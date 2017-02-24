openbase logo
photonkit

by Connor Sears
0.1.2 (see all)

The fastest way to build beautiful Electron apps using simple HTML and CSS

Documentation
81

GitHub Stars

9.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Photon

Build Status

UI toolkit for building desktop apps with Electron.

Getting started

  • Clone the repo with git clone https://github.com/connors/photon.git
  • Read the docs to learn about the components and how to get your new application started

Take note that our master branch is our active, unstable development branch and that if you're looking to download a stable copy of the repo, check the tagged downloads.

What's included

Within the download you'll find the following directories and files, logically grouping common assets. You'll see something like this:

photon/
├── css/
│   ├── photon.css
├── fonts/
│   ├── photon-entypo.eot
│   ├── photon-entypo.svg
│   ├── photon-entypo.ttf
│   └── photon-entypo.woff
└── template-app/
    ├── js/
    │   └── menu.js
    ├── app.js
    ├── index.html
    └── package.json

We provide compiled CSS (photon.*). We also include the Entypo fonts and a template Electron application for you to quickly get started.

Documentation

Photon's documentation is built with Jekyll and publicly hosted on GitHub Pages at http://photonkit.com. The docs may also be run locally.

Running documentation locally

  1. If necessary, install Jekyll (requires v2.5.x).
  1. Install the Ruby-based syntax highlighter, Rouge, with gem install rouge.
  2. From the root /photon directory, run jekyll serve in the command line.
  3. Open http://localhost:4000 in your browser, and boom!

Learn more about using Jekyll by reading its documentation.

Contributing

Please file a GitHub issue to report a bug. When reporting a bug, be sure to follow the contributor guidelines.

Development

  1. Install node dependencies: npm install.
  2. Open the example app: npm start.

Modifying source Sass files? Open a second Terminal tab and run npm run build to kick off a build of the compiled photon.css.

Versioning

For transparency into our release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, Photon is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines. Sometimes we screw up, but we'll adhere to these rules whenever possible.

Releases will be numbered with the following format:

<major>.<minor>.<patch>

And constructed with the following guidelines:

  • Breaking backward compatibility bumps the major while resetting minor and patch
  • New additions without breaking backward compatibility bumps the minor while resetting the patch
  • Bug fixes and misc changes bumps only the patch

For more information on SemVer, please visit http://semver.org/.

Maintainers

Connor Sears

License

Copyright @connors. Released under MIT.

100
1 year ago
November 27, 2020

