we screw up, but we'll adhere to these rules whenever possible.
Releases will be numbered with the following format:
<major>.<minor>.<patch>
And constructed with the following guidelines:
For more information on SemVer, please visit http://semver.org/.
Connor Sears
Copyright @connors. Released under MIT.