Photon Colors

The standard set of colours for projects that want to harmonize with Firefox’s new Photon design language.

Use

Develop

The Photon Colors can be installed via npm.

$ npm install photon-colors

CSS

@ import url( 'photon-colors.css' ); .class_name { color : var (--blue-60); }

Sass

@import "photon-colors.scss"; .class_name { color: $blue-60; }

Less

@import (reference) "photon-colors.less" ; .class_name { color : @blue-60 ; }

JavaScript

import photon from 'photon-colors.js' ; document .getElementById(id).style.color = photon.BLUE_60;

XML

Download and paste photon-colors.android.xml to your Android project. Then:

< item android:color = "@color/blue_60" />

Swift

Download and paste photon-colors.android.swift to your Swift project. Then:

UIColor . Photon . Blue60

Apps

Sketch

Install Sketch Palettes plugin Download photon-colors.sketchpalette From Sketch.app Menu Bar Menus select Plugins > Sketch Palettes > Load Palette Select photon-colors.sketchpalette Select load method to Document Presets or Global Presents

GIMP

Download photon-colors.gpl From GIMP Menu Bar Menus select Windows > Dockable Dialogs > Palettes From Tab Menu select Palettes Menu > Import Palette... > Select Source > Palette file Select photon-colors.gpl

LibreOffice

Download photon-colors.soc From LibreOffice Menu Bar Menus select Format > Page... > Area > Color > Load Color List Select photon-colors.soc

Contribute

Open an issue or submit a pull request.

Get started

git clone git@github.com:FirefoxUX/photon-colors.git cd photon-colors npm install

Add or change color

Edit ./photon-colors.json In the terminal, run npm run build

Add file type