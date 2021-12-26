Phosphor is a flexible icon family for interfaces, diagrams, presentations — whatever, really. Explore all our icons at phosphoricons.com.

Usage

Getting Started

We use a similar approach as many other icon sets out there, providing icons as a webfont that uses Unicode's Private Use Area character codes to map normally non-rendering characters to icons. But you don't need to know that. All you need to do is add the script to the document <head> , and drop in icons with an <i/> tag and the appropriate class:

< html > < head > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/phosphor-icons" > </ script > </ head > < body > < i class = "ph-smiley" > </ i > < i class = "ph-heart-fill" style = "color: hotpink" > </ i > < i class = "ph-cube-thin" > </ i > </ body > </ html >

Note: For stability, you may choose to source a specific version of Phosphor by adding the version to the script URL, for example: https://unpkg.com/phosphor-icons@1.3.2 . The CDN supports version ranges.

Styling

Since the icons are just text under the hood, they can be colored and styled with CSS like any other font, including font-size , color , etc. We include several helper classes to provide easy sizing if you need it:

.ph-xxs { font-size : 0.5em ; } .ph-xs { font-size : 0.75em ; } .ph-sm { font-size : 0.875em ; } .ph-lg { font-size : 1.3333em ; line-height : 0.75em ; vertical-align : - 0.0667em ; } .ph-xl { font-size : 1.5em ; line-height : 0.6666em ; vertical-align : - 0.075em ; } .ph-1x { font-size : 1em ; } .ph-2x { font-size : 2em ; } .ph-3x { font-size : 3em ; } .ph-4x { font-size : 4em ; } .ph-5x { font-size : 5em ; } .ph-6x { font-size : 6em ; } .ph-7x { font-size : 7em ; } .ph-8x { font-size : 8em ; } .ph-9x { font-size : 9em ; } .ph-10x { font-size : 10em ; } .ph-fw { text-align : center; width : 1.25em ; }

Note: Overriding the font-family , font-style , font-weight , font-variant , or text-transform may break the icons and render unprintable characters. Don't do it.

Note: The duotone weight is not yet available for this implementation, as fonts do not support baked-in alpha/opacity. In future we plan to move to an SVG-based approach with full support for all icon weights.

Ligatures

The icon font now supports ligatures, meaning that in any text using font-family: "Phosphor" , writing the name of an icon (without the ph- prefix) will convert to the corresponding icon. The largest possible string will be matched, meaning you can use any available weight, and print multiple icons without separating with spaces or other characters if you choose.

< html > < head > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/phosphor-icons" > </ script > </ head > < body > < p style = "font-family: Phosphor" > sword-fill shield </ p > </ body > </ html >

License

MIT © Phosphor Icons