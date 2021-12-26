Phosphor is a flexible icon family for interfaces, diagrams, presentations — whatever, really. Explore all our icons at phosphoricons.com.
We use a similar approach as many other icon sets out there, providing icons as a webfont that uses Unicode's Private Use Area character codes to map normally non-rendering characters to icons. But you don't need to know that. All you need to do is add the script to the document
<head>, and drop in icons with an
<i/> tag and the appropriate class:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/phosphor-icons"></script>
</head>
<body>
<i class="ph-smiley"></i>
<i class="ph-heart-fill" style="color: hotpink"></i>
<i class="ph-cube-thin"></i>
</body>
</html>
Note: For stability, you may choose to source a specific version of Phosphor by adding the version to the script URL, for example:
https://unpkg.com/phosphor-icons@1.3.2. The CDN supports version ranges.
Since the icons are just text under the hood, they can be colored and styled with CSS like any other font, including
font-size,
color, etc. We include several helper classes to provide easy sizing if you need it:
.ph-xxs {
font-size: 0.5em;
}
.ph-xs {
font-size: 0.75em;
}
.ph-sm {
font-size: 0.875em;
}
.ph-lg {
font-size: 1.3333em;
line-height: 0.75em;
vertical-align: -0.0667em;
}
.ph-xl {
font-size: 1.5em;
line-height: 0.6666em;
vertical-align: -0.075em;
}
.ph-1x {
font-size: 1em;
}
.ph-2x {
font-size: 2em;
}
.ph-3x {
font-size: 3em;
}
.ph-4x {
font-size: 4em;
}
.ph-5x {
font-size: 5em;
}
.ph-6x {
font-size: 6em;
}
.ph-7x {
font-size: 7em;
}
.ph-8x {
font-size: 8em;
}
.ph-9x {
font-size: 9em;
}
.ph-10x {
font-size: 10em;
}
.ph-fw {
text-align: center;
width: 1.25em;
}
Note: Overriding the
font-family,
font-style,
font-weight,
font-variant, or
text-transformmay break the icons and render unprintable characters. Don't do it.
Note: The
duotoneweight is not yet available for this implementation, as fonts do not support baked-in alpha/opacity. In future we plan to move to an SVG-based approach with full support for all icon weights.
The icon font now supports ligatures, meaning that in any text using
font-family: "Phosphor", writing the name of an icon (without the
ph- prefix) will convert to the corresponding icon. The largest possible string will be matched, meaning you can use any available weight, and print multiple icons without separating with spaces or other characters if you choose.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/phosphor-icons"></script>
</head>
<body>
<!-- Renders as sword and shield icons -->
<p style="font-family: Phosphor">sword-fill shield</p>
</body>
</html>
If you've made a port of Phosphor and you want to see it here, just open a PR here!
MIT © Phosphor Icons