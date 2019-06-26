The standard set of colours for projects that want to harmonize with Firefox’s new Photon design language.
The Photon Colors can be installed via npm.
$ npm install photon-colors
@import url('photon-colors.css');
.class_name {
color: var(--blue-60);
}
@import "photon-colors.scss";
.class_name {
color: $blue-60;
}
@import (reference) "photon-colors.less";
.class_name {
color: @blue-60;
}
import photon from 'photon-colors.js';
document.getElementById(id).style.color = photon.BLUE_60;
Download and paste photon-colors.android.xml to your Android project. Then:
<item android:color="@color/blue_60" />
Download and paste photon-colors.android.swift to your Swift project. Then:
UIColor.Photon.Blue60
Open an issue or submit a pull request.
$ git clone git@github.com:FirefoxUX/photon-colors.git
$ cd photon-colors
$ npm install
./photon-colors.json
npm run build
./build.js
npm run build