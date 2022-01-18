PhotoEditor SDK for HTML5.

The PhotoEditor SDK for HTML5 is a fully customizable photo editor which you can integrate into your HTML5 app within minutes. It contains the most important photo editing tools; Crop, Rotate, Focus, Brightness, Contrast, Saturation, and more. It also features state-of-the-art photo filters, designed and calibrated with a lot of love. A Text editor with an elegant and simple to use interface allows adding text instantly to the picture.

Visit our website for tutorials on how to integrate and customize the editor.

Preview

Documentation

Visit our docs

Examples

Visit our website.

License

Please see LICENSE for licensing details.

Authors and Contributors

Made 2013-2022 by img.ly

Support and License

Use our service desk for bug reports or support requests. To request a commercial license, please use the license request form on our website.