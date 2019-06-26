openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

photon-colors

by FirefoxUX
3.3.2 (see all)

The design tokens for the Photon color scheme

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

351

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Photon Colors

The standard set of colours for projects that want to harmonize with Firefox’s new Photon design language.

Use

Develop

The Photon Colors can be installed via npm.

$ npm install photon-colors

CSS

@import url('photon-colors.css');

.class_name {
  color: var(--blue-60);
}

Sass

@import "photon-colors.scss";

.class_name {
  color: $blue-60;
}

Less

@import (reference) "photon-colors.less";

.class_name {
  color: @blue-60;
}

JavaScript

import photon from 'photon-colors.js';

document.getElementById(id).style.color = photon.BLUE_60;

XML

Download and paste photon-colors.android.xml to your Android project. Then:

<item android:color="@color/blue_60" />

Swift

Download and paste photon-colors.android.swift to your Swift project. Then:

UIColor.Photon.Blue60

Apps

Sketch

  1. Install Sketch Palettes plugin
  2. Download photon-colors.sketchpalette
  3. From Sketch.app Menu Bar Menus select
  4. Plugins > Sketch Palettes > Load Palette
  5. Select photon-colors.sketchpalette
  6. Select load method to Document Presets or Global Presents

GIMP

  1. Download photon-colors.gpl
  2. From GIMP Menu Bar Menus select
  3. Windows > Dockable Dialogs > Palettes
  4. From Tab Menu select
  5. Palettes Menu > Import Palette... > Select Source > Palette file
  6. Select photon-colors.gpl

LibreOffice

  1. Download photon-colors.soc
  2. From LibreOffice Menu Bar Menus select
  3. Format > Page... > Area > Color > Load Color List
  4. Select photon-colors.soc

Contribute

Open an issue or submit a pull request.

Get started

$ git clone git@github.com:FirefoxUX/photon-colors.git
$ cd photon-colors
$ npm install

Add or change color

  1. Edit ./photon-colors.json
  2. In the terminal, run npm run build

Add file type

  1. Edit ./build.js
  2. In the terminal, run npm run build

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial